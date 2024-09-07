Israel-Gaza Conflict In Focus At Venice Awards Ceremony As Multiple Winners Voice Support For Palestinian People

The Venice awards ceremony had a political edge on Saturday evening as multiple winners used their acceptance speeches to express sympathy for the Palestinian people and condemn Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“As a Jewish American artist working in a time-based medium, I must note, I’m accepting this award on the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and 76th year of occupation,” said U.S. director Sarah Friedland as she accepted the Luigi de Laurentiis prize for best first film for Familiar Touch.

“I believe it is our responsibility as filmmakers to use the institutional platforms through which we work to redress Israel’s impunity on the global stage. I stand in solidarity with The people of Palestine and their struggle for liberation,” she continued.

Friedland’s film, which played in the Horizons competition, also won the section’s best director award, while Kathleen Chalfant, clinched best actress for her performance as a woman getting used to life in an assisted care home.

Chalfant also alluded to the conflict in her speech expressing her hope that the catastrophic turn of events in the region would come to an end so that people on both sides could “live in peace, freedom and justice.”

Received with strong applause in the room, Friedland’s comments came amid growing condemnation of Israel’s 10-month military campaign in Gaza. The conflict was sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,000 people and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage.

The Israeli response has devastated the densely populated strip, and resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians and injured more than 94,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel believes around 60 to 70 hostages are still alive in Gaza.

Palestinian filmmaker Scandar Copti echoed Friedland’s words as he accepted the best screenplay prize in the Horizons section for his Happy Holidays, about four interconnected characters living in Haifa, navigating different generational and cultural backgrounds.

“I stand here deeply honored, yet profoundly affected by the difficult times we’re living through over the past 11 months, our shared humanity and moral compass have been tested as we witness the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” he said.

“This painful reality reminds us of the devastating consequences of oppression, which is a theme in our film. Our film looks at how moral narratives can bring us together as communities, but also blind us to the suffering of others.”

