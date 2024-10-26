Israel blew up my Muslim neighbour’s family, says Lebanese Christian

Samir Feghali, a Christian, had lived next door to Abdullah Jaafar, a Shia Muslim, for decades - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

Samir Feghali and Abdullah Jaafar had spent decades as neighbours, raising families and going through life’s milestones in homes 75yds apart.

They waved when they drove past each other and each family invited the other to weddings, funerals and celebrations.

Mr Feghali might be a Christian and Mr Jaafar might have been a Shia Muslim, but their village of Maaysrah is mixed, and in a predominantly Christian area. In an example of Lebanon’s religious mosaic, it has a mosque next to a convent.

When an Israeli air strike hit Mr Jaafar’s home earlier this month, Mr Feghali was smoking a shisha pipe as his sister Violet served coffee.

The blast wave knocked them both to the floor and Violet’s elbow was broken by shrapnel. Their Muslim neighbours’ three-storey house was flattened. Sixteen people were killed, including women and children, and 20 injured, villagers said.

Mr Feghali’s sister Violet’s elbow was broken by shrapnel from the blast - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

Mr Jaafar had been hosting relatives who had fled the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, which is now largely deserted after Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hezbollah.

Mr Jaafar’s grandson, 20-year-old Hadi, only survived because he was out doing an errand at the time. He insisted that no one in the house had been a militant or fighter.

He said: “I think that [the Israelis] want to scare people. They don’t care about children or anyone. It’s not the first massacre that they have done.”

Mr Feghali said: “I considered them one family with us. They used to drive by each day and say hello. Some of the people that died were only children.

“We don’t differentiate between each other, who is Christian and who is Muslim, we are all one family.”

‘Some of the people that died were only children,’ Mr Feghali said - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

The strike that killed his friend was the third of the war in an area he had always assumed was safe and beyond the reach of the conflict. He no longer feels that.

Israel’s month-long war against Hezbollah to stop rocket barrages may be against a powerful Shia political party and armed group, but it is striking a fragile country with a sometimes turbulent kaleidoscope of faiths.

Lebanon is a mix of more than a dozen religious sects, with political representation divided along sectarian lines.

Religious divisions fuelled the ferocity of a brutal 15-year civil war, which left some 150,000 people dead when it ended in 1990.

Lebanon’s diplomats and domestic political leaders worry that the current war and the huge numbers of people who have been forced from their homes will again bring long-simmering sectarian tensions to the fore.

Lebanon’s leaders worry that the war will bring sectarian tensions back to a country with a kaleidoscope of faiths - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

The Israeli offensive against largely Shia areas of the south and in Beirut has displaced more than a million people, often into Sunni and Christian areas.

The United Nations refugee chief, Filippo Grandi, last week admitted that Lebanon was a “fragile country”.

“Any shock, and this is a major shock, can really make the country backtrack... and can cause big problems,” he said.

An hour’s drive north-east from Maaysrah, the road into Aitou passes shrines and grottos full of saints’ statues. Again residents in this Christian area thought they would be safe from the war, but on Oct 16, a house was also hit by an air strike.

The property had been rented out to a family of Shia refugees and Israel struck soon after a man had driven up to distribute money to the family, villagers said.

At least 23 people were killed, the Lebanese health ministry said, including women and children.

An hour’s drive from Maaysrah, a house in Aitou was hit by an air strike, killing 23 people - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

Sarkis Alwan, brother of the house owner, described the air strike as a massacre.

He told the Telegraph: “Nothing ever happens around here, it’s pretty safe. Nobody was expecting that this would happen here, in this type of village.”

He went on: “This war is affecting all of Lebanon. You can’t say it’s affecting just Muslims or Christians, it’s affecting the whole country.”

He said that the strike would give Christian landlords in the area second thoughts about renting their properties out to Shia refugees.

“We welcomed displaced people, even though they are Shia. We welcomed them, but right now, we think that people who own buildings will now be reluctant to rent them out.”

Sarkis Alwan, brother of the house owner, described the air strike in Aitou as a massacre - Daniel Carde for The Telegraph

Strikes like those in Maaysrah and Aitou have sown fears that refugees moving into Christian areas might attract violence and that hosting them can make you a target.

Bachir Khodr, governor of Baalbek, said that so far in his region, Christians were still opening their doors to Shia refugees.

He said: “We have had a lot of strikes, a lot of damage, a lot of casualties and a lot of injured people and displacement.

“Christian families are putting up Shia families and they are not complaining at all. They have opened up their doors.”

But in the pressure cooker of Beirut, tensions are rising, politicians have warned.

Last week, in the Christian suburb of Boutchay, aggravated residents stopped a lorry from unloading a container into a depot rented to someone from outside the area, suspecting it might contain Hezbollah weapons, Reuters reported.

“There is tension. Everyone is scared today,” the mayor Michel Khoury said at the time.