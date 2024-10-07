Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Israeli leaders, protesters mark Oct. 7 anniversary

Israel is marking the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as its Lebanon operation continues and leaders consider their response to Iran's latest long-range missile attack.

Hundreds of Iranian missiles were fired into the country last week, according to Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.

Iran said the unprecedented attack was retaliation for a wave of assassinations carried out by Israel over the last several weeks targeting Hezbollah, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," an Israeli security official said.

Oct 7, 4:21 AM

Hezbollah vows to repel Israel despite 'heavy' losses

Hezbollah acknowledged "heavy" losses within its "leadership structure" and "military and material structure" during its ongoing conflict with Israel, in a statement issued Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.



The group said it is "confident" in the "ability of our resistance to repel the aggression" in Lebanon in a message posted to one of its official Telegram channels.



One year of war, the group claimed, has shown Israel to be "a fragile entity that is unable to survive and continue without American support."



The U.S. and its allies "bear full responsibility for the killing, criminality, injustice and shocking human tragedies" experienced by the Palestinian and Lebanese people, the statement added.



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor





Oct 7, 4:00 AM

Massive blast rocks Beirut in overnight Israeli airstrikes

The war in Lebanon continues to intensify as Israel marks the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.



Beirut saw some of the heaviest Israeli airstrikes of the war so far overnight into Monday, with huge explosions again rising over the southern suburb and Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiya.



Strikes also continue in southern Lebanon, where the IDF said a third division -- the 91st Galilee Division -- joined the nascent incursion on Sunday.



Israel has intensified its bombing of Beirut since Thursday, launching dozens of attacks on Dahiya and its surroundings. New strikes land every few hours during the day, building to fierce nighttime barrages.



On Sunday night, a massive fiery blast lit up the sky over the capital after the IDF struck a weapons depot. Ammunition could be seen detonating following the attack.



Hezbollah, meanwhile, launched five rockets into the northern Israeli city of Haifa, injuring at least five people.



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor





Oct 7, 3:09 AM

Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Monday morning to mark one year since hundreds were taken as hostages during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.



Attendees sounded a two-minute siren outside Netanyahu's home, "urging him to end the abandonment of their loved ones and to bring back all the hostages in a deal -- the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," the group wrote in a statement.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has been a part of massive public pressure on Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Hamas in Gaza.



There are around 101 hostages still being held by militants inside the strip, around two thirds of whom are thought to be alive.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Oct 7, 2:31 AM

Additional Israeli division joins Lebanon attack, IDF says

Another division joined Israel's cross-border assaults into Lebanon on Sunday, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.



The 91st Galilee Division "began a limited and targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon," Adraee said in a post on X.



"Since the beginning of the war, the Galilee Division has been fighting defensively in tandem with numerous offensive operations targeting the enemy and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon from the air and on the ground," he said.



"Over the past few weeks, the division's forces have carried out hundreds of attacks and eliminated dozens of terrorists."





Oct 7, 2:19 AM

Israeli president begins Oct. 7 memorial visits

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began a series of planned visits to border communities impacted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks with a stop at the site of the Nova Festival in Re'im on Monday.



Hamas fighters killed 364 people at the site close to the Gaza frontier on Oct. 7. More than 40 people were taken back into Gaza as hostages.



Herzog -- who was joined by bereaved families -- observed a moment of silence at the site in memory of the victims, after which he laid a wreath and lit memorial candles.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Oct 6, 7:28 PM

Palestinian-American doctor says suffering in Gaza is 'immeasurable'

Palestinian-American physician and writer Dr. Fady Joudah spoke with Phil Lipof on ABC News Live about his experiences and perspective ahead of the first anniversary of Oct. 7.



Joudah described the losses in Gaza since then as "immeasurable," saying to ABC News that no political or historical explanation can justify it.

As the Israel-Hamas war reaches the one-year mark, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.



"Even if the war stops tomorrow or the next minute, the suffering of the Palestinian people is immeasurable at this point," he said.





Oct 6, 7:09 PM

Father of American hostage gets emotional ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, Ruby Chen, the father of 19-year-old IDF soldier and American hostage Itay Chen, spoke with Rhiannon Ally on ABC News Live in an emotional interview.



"We have no idea who is alive or not, including my son. And we just need to get this to an end," Chen said.

Chen, who is originally from New York City, describes his son as "a fun-loving kid" who joined the IDF at the age of 18. Itay and his team were ambushed while protecting a kibbutz on Oct. 7, and he has not heard from him since, Chen said.



He also shared that he recently spoke with the White House to advocate for imposing economic and diplomatic sanctions on Iran, which recently launched a missile attack against Israel.



After watching negotiations between Israel and Hamas fail for months, Chen said he and other loved ones of the hostages should have a voice in the discussions.



"The sad part about it is that there is no accountability for the failed negotiations. Once that failed negotiation happens, we don't see any accountability on any side, not from the mediators of Egypt, not on Israel, not on Hamas," Chen said.



"We should also be allowed to that equation as well," he said.





Oct 6, 6:21 PM

IDF says it struck Hezbollah munition warehouses in Beirut

Following a large blast in Beirut Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said fighter jets attacked Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut.



In addition, warplanes have recently attacked the organization's munitions warehouses in the Beirut area, the IDF said.