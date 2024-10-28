Israel bans UN aid agency from working within the country

Palestinian medics administer polio vaccines to children at UNRWA clinic in Deir al-Balah camp in Gaza - Shutterstock

Israel has banned the UN’s Palestinian aid agency from operating within the country and the occupied areas under its control.

Despite international concern over the move, Israeli politicians voted overwhelmingly for a bill that effectively prevents the United Nations Relief and Works Agency from operating in Israeli territory.

The UN agency was set up in 1949 to support Palestinian refugees, however Israel claims that up to 10 per cent of its staff have links to terror groups and some of its workers participated in the October 7 massacre.

A UN investigation found that nine employees from the agency “may have” been involved in the murder of 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping of hundreds more.

Monday night’s move comes amid growing concern over conditions in Gaza, where two million residents are effectively dependent on the aid and services from UNRWA, but Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, insisted humanitarian aid would reach Palestinians.

The Israeli Knesset voted 92-10 to ban the agency within 90 days of conducting “any activity” or providing any service inside Israel including East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel struck a school run by the UNRWA earlier this year - AP

The legislation is expected to lead to the closure of the agency’s headquarters in East Jerusalem and effectively block it from delivering aid to Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu vowed to “stand ready” to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza but said that UNRWA personnel “involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable”.

“In the 90 days before this legislation goes into effect — and after — we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure that Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza in a manner that does not threaten Israel’s security,” the statement said.

However, the move has prompted an international outcry and, following the votes, Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is “gravely concerned” by the decision.

The Prime Minister said: “This legislation risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is simply unacceptable. We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza.

“Under its international obligations, Israel must ensure sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

“Only UNRWA can deliver humanitarian aid at the scale and pace needed.”

Meanwhile David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, described the bills as “totally wrong”.

“Alongside international partners, the UK has been clear Israel must ensure UNRWA can deliver aid at the speed and scale needed to address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza,” he said.

UN vehicles escort a destroyed truck that was reportedly used by workers of UNRWA - AFP

Germany also condemned the vote while the United States said it was “deeply concerned” about the bill before it was passed.

Speaking after the bills were passed, Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, said the agency was “irreplaceable” and would lead to civilians not being able to get food or medicine.

“If UNRWA goes away, you will see civilians — including children, including babies — not be able to get access to food and water and medicine that they need to live. We find that unacceptable,” he said.

“We continue to urge the government of Israel to pause the implementation of this legislation. We urge them not to pass it at all, and we will consider next steps based on what happens in the days ahead,” Miller said.

The spokesman noted that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had raised the issue during his recent trip to the region.

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the UNRWA, said that Israel’s ban of the organization’s operation inside the country “will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza”.

“The vote by the Israeli parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent,” he said. “It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law.”

The Palestinian presidency said it rejected the ban and said it would not allow such a move.

“We reject and condemn the legislation... We will not allow this,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the presidency in Ramallah, said in a statement.

“The overwhelming vote of the so-called Knesset shows Israel’s transformation into a fascist state.”