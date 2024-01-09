Israel has 'failed to achieve' any goals of Gaza invasion, Hamas leader says: Live updates

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday urged Muslim states to support his war against Israel with weapons as well as humanitarian aid, saying Hamas' fight is not solely for the Palestinian people.

"We see that the countries of the world are pouring weapons to the occupation through air bridges and aircraft carriers, and the time has come to support the resistance with weapons," said Haniyeh, speaking at the World Federation of Muslim Scholars Conference in Doha, Qatar.

Haniyeh said the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 was fueled by the "marginalization" of the Palestinian issue, an Israeli government that he said prioritized displacement of Palestinians, clashes with Israeli police at the Al -Aqsa Mosque and the "normalization and integration of occupation" by Israel in the region.

"Our Palestinian people and our resistance decided that a reality in this way cannot be confronted with traditional means," Haniyeh said.

Despite 100 days of massive destruction across the Gaza Strip, Israel has failed to liberate one live hostage, he said. The more than 100 Israeli hostages being held by the militants will not be freed until the thousands of Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons are released, he stressed.

"The declared goals of the war on Gaza are to eliminate Hamas, recover the prisoners and implement the displacement plan," Haniyeh said. "And I tell you that the enemy, despite the destruction and massacres, has failed to achieve any goal of the war."

∎ A drone targeted a car during the funeral procession of high-ranking Hezbollah military commander Wissam Tawil, causing several injuries in the southern Lebanese town of Kherbit Selim, the Lebanese National News Agency reported. Tawil was killed Monday by an apparent Israeli drone strike on his SUV.

∎ Six Israeli troops died in a central Gaza blast and three more were killed in battles across southern Gaza, the Israeli military said. This despite military declarations that the fighting would become more targeted and there would be fewer ground troops and airstrikes.

Postwar Gaza: Mideast nations want to help shape plan

Blinken in Israel for meetings on future of Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was holding talks Tuesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aimed at finding common ground on Gaza's postwar future. Blinken, who arrived in Israel after visits to leaders in Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, is also pressing diplomatic efforts to keep the war from expanding across the Middle East.

Blinken said the nations he visited expressed interest in helping plan Gaza's future as well as normalizing relations with Israel.

"I want to be able to share some of what I heard from those leaders with the president, as well as with the prime minister and the Cabinet," Blinken said at a press briefing in Tel Aviv before the meetings. Blinken also said he also would visit with the families of some of the hostages and "discuss our relentless efforts to bring everyone home and back with their families."

