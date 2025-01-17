The Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal could still unravel - and here’s how

The condition of the hostages could also derail the ceasefire because Israel still doesn’t know how many of them are alive - JACK GUEZ

If everything goes according to plan, Israel and Hamas will enter a ceasefire on Sunday or Monday at the latest, with the first three hostages set to be released.

But even if the security cabinet and the full government in Israel agree to the ceasefire, a lot can unravel once it comes into effect.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, is under immense pressure from two of his coalition parties, Religious Zionism and Jewish Power, to withdraw from the deal, or at least to relaunch the war against Hamas after the first phase has been completed.

Since the second and the third phases will only be discussed at least 16 days into the ceasefire, Mr Netanyahu might find a way to sabotage the deal to prevent the two parties from leaving his coalition.

The prime minister has a number of options to sabotage the deal and still blame Hamas for the breakdown.

The issue of Israel’s presence on the Philadelphi corridor has reportedly not been agreed on down to the last detail. Representatives from Shin Bet and IDF will leave for Cairo on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the deal vis-a-vis the corridor.

Mr Netanyahu already made the corridor a key issue this summer when he promised not to withdraw from the buffer zone that separates Gaza from Egypt until Israel is absolutely certain that Hamas will no longer be able to use it as a smuggling route for weapons.

Many Israelis agree with the government on this issue, seeing the corridor as a “lifeline” for Hamas. The terror group could also sabotage the ceasefire themselves over this issue, as they have repeatedly demanded that Israel withdraw from all Gaza.

The release of convicted terrorists who murdered Israelis is already being harshly criticised by right-wing nationalists who consider it a surrender to Hamas and essentially a ticking time bomb that will come back to haunt Israel down the line.

The issue already caused delay and drama this week after the ceasefire was announced as Israel accused Hamas of issuing last-minute names to be released.

A source familiar with the talks told The Telegraph that Hamas tried to get Marwan Barhouti on the list in the past couple of days which Israel refused.

Mr Barghouti is serving life in jail in Israel for the murder of five people during the second Intifada, but he’s the most popular Palestinian leader today.

If Hamas continues to push for Barghouti or other high-level prisoners to be released during the second phase, Israel could torpedo the ceasefire and blame Hamas again.

The condition of the hostages could also derail the ceasefire because Israel still doesn’t know how many of them are alive. It’s expected that most of the 33 hostages set to be released in the first phase are alive, but nothing is certain until Hamas brings them out of captivity.

If most of the hostages come out in body bags and Israel estimates that the second batch of hostages will do the same, the incentive to continue the war against Hamas after the first phase will increase.

Mr Netanyahu has already made it clear that Donald Trump, the incoming US president, will give Israel the green light to resume fighting if Hamas violates the ceasefire. Any number of arguments could be made, from all of the above to a breakdown in negotiations over the second and third phases.

For Hamas, clinging on to chaos could also be in their interest as the terror group is not expected to be included in an interim government in Gaza. If the Palestinian Authority takes over Gaza, as the Biden administration wanted, the conflict between the two rival factions could get even more violent than it is now.

The PA has cracked down on terror groups in the West Bank, including Hamas, and it would be expected of them to do the same in Gaza.

Hamas has no issue whatsoever making the population of Gaza suffer more for the sake of their primary goal; the destruction of Israel.

The terror group broke the last ceasefire in November 2023 and could find that it’s in their interest to do the same after it manages to regroup and gather strength during the first couple of weeks of the ceasefire.

Israel too could break the ceasefire. They have intensified their bombardment in recent days, striking approximately 50 militant targets across the Gaza Strip, killing some 72 people.

Despite heavy military losses in Gaza, Hamas has managed to ignite a level of antisemitism and hatred for Israel not seen in many decades. That in itself is a goal and a strategy to defeat Israel in the long run.