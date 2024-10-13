Israel warned of breaching U.N. peacekeeping position

The base of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon in Ebel El Saqi Marjeyoun District, southern Lebanon, is pictured on Thursday. Two peacekeepers were wounded after an Israeli tank fired toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall, Photo by EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon has warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law."

The warning Sunday came after peacekeepers in Lebanon were forced to undergo treatment after they were injured by smoke that entered its camp near Ramyah in the early morning hours.

The peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, said three platoons of Israeli fighters breached the main gate of its camp with tanks and forcibly entered to demand that the peacekeepers leave to aid Israel in its assault on Lebanon.

The Israeli fighters crossed the so-called Blue Line, a demarcation line drawn by the United Nations in 2000 to confirm Israel's withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon after years of occupation.

"For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times," UNIFIL said in a statement on Telegram.

"Breaching and entering a U.N. position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701."