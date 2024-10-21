Israel attacks Hezbollah banking network in Beirut

Beirut was hit by a number of air strikes aimed at banks that fund Hezbollah - Shutterstock /Wael Hamzeh

Israeli fighter jets destroyed branches of banks in Beirut accused of funding Hezbollah in a further widening of its bombing campaign.

Air strikes hit buildings housing branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, with Israel saying that it had hit “dozens” of targets.

The financial institution “directly funds Hezbollah’s terror activities, including the purchase of weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah’s military wing,” the Israeli military said.

Buildings at several sites in Beirut, as well as the Bekaa Valley to the east, were reduced to rubble.

Footage from the scene of the impacts showed what appeared to be financial documents scattered across the ground.

Israel issued a warning to locals to flee from the vicinity of the banks’ branches shortly before the strikes began.

Eyewitnesses to one of the strikes in a Beirut neighbourhood reported that the few locals left in the area fled before a bomb reduced the building to rubble.

On Monday morning there were no reported casualties.

People walk past the rubble of a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan Bank in the Lebanese capital - Ruters/Mohamed Azakir

Flames and smoke rise form an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut - AP/Hussein Malla

One of the bombs struck a branch close to the country’s main airport, Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut.

Air traffic had been operating normally at the time and a flight from Dubai was delayed by several minutes.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, said: “In the coming days, we will reveal how Iran funds Hezbollah’s terror activities by using civilian institutions, associations, and NGOs that act as fronts for terrorism.”

A senior Israel intelligence official told the New York Times that the targeting of the banking system aimed to disrupt Hezbollah’s day-to-day operations, undermine its support in Lebanese communities and hamper its ability to rebuild.

A bulldozer clears the rubble from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targetted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan finance group in the Bekaa Valley - AFP/Nidal Solh

The bank has some 30 branches across Lebanon which are a key part of Hezbollah’s influence and popularity among the Shia population.

The bank provides interest-free loans in a country where the formal banking sector is in chaos.