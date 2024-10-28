Israel ‘captures 100 Hamas fighters’ in hospital raid

Palestinian casualties after Israeli forces withdrew from the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza - REUTERS

Israeli special forces captured 100 suspected Hamas fighters in a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza.

The suspected members of the terror group, some of which took part in the Oct 7 massacre, had barricaded themselves inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital near Jabalia, according to the IDF.

“Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents,” the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

Israel said its troops stormed the site on Friday and left the following day - and the hospital was evacuated of patients and staff.

IDF photos of weapons located in the Kamal Radwan Hospital and around it - IDF

An ambulance driver from Kamal Radwan Hospital, who was arrested and interrogated, claimed in an interview with IDF forces that Hamas operates in the hospital.

“Hamas military operatives are present; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices of the Kamal Adwan Hospital,” the unnamed man said in a video released by the IDF.

“They operate ambulances to transport their wounded military operatives and transport them for their missions. And this is instead of using ambulances for the benefit of civilians,” said the driver, with his face blurred in the clip.

“We, the public in northern Gaza, are sick of this. We have had enough, They [Hamas] are stationed in hospitals and schools,” he added.

Bodycam footage of the raid on the Kamal Radwan Hospital - IDF

Damaged ambulance at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

The Telegraph cannot independently verify the authenticity of the interrogation.

Gaza health officials have denied any militant presence at the hospital.

Israel said it had facilitated the “relocation” of 88 patients (mostly children), caregivers, and staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other hospitals in Gaza.

Fierce clashes have been taking place in northern Gaza over the past month.

The special forces raid came as part of a new offensive against Hamas, which the IDF believes has regrouped around in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia. The UN has expressed great concern over the situation, with Joyce Msuya, acting Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, warning that the entire population of northern Gaza is “at risk of dying”.

Israel claims that civilians have been evacuated from the three areas where the most violent battles are taking place against Hamas and other terror groups.

The raid came as part of a new offensive against Hamas, which the IDF believes has regrouped around in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia - IDF

Israel and the UN estimate that between 250,000 and 400,000 remain in the north, despite the renewed fighting.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, said on Sunday that the plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in northern Gaza is “unbearable”.

“The Secretary General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter,” his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric added on Sunday.

Hamas is accused of using schools, UN facilities, hospitals and residential homes for military purposes throughout the war, fighting in civilian clothes as they seek to ambush Israeli soldiers and tanks.

On Monday, Hamas released a video allegedly showing one of their members detonating an explosive device exploding as a tank drove over it in Jabalia.