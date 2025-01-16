Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Truce to begin on Sunday as Gaza strikes reported hours after deal announced

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out even as the group in Gaza reportedly accepted the truce deal on Wednesday.

The truce will bring a temporary halt to Israel’s more than a-year-long war in Gaza, which has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians.

Netanyahu said that Hamas was objecting to a part of the agreement that gave Israel the ability to veto the release of certain Palestinian prisoners.

The deal, which is due to begin on Sunday, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.

Despite the ongoing truce talks, heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics in the Hamas-run Strip said.

08:08 , Tara Cobham

China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal and hopes relevant parties can take it as an opportunity to promote de-escalation in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

China also hoped the agreement will be effectively implemented so as to achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, spokersperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Negotiators reached a phased deal on Wednesday to end the fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The deal would take effect on Sunday and negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement it.

Guo said China will continue efforts to provide humanitarian relief and help in post-war reconstruction in Gaza.

Palestinians walk past the rubble of houses destroyed in previous Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday (REUTERS)

Israel should bear the primary cost of rehabilitating Gaza, says non profit

08:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

An American non-profit working in the Middle East said Israel should bear the primary cost of reconstructing and rehabilitating the Gaza Strip as it was responsible for the devastation in the enclave.

“If the world again allows Israel to externalise the costs of its crimes in Gaza, nothing will dissuade it from repeating its belligerence and abuses,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now.

Raed Jarrar, the group’s advocacy director, added: “A ceasefire agreement does not mean that Israeli war criminals who orchestrated this genocide are off the hook, and we will continue to demand accountability for their crimes.”

“The international community should also hold US officials in the Biden administration accountable for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity with their ongoing support of Israel’s war machine.”

Hamas says ceasefire deal result of Palestinians’s ‘legendary resistance’

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hamas hailed its ceasefire with Israel as the result of “the legendary resilience of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip”.

“The agreement is a milestone in the conflict with the enemy, on the path to achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return,” the group said in a statement.

Khalil al-Hayyah, the acting head of Hamas’s political bureau and chief negotiator, said the ceasefire deal represents a “new phase” which will focus on Gaza rebuilding and recovering.

“We are able - with god’s help first - and then with the help of our brothers, siblings, loved ones and supporters, to rebuild Gaza again, alleviate the pain, heal the wounds,” he said in a speech shared online by Hamas.

He also congratulated the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who will be released in the first phase of the deal: “Our heroic prisoners have an appointment with the dawn of freedom.”

Everything we know about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

07:00 , Alex Croft

Israel and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire deal in the Gaza war and to release some hostages after 15 months of conflict.

A week before US president-elect Donald Trump takes over from president Joe Biden, a breakthrough was achieved in talks in Doha, on a three-phase agreement that is due to come into effect on Sunday.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden claimed credit for the deal.

Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said measures would be taken in the coming days to enforce the agreement.

Barney Davis and Jane Dalton report:

Everything we know about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

Watch: Palestinians take to streets of Gaza’s Khan Younis to celebrate Hamas ceasefire

06:31 , Alex Croft

US says 2 American hostages could be in first group freed from Gaza

06:15 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A senior Biden administration official said two Americans, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel, are expected to be released in the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire is set to begin Sunday and last for six weeks.

There is at least one other known living American captive in Gaza, an Israeli soldier named Edan Alexander, who will be released at a later date in the second phase of the agreement, the official told the Associated Press. It’s not clear how many of the hostages are still alive.

A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments

06:01 , Alex Croft

Just days before US president Joe Biden is set to leave office, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal after a last-minute “breakthrough” in talks.

An official close to the negotiations said a text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis large crowds of joyful Palestinians have taken to the streets, with people cheering and honking car horns.

Agreement was reached after the Qatari prime minister’s separately met Hamas negotiators Israeli negotiators in his office, source close to the negotiations told The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley.

Alexander Butler and Tom Watling report:

A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments as ceasefire deal agreed

Comment | Peace has finally come to Gaza... but at a terrible price

05:30 , Alex Croft

Great relief, then, at the Gaza ceasefire, such as it is – but also great sadness. There is no real reason why this deal, or something very much like it, couldn’t have been concluded when US president Joe Biden and his secretary of state Antony Blinken first put it on the table last May.

The “sticking points” that were obvious then haven’t materially altered in the many months since. But the price of delay has been paid by untold thousands of dead and injured civilians, the continuing pain of the hostages’ families, and the transformation of the poor but busy territory of Gaza into a desolate, uninhabitable moonscape.

The greatest of the tragedies have been inflicted on the children. It seems obvious that war crimes have been committed, just as surely as the series of events that triggered this particular phase in the Middle East, on 7 October 2023, amounted to a terrorist atrocity and an act of war.

Sean O’Grady writes:

Peace has finally come to Gaza... but at a terrible price

Charity says world leaders must push for permanent end to the Gaza war

05:15 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Charity and rights groups have urged world leaders to push for a permanent end to Israel’s war in Gaza following the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas to stop fighting and release hostages.

“Leaders must put an end to this nightmare and use this opportunity to push for a permanent ceasefire combined with a massive influx of humanitarian aid,” said Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK.

“Gaza remains in the grip of a catastrophic hunger crisis, with children dying of starvation, dehydration and related diseases. Without immediate safe access and large-scale action, many thousands more could die.”

Rights group Project Hope said: “Even with a break in violence, we know people will continue to die from preventable causes unless there is a significant reduction in humanitarian aid restrictions, an increase in humanitarian access to all areas of Gaza, and a surge of humanitarian assistance, including specialty health workers to address the array of medical needs.”

Trump claims credit for ceasefire agreement

05:00 , Alex Croft

President-elect Donald Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire agreement made between Israel and Hamas, hailing it as an “epic ceasefire agreement”.

He wrote on Truth Social: “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

Second-biggest militant group says ceasefire deal ‘honourable’

04:45 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second-biggest militant group in Gaza, said the ceasefire deal to temporarily stop the fighting was “honourable.”

Hamas needed Islamic Jihad’s support for the deal in order to avoid a potential disruption in the process, according to reports.

“Today, our people and their resistance imposed an honourable agreement to stop the aggression,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Live: View of Gaza's Khan Younis after ceasefire deal reached

04:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

UN: We will deliver as much aid as conditions allow

04:30 , Alex Croft

The United Nations will only deliver as much humanitarian aid as “the conditions on the ground allow”, a UN aid spokesperson said after news emerged of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“The removal of the various impediments the U.N. has been facing during the last year, which include restrictions on the entry of goods; the lack of safety and security; the breakdown of law and order; and the lack of fuel, is a must,” said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN and its partners have been working to develop a coordinated plan to scale up the Gaza aid operation, Ms Kaneko added.

Israeli strikes on Gaza continue despite ceasefire announcement

04:12 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Strip said.

Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people last night, medics in the Hamas-run enclave said. The strikes continued early this morning and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.

Israel’s military made no immediate comment and there were no reports of Hamas attacks on Israel after the ceasefire announcement.

Keir Starmer: Ceasefire is ‘long-overdue’ after ‘devastating bloodshed’

04:02 , Alex Croft

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has also been speaking after news emerged of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for,” Mr Starmer said. “They have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023.

“The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.

“For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

“And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.”

‘Palestinians have gone through hell’ - Biden

03:29 , Alex Croft

US president Joe Biden has said the Palestinian people have “gone through hell” in the past 15 months, soon after a ceasefire deal was confirmed between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking outside The White House, he said: “The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. With this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild.”

Watch: Blinken presents post-war plan for Gaza at Atlantic Council

03:00 , Alex Croft

Watch: Blinken presents post-war plan for Gaza at Atlantic Council

Comment | A ceasefire in Gaza is a victory for Netanyahu – and Hamas

02:32 , Alex Croft

The ceasefire in Gaza is riddled with tripwires that look almost deliberately designed to fail. It is a tactical muddle that will bring brief respite – and serves only the long-term strategies of Israel’s prime minister and his enemies in Hamas.

Gaza’s militant leadership launched their campaign of atrocity and murder on 7 October 2023, knowing that any Israeli government – but especially one led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s in political hoc to the Israeli far right – would respond with staggering violence.

Yahya Sinwar, then the leader of the militant group that rules Gaza, is reported to have considered the tens of thousands of Gazans killed by Israel to be “necessary sacrifices”. He’s now among the dead, but would no doubt feel nothing for the 46,700 others who have perished – according to the Palestinian health ministry – under Israel’s air, land and sea attacks.

The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:

A ceasefire in Gaza is a victory for Netanyahu – and Hamas

In pictures: Palestinians celebrate following news of Gaza ceasefire

02:01 , Alex Croft

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Full report: Israel and Hamas agree historic Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of war

01:30 , Alex Croft

Israel and Hamas have agreed a historic ceasefire to end 15 months of war in Gaza, a conflict in which almost 50,000 people have been killed and which has threatened to draw in the whole of the Middle East.

A truce and hostage deal was reached after the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met Hamas negotiators and then separately the Israelis. Qatar has been a key mediator in seeking to end the conflict. President-elect Donald Trump was quick to hail the end of the war, writing on Truth Social: “We have a deal for the hostages.”

The Qatari prime minister later confirmed the deal in a delayed press conference. He revealed that it would go into effect on Sunday and said its success would rely on Israel and Hamas “acting in good faith in order to ensure that this agreement does not collapse”.

The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew and world affairs editor Sam Kiley report:

Israel and Hamas agree historic Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of war

Father of Israeli-American hostage in Gaza ‘in the dark’ despite ceasefire deal with Hamas

00:57 , Alex Croft

The father of one of the approximately 100 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas is still “in the dark” about the fate of his son, despite Israel and the militant group reaching a ceasefire and prisoner release deal to bring about the end of the brutal conflict.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that kicked off the conflict.

His father, Hebrew University of Jerusalem history professor Jonathan Dekel-Chen, told The Independent he still has very little information about the fate of his son.

“I’m a parent of a hostage who is completely in the dark,” he said. “We don’t have solid information about Sagui or any of the other hostages, who is alive or who is not.”

Josh Marcus reports:

Father of Israeli-American hostage ‘in the dark’ on son’s status despite ceasefire

Biden notes that he ‘introduced’ Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump claims credit

00:22 , Alex Croft

Hamas and Israel have reached a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States with the aid of the Egyptian and Qatari governments, ending 15 months of violence that began with the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking from the White House not long after news of the agreement became public, Biden said it was “a very good afternoon” because he could announce the deal had finally been reached. The inking of a ceasefire deal brings to a halt more than a year of war in Gaza, during which the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 100,000 wounded.

Our White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports:

Biden notes he ‘introduced’ Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump claims credit

‘Happiness, sadness, grief and worry’ across Israel and Gaza following ceasefire deal agreement

00:00 , Alex Croft

A digital clock that towers over “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv has been ticking for the last 466 days. It marks the seconds, minutes, and days since families in Israel and beyond have been campaigning for the release of hundreds of their loved ones taken by the Hamas militant group into Gaza.

It is a clock that these families hope will finally come to a stop.

On Wednesday, mediators from the US and Qatar announced that they had reached a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, which would come into effect on Sunday. Negotiators hope it is the first step in ending the unprecedented bloodshed in Gaza, where Palestinians say Israel’s bombing has killed over 46,000 people and laid waste to swathes of the Strip.

Our chief international correspondent Bel Trew writes:

‘Happiness, sadness, grief and worry’ across Israel and Gaza following ceasefire deal

‘The scars will be long lasting’ - David Miliband of International Rescue Committee

Wednesday 15 January 2025 23:47 , Alex Croft

The “scars of this war will be long-lasting”, said president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) David Miliband.

“This ceasefire is essential and overdue. Too many lives have already been lost and ruined over the last 15 months of the conflict. The needs are immense, and need urgent attention,” he said in a statement.

“IRC teams on the ground have done outstanding work in the most difficult conditions. Many of these colleagues were displaced in makeshift shelters themselves.

“The scars of this war will be long-lasting, but a surge of aid is desperately needed to provide immediate relief to civilians. This will take flexible funding and the free flow of aid and aid workers. Done right, it can lay the foundations for the even harder work of development and peace.”

Ceasefire is ‘huge relief’, says UN human rights commissioner

Wednesday 15 January 2025 23:13 , Alex Croft

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas comes as a “huge relief after so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Wednesday.

“I urge parties to the conflict and all countries with influence to do everything in their powers to ensure the success of next stages of the ceasefire, including the release of all hostages and to end the war in its entirety,” he added.

“My thoughts, right now, are with those who have suffered so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months, and I hope for everyone’s sake that no one will ever have to go through this again.

“Food, water, medicine, shelter and protection are the top priorities. We have no time to lose,” he added.

‘We welcome ceasefire, but the catastrophe persists’ - Israeli rights group

Wednesday 15 January 2025 22:41 , Alex Croft

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has welcomed the ceasefire deal - but says “the catastrophe persists” with many in Gaza remaining “destitute, starving and homeless”.

“A ceasefire is only the first step, and one that should have happened long ago,” the group said. “There is a real concern that Israel will resume fighting after the first phase of the deal is complete.

The international community must ensure Israel stops the war “completely and permanently”, B’Tselem said.

“Israeli decision-makers responsible for serious violations of the laws of war and for crimes against humanity must be held accountable, and all Israeli violence against the Palestinian people in the entire area between the Jordan and the Mediterranean must cease.

“The only way to break the cycle of bloodshed is to end the occupation, oppression, and apartheid regime and ensure the human rights of everyone living in this space.”

Ceasefire came because we shifted approach - Biden administration official

Wednesday 15 January 2025 22:20 , Andrew Feinberg, White House Correspondent

The US shifted its approach towards the Middle East in September, a senior official from the Biden administration has said.

Israel decided to focus on Lebanon rather than on a hostage deal in Gaza, the official said. As long as the former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah remained in power, Israel was “never going to get a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza”, they added.

They described Israel’s campaign in Lebanon as “extraordinarily successful”, describing the “new political configuration” in Lebanon as “extraordinary”.

“On November 27 the Lebanon ceasefire went into effect. That led to December, which we returned to the table for the ceasefire hostage release talks in Gaza and a significantly changed equation in the Middle East,” the official added.

Gaza ceasefire must trigger massive aid expansion - Norwegian Refugee Council

Wednesday 15 January 2025 22:02 , Bel Trew, Chief International Correspondent

The Gaza ceasefire must lead to a lasting truce and prompt a huge aid expansion, the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland said.

“At long last we have a deal that must end the 15 months of relentless death, destruction, displacement, detention, and the holding of hostages.

“We call on the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and other nations to make sure Israel does keep all crossings open, enabling a sustained flow of aid that can alleviate further suffering.

“These hostilities have destabilised the Middle East and exposed millions of civilians to unrelenting violence. The Gaza ceasefire must not only introduce a lasting cessation of hostilities, but a firm commitment to international law, including accountability for war crimes.

“To end the cycle of violence, the international community must address the root causes of this decades-long conflict and pursue a just resolution in alignment with international law.”

Islamic Relief: ‘The big test is what happens next’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:54 , Bel Trew, Chief International Correspondent

Islamic Relief has welcomed a “rare moment of hope” after “15 months of unprecedented and relentless atrocities”.

But it says that the “big test will be what happens next, whether it is adhered to, and whether a temporary pause becomes permanent”.

“For almost 500 days Israel has carried out daily massacres, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and starvation against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as pleas for a ceasefire have been ignored,” the organisation said.

“Even as these negotiations entered the final stage, dozens more Palestinians have been killed in just the past 24 hours as Israeli bombs continued to rain down on shelters.

“We pray this stops now. It’s vital that this agreement is now fully and immediately implemented, and that the initial temporary pause becomes a permanent ceasefire.”

‘Joyful atmosphere’ as Palestinian celebrations continue

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:45 , Alex Croft

Palestinian celebrations continue following the agreement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Other footage shows fireworks being set off in Bethlehem, with the ceasefire set to be in place from Sunday.

أجواء فرح في مدن قطاع #غزة مع تواتر الأنباء عن قرب التوصل لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وصفقة تبادل#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/i66cRiAnBT — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) January 15, 2025

Amnesty International: Ceasefire ‘bitterly overdue’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:44 , Bel Trew, Chief International Correspondent

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is “bitterly overdue”, the secretary general of Amnesty International Agnès Callamard has said.

“The news that a ceasefire deal has been reached will bring some glimmer of relief to Palestinians victims of Israel’s genocide. But it is bitterly overdue.

“For Palestinians who have lost countless loved ones; in many cases had their entire families wiped out or seen their homes reduced to rubble, an end to the fighting does not begin to repair their shattered lives or heal their trauma.

“The release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees will bring relief to families in Israel and across the Occupied Palestinian Territory but likewise will not erase the ordeals they have suffered in captivity.

“Israel must dismantle the brutal system of apartheid it imposes to dominate and oppress Palestinians and end its unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory once and for all.”

Hamas captivity survivor makes ceasefire plea: 'No one should be left behind'

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:27 , Alex Croft

‘I made it’, says Palestinian journalist

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:11 , Alex Croft

David Lammy: ‘A moment of hope after a year of agony’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:57 , Alex Croft

David Lammy has described the ceasefire agreement as a “moment of hope after over a year of agony”.

The people of Gaza have suffered a “living nightmare” while hostages and their loved ones have faced “unbearable trauma”, he said.

“I pay tribute to the tireless diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the incoming and outgoing US administrations,” Mr Lammy added.

“Much remains to be done – to implement this in full to all phases of the deal and establish a pathway to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“We will play our full part in the coming days and weeks, working alongside our partners, to seize this chance for a better future.”

Watch: Emotional scenes as Palestinians celebrate ceasefire in Gaza

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:42 , Lucy Leeson

Crowds of joyful Palestinians took to the streets in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Wednesday (15 January) after Israel and Hamas agreed a ceasefire.

Residents in the city were seen lighting fires and flares in celebration and dancing and cheering on the streets.

The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

Palestinians take to streets of Gaza's Khan Younis to celebrate Hamas ceasefire

Trump credited with breakthrough as officials slam Biden’s inaction

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:28 , Jane Dalton

Trump credited for ceasefire breakthrough as former US officials slam Biden inaction

Hostages deal will bring pain and harrowing moments, says Israeli president

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:10 , Jane Dalton

The Israeli president has warned the deal to release the hostages will bring “deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments”.

“It will also present significant challenges,” said Isaac Herzog in an address to the nation.

“This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known. I respect and deeply empathise with the fears and pain this deal evokes, especially after the great trauma of past deals, and after October 7.

“It is clear to all of us that we must utilise every diplomatic and security tool to uphold the security interests and defend the safety of all the Israeli people.”

Mr Herzog offered his support to the prime minister and the negotiation team in their efforts to finalise the deal and called on the cabinet and the government of Israel to accept and approve it.

“For the families of the captives, these hours and days are hell on earth,” he said.

“I call on all of us to show immense sensitivity to all the families of the captives—including those who are deeply pained by this deal. I ask to especially embrace the anxious and grieving families, who fear their loved ones will not return in the first stage of the deal.”

Oxfam blames UK leaders for Gaza suffering

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:56 , Jane Dalton

Oxfam GB chief executive Halima Begum said: “With all of Gaza at risk of famine, one of the key priorities must be the immediate and unrestricted flow of life-saving aid to reach those in need, as well as the safe release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

“The immense suffering Israel has inflicted on Gaza has happened under the watch and protection of world leaders, including the UK.

“Despite acknowledging that Israeli actions have regularly contravened international humanitarian law, the UK government continued to help fuel the conflict by allowing arms sales.

“This temporary pause does not negate the UK’s legal obligations. It should still immediately suspend all remaining arms licences to Israel.”

‘Very good afternoon’, says Biden

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:15 , Alex Croft

Speaking from the White House not long after news of the agreement became public, Biden said it was “a very good afternoon” because he could announce the ceasefire agreement had been reached.

Biden said the deal would end “more than 15 months of conflict” that began with the “brutal assault” on Israel, as well as “more than 15 months of terror for the hostages, their families and the Israeli people,” and “more than 15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza.”

The three-phase agreement would kick off with what Biden called “a full and complete cease fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded” during a six-week period that would also see the release of all Americans held by Hamas over the last year and three months.

He added that he and Vice President Kamala Harris “cannot wait” to welcome those American hostages home.

Biden also said the six-week ceasefire period would give time for Israel and Hamas to “negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war,” by hammering out “a number of details.”

But he stressed that the ceasefire would continue past the six-week period if the negotiations take longer than six weeks.

The second phase of the deal would involve releasing “all remaining living hostages,” and a withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza. At that point, the ceasefire would become permanent, Biden said.

Mr Biden was flanked by vice president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken as he spoke (REUTERS)

‘Palestinians have gone through hell’ - Biden

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:13 , Alex Croft

US president Joe Biden has said the Palestinian people have “gone through hell” in the past 15 monthss.

Speaking outside The White House, he said: “The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. With this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild.”

American hostages will be freed in first phase of ceasefire - Biden

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:11 , Alex Croft

US president Joe Biden has confirmed that American hostages will be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians will be able to return to neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza, Mr Biden added. He described the deal as one of the hardest foreign policy negotiations he has ever been part of.

“There was no other way for this war to end other than a hostage deal, and i’m deeply satisfied this day has come,” Mr Biden told reporters.

Watch live: Biden makes a statement on Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:06 , Alex Croft

Report: Biden says Israel, Hamas have reached ceasefire deal after ‘intensive diplomacy’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:03 , Alex Croft

The 15-month-old war that began with the October 7, 2023 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas will come to an end with a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States with the aid of the Egyptian and Qatari governments, President Joe Biden has said.

In a statement, the president said the agreement had been the product of “intense diplomacy” and would “halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.”

The agreement provides for the release of dozens of living hostages still held by Hamas — plus the remains of hostages who’ve died in captivity — in phases, while Israel will in turn release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and permit the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who’ve been forced from their homes to return.

The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports:

Biden says Israel, Hamas have reached ceasefire deal after ‘intensive diplomacy’

Ceasefire deal to begin on Sunday

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:00 , Alex Croft

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is due to begin on Sunday, the prime minister of Qatar has said.

The first phase of the agreement will go on for 42 days, including a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the east, away from populated areas, he said in a press conference in Doha.

In full: President Biden issues statement on Gaza ceasefire

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:56 , Alex Croft

US president Joe Biden has said “intensive diplomacy” has seen a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas.

The president’s statement said: “Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.

“I laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy. My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done.

“Even as we welcome this news, we remember all the families whose loved ones were killed in Hamas’s October 7th attack, and the many innocent people killed in the war that followed. It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin. I am also if thinking of the American families, three of whom have living hostages in Gaza and four awaiting return of remains after what has been the most horrible ordeal imaginable. Under this deal, we are determined to bring all of them home.

“I will speak more about this soon. For now, I am thrilled that those who have been held hostage are being reunited with their families.”

Qatari PM holding press conference

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:51 , Alex Croft

The prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, is currently holding a press conference about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

We’ll bring you the latest lines as he announces details of the deal.

Everything we know about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:41 , Alex Croft

Negotiators have reached a phased deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, an official said, after 15 months of conflict.

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the final details of the ceasefire deal were still being confirmed.

Here is everything we know so far about the details of the ceasefire:

Everything we know about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

Israel to withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor within 50 days of ceasefire plan

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:32 , Alex Croft

Israel has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Philadelphi Corridor no later than day 50 of Gaza ceasefire plan, Reuters has reported after seeing a copy of the deal.

The corridor is the ribbon of land - 100 metres wide and 14 kilometres long - which separates Gaza from Egypt.

Israeli withdrawal from the corridor had proven one of the final stumbling blocks in negotiations between Hamas and Israel, with Egypt demanding Israel pull out after the corridor was seized in May.

In a statement denying a ceasefire deal had been reached, the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas had backed down in its demands about the strip.

"In light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's firm stance, Hamas has backed down on its demand at the last minute to change the deployment of forces on the Philadelphi axis.

"However, there are still several unresolved clauses in the outline, and we hope that the details will be finalized tonight,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:25 , Alex Croft

Just days before US president Joe Biden is set to leave office, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal after a last minute “breakthrough” in talks.

An official close to the negotiations said a text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha.

Agreement was reached after the Qatari prime minister’s separately met Hamas negotiators Israeli negotiators in his office, a source close to the negotiations told The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have repeatedly tried to secure a ceasefire ever since the conflict began on 7 October 2023, with both Israel and Hamas rejecting multiple draft proposals.

Finally, after 15 months of war, a truce has been settled upon.

Alexander Butler and Tom Watling bring a timeline of the Gaza war’s key moments:

A year of war in Gaza: A timeline of key moments

UN: We will deliver as much aid as conditions allow

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:15 , Alex Croft

The United Nations will only deliver as much humanitarian aid as “the conditions on the ground allow”, a UN aid spokesperson has said following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"The removal of the various impediments the U.N. has been facing during the last year, which include restrictions on the entry of goods; the lack of safety and security; the breakdown of law and order; and the lack of fuel, is a must," said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN and its partners have been working to develop a coordinated plan to scale up the Gaza aid operation, Ms Kaneko added.

In pictures: Celebrations and vigils as Palestinians and Israelis react to ceasefire

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:12 , Alex Croft

The ceasefire deal followed months of negotiations (REUTERS)

A boy celebrates along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas react to the ceasefire announcement (AP)

Netanyahu’s office says deal still not reached

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:06 , Alex Croft

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire deal with Hamas has still not been reached.

Final details are still being sorted out in the agreement, the office said according to Associated Press.

But it comes after US sources and Hamas officials said a deal has been agreed - and follows months of facing accusations of Netanyahu dragging his feet over a ceasefire deal.

Greens: Ceasefire must see ‘root causes of conflict’ addressed

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:02 , Alex Croft

The Green Party has welcomed the news of the ceasefire, describing it as a “vital step to halt the devastating violence” that has caused “unimaginable suffering”.

“While this agreement offers hope, it must mark the beginning of addressing the root causes of the conflict. The ongoing occupation, the siege of Gaza, and systemic violations of Palestinian rights cannot continue,” foreign affairs spokesperson Ellie Chowns said.

Ms Chowns called on the UK government to formally recognise the State of Palestine and suspend all arms to the Israeli military.

“True peace requires justice, dignity, and equality for all people in the region. This is a moment for global leaders to act with courage and commitment, working towards a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, free from fear, violence, and oppression,” she added.

Israeli government to vote on Gaza deal on Thursday, says official

Wednesday 15 January 2025 17:19 , Alex Croft

The Israeli knesset will vote on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Thursday, a government official said according to Reuters.

The vote will confirm whether Israel will go ahead with the ceasefire.

In pictures: Palestinians take to the street to celebrate ceasefire deal

Wednesday 15 January 2025 17:12 , Alex Croft

The ceasefire will mean an end to the 15 month war (REUTERS)

Palestinians react to news of an impending ceasefire (REUTERS)