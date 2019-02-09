Israel Folau signs new 4-year deal with Rugby Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Fullback Israel Folau has extended his Wallabies and New South Wales Waratahs contract with a deal that will keep him in rugby union in Australia until 2022.

Having switched to union from rugby league in 2013, Folau already has the fourth-most tries in Wallabies test history with a scoring rate of just over one try in every two test games he has played.

The 29-year old Folau has the Australian record for the most tries in a calendar year when he scored 12 in 2017, despite not playing on the end-of-season tour of Europe.

"I'm really grateful to Rugby Australia and the Waratahs for all they have done for me," Folau said in a statement issued by NSW Rugby on Saturday.

Folau was the youngest player to represent Australia in rugby league when he played for the Kangaroos in 2007 after starring for the Melbourne Storm in his debut season.

In 2011, Folau joined the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the Australian Football League and played Australian rules football for two seasons before switching to rugby and joining the Waratahs for the 2013 season.

