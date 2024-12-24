Israel asks diplomats to seek Houthis' listing as terrorists

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen designated as a terrorist organisation.

The Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what the group describes as acts of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israeli forces in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

"The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the entire world. The first and most basic thing to do is to designate them as a terrorist organization," Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in a statement.

Sa'ar said he sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council and asked for an emergency session to be convened to "condemn the Houthis' attacks and Iran's ongoing support for them."

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Israel currently designate the Houthis as terrorists, according to Sa'ar.

The Israeli military on Saturday failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Christina Fincher)

