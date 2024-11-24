Israel denounces murder of citizen in UAE, after body found

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli man who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, denouncing his death as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act".

Zvi Kogan, a rabbi who worked in the UAE for an Orthodox Jewish group called Chabad, vanished on Thursday.

"The state of Israel will use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice," the prime minister's statement said.

The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately comment on news the body of Kogan, who also held joint Moldovan nationality, had been discovered.

Chabad seeks to build links with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism. The group's branch in the UAE supports thousands of Jewish visitors and residents, according to its website.

Israeli authorities reissued their recommendation against all non-essential travel to the UAE and said visitors currently there should minimize movement and remain in secure areas.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)