Israel buying 40,000 tents for Rafah evacuees, sets date for invasion

Israel is purchasing 40,000 tents to prepare for the evacuation of Rafah after a defiant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a date has been set for the globally condemned invasion of the southern Gaza city.

Israeli officials told multiple news outlets including the Jerusalem Post the tents will house hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who will be evacuated from the city where more than 1 million have sought shelter after fleeing devastating attacks across northern and central Gaza.

The Israeli military says multiple Hamas battalions remain entrenched in Rafah and must be removed for Hamas to be crushed. Israel has been bombing Rafah for weeks, but President Joe Biden and numerous other world leaders have urged Israel not to invade the city, fearing massive civilian death tolls. Gaza officials say over 33,000 Palestinians have died since the war began Oct 7 when Hamas-led militants crashed across the Israeli border, killing 1,200 and taking more than 250 hostages.

"We are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said. "This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen − there is a date."

Smoke billows during Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 9, 2024.

Developing:

∎ Israel's War Cabinet meets Tuesday to discuss the latest proposals for a cease-fire. Hamas said it was reviewing the latest offer but said the Israeli position remained "intransigent and did not respond to any of the demands of our people and our resistance." Hamas wants Israel to withdraw all forces from Gaza and allow displaced people to return to their homes.

∎ Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Tuesday with relatives of American hostages being held in Gaza. The families met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday.

30,000-plus lives lost: Visualizing the death and destruction of Israel's war in Gaza

UN to consider Palestinian bid for membership

The U.N. Security Council agreed Monday to consider the Palestinian application for full membership in the United Nations. A similar application failed in 2011, although Palestine was later granted observer status.

Story continues

"All we ask for is to take our rightful place among the community of nations," Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Riyad Mansour said. "To be treated as equals to other nations and states. To live in freedom and dignity, in peace and security, in our ancestral land."

Malta Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, serving as president of the council this month, said the admissions committee will meet again on the issue Thursday. But the U.S. could ultimately veto the application. The U.S. position has been that full U.N. membership should come only after a long-term peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel withdraws most troops from Gaza: Hamas, Israel to engage in talks

US seizes Iranian guns, ships them to Ukraine

The U.S. military has transferred thousands of small arms to Ukraine that were seized while being shipped from Iran to Yemeni rebels, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Tuesday. Over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were sent to Ukraine. The equipment, seized from 2021 to 2023, was bound for Houthi forces that control parts of Yemen and since November have been attacking ships in the Red Sea region, disrupting supply chains around the world.

"Iran’s support for armed groups threatens international and regional security, our forces, diplomatic personnel and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners," the statement said. "We will continue to do whatever we can to shed light on and stop Iran’s destabilizing activities."

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war updates: Date set for Rafah invasion targeting Hamas