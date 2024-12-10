Israel denies its forces are on outskirts of Damascus

Israeli tanks were reported to have advanced six miles into Syria on Tuesday, prompting a denial from the Israel Defense Forces.

A Syrian security source told Reuters news agency that Israeli troops were in Qatana, a town around 13 miles from Damascus and six miles beyond the demilitarised zone separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

Israel ordered its troops to move into the UN-patrolled buffer zone and seize the Syrian side of the Heights on Sunday, shortly after Islamist-led rebels seized Damascus.

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s foreign minister, described the incursion as “temporary” and said it was done to prevent “an Oct 7 scenario from Syria”.

The IDF denies that its forces have left the demilitarised buffer zone.

“The reports circulating in the media about the alleged advancement of Israeli tanks towards Damascus are false. IDF troops are stationed within the buffer zone, as stated in the past,” an IDF official told The Telegraph.

Israeli tanks in the buffer zone separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria - Matias Delacroix/AP

Israel’s takeover of the Syrian buffer zone was condemned by other countries in the Middle East, including Qatar, Jordan and Egypt.

Egypt’s foreign ministry issued a statement, accusing Israel of “exploiting the power vacuum… to occupy more Syrian territories and create a fait accompli in violation of international law”.

It also called on the United Nations Security Council to “take a firm position towards the Israeli aggression on Syria”.

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) had informed the Israelis its actions “constitute a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement that there should be no military forces or activities in the area of separation [the buffer zone]”.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said the 1974 agreement was no longer valid after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

“This area has been controlled for nearly 50 years by a buffer zone agreed upon in 1974, the Separation of Forces Agreement. This agreement has collapsed, the Syrian soldiers have abandoned their positions,” Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday as he addressed the situation in the Golan Heights.

Mr Netanyahu said on Monday that the Heights, two-thirds of which has been occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, will remain part of the Jewish state “for eternity”.

IDF says claims that Israeli troops are advancing towards Damascus are false - Matias Delacroix/AP

Mr Sa’ar confirmed that IDF jets had struck former Assad regime military sites across Syria “in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists”.

The targeted sites included suspected chemical weapons depots, research bases, airports, navy ships and air defence systems.

Israel’s army radio said the total number of strikes on old Assad military assets was more than 250, with one Israeli security source describing it as “one of the largest attack operations in the history” of the country’s air force.

Israeli air strikes also targeted the southern Druze town of Sweida, Fahed Kiwan, a local resident, told The Telegraph.

Israeli jets also destroyed Syrian ships loaded with anti-ship missiles at the port of Latakia in an overnight attack.

Images of the aftermath showed what appeared to be destroyed Soviet-built Orsa class missile ships smouldering half-submerged in the harbour.