The Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal could still unravel - and here’s how

Jotam Confino
·4 min read
The condition of the hostages could also derail the ceasefire because Israel still doesn't know how many of them are alive
The condition of the hostages could also derail the ceasefire because Israel still doesn’t know how many of them are alive - JACK GUEZ

If everything goes according to plan, Israel and Hamas will enter a ceasefire on Sunday or Monday at the latest, with the first three hostages set to be released.

But even if the security cabinet and the full government in Israel agree to the ceasefire, a lot can unravel once it comes into effect.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, is under immense pressure from two of his coalition parties, Religious Zionism and Jewish Power, to withdraw from the deal, or at least to relaunch the war against Hamas after the first phase has been completed.

Since the second and the third phases will only be discussed at least 16 days into the ceasefire, Mr Netanyahu might find a way to sabotage the deal to prevent the two parties from leaving his coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister has a number of options to sabotage the deal and still blame Hamas for the breakdown.

The issue of Israel’s presence on the Philadelphi corridor has reportedly not been agreed on down to the last detail. Representatives from Shin Bet and IDF will leave for Cairo on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the deal vis-a-vis the corridor.

Mr Netanyahu already made the corridor a key issue this summer when he promised not to withdraw from the buffer zone that separates Gaza from Egypt until Israel is absolutely certain that Hamas will no longer be able to use it as a smuggling route for weapons.

Many Israelis agree with the government on this issue, seeing the corridor as a “lifeline” for Hamas. The terror group could also sabotage the ceasefire themselves over this issue, as they have repeatedly demanded that Israel withdraw from all Gaza.

The release of convicted terrorists who murdered Israelis is already being harshly criticised by right-wing nationalists who consider it a surrender to Hamas and essentially a ticking time bomb that will come back to haunt Israel down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue already caused delay and drama this week after the ceasefire was announced as Israel accused Hamas of issuing last-minute names to be released.

A source familiar with the talks told The Telegraph that Hamas tried to get Marwan Barhouti on the list in the past couple of days which Israel refused.

Mr Barghouti is serving life in jail in Israel for the murder of five people during the second Intifada, but he’s the most popular Palestinian leader today.

If Hamas continues to push for Barghouti or other high-level prisoners to be released during the second phase, Israel could torpedo the ceasefire and blame Hamas again.

The condition of the hostages could also derail the ceasefire because Israel still doesn’t know how many of them are alive. It’s expected that most of the 33 hostages set to be released in the first phase are alive, but nothing is certain until Hamas brings them out of captivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

If most of the hostages come out in body bags and Israel estimates that the second batch of hostages will do the same, the incentive to continue the war against Hamas after the first phase will increase.

Mr Netanyahu has already made it clear that Donald Trump, the incoming US president, will give Israel the green light to resume fighting if Hamas violates the ceasefire. Any number of arguments could be made, from all of the above to a breakdown in negotiations over the second and third phases.

For Hamas, clinging on to chaos could also be in their interest as the terror group is not expected to be included in an interim government in Gaza. If the Palestinian Authority takes over Gaza, as the Biden administration wanted, the conflict between the two rival factions could get even more violent than it is now.

The PA has cracked down on terror groups in the West Bank, including Hamas, and it would be expected of them to do the same in Gaza.

Hamas has no issue whatsoever making the population of Gaza suffer more for the sake of their primary goal; the destruction of Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terror group broke the last ceasefire in November 2023 and could find that it’s in their interest to do the same after it manages to regroup and gather strength during the first couple of weeks of the ceasefire.

Israel too could break the ceasefire. They have intensified their bombardment in recent days, striking approximately 50 militant targets across the Gaza Strip, killing some 72 people.

Despite heavy military losses in Gaza, Hamas has managed to ignite a level of antisemitism and hatred for Israel not seen in many decades. That in itself is a goal and a strategy to defeat Israel in the long run.

Latest Stories

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • West Refuses To 'Recognise 1 Truth' About Russia Which Means Europe Has 'No Chance' Against Putin

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a dire warning to his allies today.

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Trump Names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as ‘Special Ambassadors’ to ‘Troubled’ Hollywood: They’ll Bring ‘Lost Business’ Back

    President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …

  • Coca-Cola’s Donald Trump Honor Leaves Critics Bubbling With Outrage

    Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.

  • Joe Biden Admits His Big Mistake As President That Donald Trump Absolutely Nailed

    “That wasn’t a stupid thing" for Donald Trump to do, confessed the outgoing president.

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • Greenland Hotel Exec: Don Jr. Got ‘Homeless’ People to Pose as MAGA Supporters

    The chief executive of a Greenland hotel where Donald Trump Jr. hosted a lunch in for MAGA supporters has claimed that the attendees did not actually know who Don Jr. was and were just looking for a free lunch. “[Trump Jr.] had just met them in the street and invited them for lunch, or his staff did. But I don’t think they knew who they were inviting,” Jørgen Bay-Kastrup, the chief executive of Hotel Hans Egede in Nuuk, Greenland, told the Guardian in an interview published Thursday. “That of co

  • China has been stockpiling a key US crop before Trump takes office

    President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.

  • Greenland PM Dashes Trump’s Hopes Live on Fox News

    Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Fox News that his country’s residents “don’t want to be Americans,” despite what any possible public relations stunts by right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr. might suggest. “We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for the U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think the future has a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Egede told anchor Bret Baier. “But we want to also be clear,” he sta

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • Trump’s Official Inaugural Portrait Hailed as ‘Supervillain Pic of the Year’

    Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait has been dubbed the “supervillain pic of the year,” and the MAGAverse is loving that it nods to his infamous mugshot. With just days until he is sworn in, Trump and his team are putting the final touches on preparations for his second stint in office. As part of that effort, the 78-year-old has been on modeling duty, echoing his infamous 2023 mugshot from Fulton County jail in Georgia. This, of course, is where he surrendered himself after being indicte

  • Trump Unveils His White House Blacklist

    Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State

  • Kamala Harris Is Deeply Sad About Biden’s Claim He Could Have Won the Election

    Kamala Harris has told friends that she is deeply sad about President Joe Biden’s claim that he could have won the 2024 election. Biden said in an interview at the start of January that he thought he could have defeated Donald Trump. “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes... based on the polling,” he said, speaking to USA Today, later clarifying that he meant both he and Harris “could have... would have” beaten Trump.