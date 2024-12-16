Israel plans to expand into Golan Heights in a 'new front' in Syria

Israel's "demographic development" plan to increase settler numbers only applies to the area of the Golan Heights that Israel seized during the Six Day War in 1967 and later annexed in 1981 and not to territory taken since al-Assad's ouster.

