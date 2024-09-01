Israel Gaza latest updates: Three Israeli police officers shot dead as hostage families blame Netanyahu for six killed

Three Israeli police officers have been shot dead in a car as families march coffins through Israel following the deaths of six hostages in Gaza.

Palestinian militants killed three Israeli police officers on Sunday when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has carried out large-scale raids in recent days.

It came after the families of the captives blamed Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli military said early on Sunday that the corpses were recovered from a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where they were apparently killed not long before the troops reached them.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. All six were captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.

The discovery sparked calls for mass protests by families of the captives who said their loved ones could have been returned alive in a ceasefire deal.

Calling on the Israeli prime minister to take responsibility and explain what was holding up an agreement, The Hostage Families Forum said: “The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages.”

Key Points

Israeli trades union federation calls general strike on Monday

Hostage families blame Netanyahu after six bodies recovered from Rafah tunnels

Israel recovers six hostage bodies in Gaza killed not long before troops reached them

Discovery likely to spur further Israeli protests demanding captives release deal

Netanyahu insists Israel is committed to deal while he says whoever kills hostages is not

Hamas official blames Israel for death of hostages

Three Israeli police officers shot dead on West Bank

16:25 , Barney Davis

Palestinian militants killed three Israeli police officers on Sunday when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has carried out large-scale raids in recent days.

The attack took place along a road in the southern West Bank. The raids have mainly been focused on urban refugee camps in the northern part of the territory, where Israeli forces have traded fire with militants on a near-daily basis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The police confirmed that all three killed were officers and said the assailants slipped away.

One of the officers killed was Roni Shakuri, 61, from the southern town of Sderot near the Gaza border, police said. His daughter, Mor, who was also a police officer, was killed in a battle with Hamas militants when they tried to take over the Sderot police station during the Oct. 7 attack.

A little-known militant group calling itself the Khalil al-Rahman Brigade claimed responsibility for the shooting on Sunday. Hamas praised the attack as a “natural response” to the war in Gaza and called for more.

Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Senator Lindsey Graham is ‘heartbroken, devastated, mad’ over hostage deaths

15:58 , Tara Cobham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said told ABC News’ This Week that he is “heartbroken, devastated, mad” over the deaths of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered in Gaza on Saturday.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @JonKarl that he is "heartbroken, devastated, mad" over the six hostages whose bodies were recovered Saturday in Gaza.



"If you want the hostages home, which we all do, you have to increase the cost to Iran.” https://t.co/OWwS9Kexdn pic.twitter.com/azT2k2ZSJ4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 1, 2024

Watch: Netanyahu decries ‘terrible, cold-blooded murder of six hostages’

15:41 , Tara Cobham

Netanyahu decries ‘terrible, cold-blooded murder of six hostages’

UK foreign secretary calls for release of hostages and deal to end war in Gaza

15:13 , Tara Cobham

The UK foreign secretary has called for the immediate release of all hostages and for all sides to accept the deal to end the war in Gaza.

David Lammy said on X: "The UK condemns Hamas' appalling murder of six innocent hostages in Gaza in the strongest terms. I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving at this awful time.

"Hamas must release all the hostages immediately, and all sides must accept the deal on the table to end this war."

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly posted: “The heartbreaking news of the murder of these hostages serves as a brutal reminder of the ongoing suffering Hamas are causing since October 7th.

“Everything must be done to get all hostages out of the hands of Hamas.”

The UK condemns Hamas’ appalling murder of 6 innocent hostages in Gaza in the strongest terms. I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving at this awful time.



Hamas must release all the hostages immediately, and all sides must accept the deal on the table to end this war. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 1, 2024

Hostages’ families to hold gathering later to ‘mourn and pray together'

15:11 , Tara Cobham

Nivi Feldman, co-chair of The Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, said a gathering will take place later on Sunday to "mourn and pray together".

She said: "We are devastated to learn that these hostages have been murdered so brutally.

"We are calling for a deal to be made today.

"We will come together later to mourn and pray together for their souls.

"We're devastated that such pure souls were taken out of parties, they were taken out of homes, it's just devastating.

"The community is in shock, the community is in mourning, the community wants their suffering to end."

Starmer condemns ‘horrific and senseless’ killing of six hostages in Gaza

15:10 , Tara Cobham

The Prime Minister has labelled the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza "horrific and senseless".

Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media site X: "I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.

"Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering."

I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.



Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2024

Israeli trades union federation calls general strike on Monday

15:07 , Tara Cobham

Israel's largest trade union has called a general strike on Monday following the deaths of six hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers in such areas as health care, transport and banking, said the strike would begin on Monday morning.

It is aimed at stepping up pressure on the government to reach a ceasefire that would bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The head of the union, Arnon Bar-David, called on all civilian workers to join the strike and said Ben Gurion airport, Israel’s main air transport hub, would be closed from 8am local time (5am GMT).

Bar-David said that for now, the strike would just be for Monday but he sharply criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for failing to bring hostages back alive. A dozen bodies of hostages have been brought back to Israel in the past week. Some 101 still remain, although Israel believes one-third of them are no longer alive.

"The neglect of the economy must be stopped," Bar-David said at a news conference. "Israel must be returned to a reasonable routine... We must reach a deal. A deal is more important than anything else.

"We are getting body bags instead of a deal."

This would be the first general strike since the Hamas attack on 7 October.

A general strike last year during Netanyahu's judicial overhaul helped lead to a temporary delay in the plan.

White House’s National Security Adviser to speak with hostages’ families, according to reports

15:03 , Tara Cobham

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to hold a virtual meeting on Sunday with families of American hostages held by Hamas, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media, citing a source.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to hold a virtual meeting today with the families of the American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, per source with direct knowledge — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 1, 2024

Israeli defence minister calls for deal to bring Gaza hostages home

14:00 , Tara Cobham

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to conclude a ceasefire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining hostages home from Gaza, as the bodies of six of those taken on 7 October were brought home.

"It's too late for the abductees who were murdered in cold blood. The abductees who remain in the captivity of Hamas must be returned home," he said on the social media platform X.

"The political-security cabinet must convene immediately and reverse the decision made on Thursday," he said, referring to a decision by the cabinet to insist on keeping troops in the so-called Philadelphi corridor, along the southern edge of Gaza.

Netanyahu's insistence on keeping troops in the corridor to prevent Hamas smuggling weapons in from Egypt, has been widely seen as one of the major obstacles to an agreement with Hamas in talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

Gallant has clashed repeatedly with Netanyahu and hardline religious nationalist ministers over the need to reach a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring the remaining hostages back in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Around a third of the 101 Israeli and foreign captives still in Gaza are believed to have died, with the fate of the others unknown.

Israeli media reported that Gallant confronted Netanyahu angrily during the cabinet meeting on Thursday over the issue of the Philadelphi corridor and warned that time was running out for a hostage deal.

הקבינט המדיני-ביטחוני חייב להתכנס באופן מיידי ולהפוך את ההחלטה שהתקבלה ביום חמישי.



זה מאוחר עבור החטופים שנרצחו בדם קר. חייבים להשיב הביתה את החטופים שנותרו בשבי החמאס.



מדינת ישראל תבוא חשבון עם כל ראשי ומרצחי החמאס, עד האחרון שבהם. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 1, 2024

Hostage families blame Netanyahu after six bodies recovered from Rafah tunnels

13:22 , Tara Cobham

The families of the Israeli hostages have blamed Benjamin Netanyahu after the bodies of six captives were recovered from Gaza.

The discovery sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages who said their loved ones could have been returned alive in a ceasefire deal.

The Hostage Families Forum called on the Israeli prime minister to take responsibility and explain what was holding up an agreement, as 101 Israeli and foreign captives remain in Gaza, with around two-thirds of these possibly alive.

Speaking of the six, the forum said: “They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages.”

Six deaths leaves 101 Israeli and foreign captives still in Gaza

12:55 , Tara Cobham

The recovered bodies were from about 250 hostages captured during the Hamas-led shock incursion into southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza on 7 October last year.

Their deaths leaves 101 Israeli and foreign captives still in Gaza, but around a third of these are known to have died, with the fate of others unknown.

About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas assault, according to Israeli tallies.

Netanyahu insists Israel is committed to deal while he says whoever kills hostages is not

12:50 , Tara Cobham

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not rest until it catches those responsible for the killing of six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu, in a statement, insisted that Israel was committed to achieving a deal to release remaining hostages and ensure Israel's security – while he said that whoever kills hostages “does not want a deal”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not rest until it catches those responsible for the killing of six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip (X / Benjamin Netanyahu)

Hamas official blames Israel for death of hostages

12:45 , Tara Cobham

Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq on Sunday blamed Israel for the death of hostages, saying Israel was unwilling to reach a deal.

Israel's Lapid calls for labor strike after hostages' bodies recovered

12:43 , Tara Cobham

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Sunday for a strike to shut down the country's economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid, who is also a former prime minister, called on every Israeli "whose heart was broken this morning" to join a major protest in Tel Aviv later in the day. He also called on Israel's main labor union, businesses and municipalities to go on strike.

His remarks came after Israel recovered the bodies of six more hostages from captivity in Gaza.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Sunday for a strike to shut down the country’s economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

Harris reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza after six hostages found dead

12:42 , Tara Cobham

The Taoiseach has described the murder of six Israeli hostages in Gaza as an outrage.

Simon Harris reiterated his call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire following the discovery of the bodies of the six hostages in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Saturday.

Israel has said they were killed shortly before its forces reached the tunnel in which they were found.

David Young reports:

Harris reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza after six hostages found dead

Three Israeli police officers shot dead in West Bank

12:38 , Tara Cobham

Palestinian militants have killed three Israeli police officers when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has carried out large-scale raids in recent days.

The attack took place along a road in the southern West Bank early on Sunday.

The raids have mainly been focused on urban refugee camps in the northern part of the territory, where Israeli forces have traded fire with militants on a near-daily basis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The police confirmed all three killed were officers and said the assailants fled.

One of the officers killed was Roni Shakuri, 61, from the southern town of Sderot near the Gaza border, police said. His daughter, Mor, who was also a police officer, was killed in a battle with Hamas militants when they tried to take over Sderot police station during the October 7 attack.

A little-known militant group calling itself the Khalil al-Rahman Brigade claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, while Hamas praised it as a "natural response" to the war in Gaza and called for more.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas's 7 October attack out of Gaza ignited the war.

More than 650 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, mainly during Israeli military arrest raids. Most appear to have been militants involved in gun battles with Israeli forces, but civilian bystanders and rock-throwing protesters have also been killed.

UN begins polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza

12:23 , Tara Cobham

The United Nations, in collaboration with Palestinian health authorities, began to give polio vaccinations to 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to brief pauses in their 11-month war to allow the campaign to go ahead.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed last month that a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

The campaign began on Sunday in areas of central Gaza, and will move to other areas in coming days. Fighting will pause for at least eight hours on three consecutive days.

The WHO said the pauses will likely need to extend to a fourth day and the first round of vaccinations will take just under two weeks.

Children, escorted by members of their families, crowded a UN-run clinic in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah, where around one million people were sheltering, according to Palestinian officials. Medical staffers marked children who got the drops with a pen on their fingers.

A Palestinian child waits to receive a polio vaccination at a hospital in Khan Younis on Saturday (Copyright 2023, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than 40,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since 7 October

12:20 , Tara Cobham

At least 40,738 Palestinians have been killed and 94,154 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since 7 October, the enclave's health authorities said on Sunday.

Biden ‘still optimistic’ about ceasefire deal to stop conflict in Gaza

12:19 , Tara Cobham

US President Joe Biden has said he is "still optimistic" about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, earlier, he added that “people are continuing to meet”.

Months of stop-start negotiations mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to secure a ceasefire agreement, despite increased US pressure for a deal and repeated trips by top officials to the region.

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday (AP)

‘Devastated and outraged’ Biden vows ‘Hamas leaders will pay'

12:13 , Tara Cobham

US President Joe Biden, who has closely followed the fate of the hostages, said the six included Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and that he was "devastated and outraged".

"Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages," he said in a statement.

Discovery likely to spur further Israeli protests demanding captives release deal

12:04 , Tara Cobham

Sunday's news that more hostage bodies had been recovered was likely to spur further protests by Israelis demanding a hostage release deal.

The discovery sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages who said their loved ones could have been returned alive in a ceasefire deal, while 101 Israeli and foreign captives are still in Gaza, with around two-thirds of these possibly alive.

The Hostage Families Forum called on Netanyahu to take responsibility and explain what was holding up an agreement.

"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages," it said.

Israel recovers six hostage bodies in Gaza killed not long before troops reached them

11:59 , Tara Cobham

Israel recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in southern Gaza where they were apparently killed not long before Israeli troops reached them, the military said on Sunday.

The Israeli military announced the recovery of the bodies from underground in the southern city of Rafah as a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-shattered territory and violence flared in the occupied West Bank.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing.