Israel conducting ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in Tehran

Israel has launched a series of “precise strikes” against Iran, according to the Israeli military.

“[L]ike every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond", due to "the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region... relentlessly attacking Israel,” since 7 October 2023, the Israel Defense Forces told the BBC.

Explosions were heard were heard early Saturday local time west of the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to local media.

At least five explosions were heard, according to Israeli newspaper Haartez.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.