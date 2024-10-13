Israel warned of breaching U.N. peacekeeping position

Adam Schrader
·1 min read
UPI
The base of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon in Ebel El Saqi Marjeyoun District, southern Lebanon, is pictured on Thursday. Two peacekeepers were wounded after an Israeli tank fired toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall, Photo by EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon has warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law."

The warning Sunday came after peacekeepers in Lebanon were forced to undergo treatment after they were injured by smoke that entered its camp near Ramyah in the early morning hours.

The peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, said three platoons of Israeli fighters breached the main gate of its camp with tanks and forcibly entered to demand that the peacekeepers leave to aid Israel in its assault on Lebanon.

The Israeli fighters crossed the so-called Blue Line, a demarcation line drawn by the United Nations in 2000 to confirm Israel's withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon after years of occupation.

"For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times," UNIFIL said in a statement on Telegram.

"Breaching and entering a U.N. position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701."

Latest Stories

  • 🔴Live: UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon says Israeli tanks destroyed their main gate

    The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon said that it there had been further Israeli violations against its positions in the country, including what it described as the forcible entry of Israeli tanks through its main gate on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “immediately” evacuate UN peacekeepers from combat areas in southern Lebanon, saying that the UN forces served as “human shields” for Hezbollah. Follow our l

  • John Mason expelled from SNP over ‘utterly abhorrent’ Gaza comments

    The veteran MSP lost the party whip in August over a social media post in which he denied a genocide was taking place in Gaza.

  • Russia says it fired glide bombs at Ukrainian troops in Kursk border region

    It said the attack was directed against "a strongpoint and concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel", and the bombs were delivered by a Russian Su-34 warplane. Reuters could not independently verify the strike, and the defence ministry's brief statement did not give any details on the impact. Ukraine caught Moscow by surprise on Aug. 6 by bursting across the border into the Kursk region, in the first invasion of Russian sovereign territory since World War Two.

  • France, contributing states condemn Israeli attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon

    Upto forty nations that contribute to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon have declared they "strongly condemn recent attacks" on peacekeepers by Israeli forces. In a joint statement released on social media platform X on Saturday, UNIFIL nations – including France – said: "Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated". The statement was posted by the Polish UN mission and signed by nations including leading contributors Indonesia, Italy and India.Other signatories i

  • 40 nations taking part in UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon condemn 'attacks'

    Forty nations that contribute to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said in a statement on Saturday that they “strongly condemn recent attacks” on the peacekeepers. “Such actions must stop immediately,” said the joint statement, posted on X. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Saturday that gunfire from an unknown source a day earlier had hit one of its peacekeepers, the fifth wounded in south Lebanon in just two days. Read our blog on the day’s developments in the Middle

  • UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are in the crosshairs of Israel’s war on Hezbollah

    The U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said that Israeli tanks “forcibly entered” one of their positions early Sunday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded they leave the area. International criticism is growing after Israeli forces have repeatedly fired on U.N. peacekeepers since the start of its ground operation in Lebanon. Five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days.

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign, following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed…

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Chris Christie Unnerved by Donald Trump’s ‘Significant’ Mental Decline

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as

  • Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats

    Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died Af

  • 'Surrender or starve': Attack on Jabalia hints at controversial Israeli plan for northern Gaza

    Palestinians and aid groups suspect Israel is gradually adopting a new tactic known as the "Generals’ Plan", writes Jeremy Bowen.

  • CNN Anchor Spars With Ex-Trump Aide Over Hurricane Lie: 'It's Just False'

    Panelist Marc Lotter sought to defend one of the former president's baseless claims about disaster relief efforts in the U.S.

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.