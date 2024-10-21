Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF targets Hezbollah financial network

Israeli forces continued their intense operations inside Gaza after Hamas leader and Oct. 7, 2023 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces.

The development comes as Israel continues intense air and ground campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and mulls its response to Iran's latest ballistic missile attack.





Latest Developments





Oct 21, 2:20 AM

IDF claims 'dozens' of strikes on Hezbollah financial targets

Israel Defense Forces warplanes launched "a series of targeted, intelligence-based strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to finance its terrorist activities," the IDF said in a Monday post to X.

PHOTO: Smoke and flames rise from areas targeted by a Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Fadel Itani/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sunday night strikes hit targets in Beirut, southern Lebanon and elsewhere "deep within" the country, the IDF added.



The IDF said the targets were linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which Israel has accused of acting as a key financier of Hezbollah activities.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Oct 20, 6:17 PM

US investigating intelligence leak on Israel's alleged plan to attack Iran

Documents purporting to show classified U.S. intelligence-gathering on Israel's preparations for a possible retaliatory strike against Iran appeared on social media platforms late last week.



The impact of the circulation of these documents on current and future planning by the Israeli military is unclear at this time.



U.S. officials declined to comment on the situation when reached by ABC News. However, a law enforcement source on Sunday confirmed with ABC News that there is an investigation underway.



Markings on the documents indicate that they would have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which collects, analyzes and distributes intelligence gleaned from satellite and aerial imagery.



If the documents are authentic, it would indicate a major intelligence breach.



According to Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense contributor, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East: "The future coordination between the U.S. and Israel could be challenged, as well."



The Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation and a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence all declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.



House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on CNN Sunday and acknowledged that there is an investigation underway into the possible intelligence leak, adding, "We're following it closely."



-ABC News' T. Michelle Murphy





Oct 20, 3:19 PM

IDF says it's targeting infrastructure in Lebanon of group allegedly financing Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces announced it was targeting infrastructure Sunday night in Lebanon that has been linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, an organization it alleges is involved in financing Hezbollah.



The United States placed sanctions on the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association in May 2021 related to financing Hezbollah activities.



The Al-Qard Al-Hassan group has 31 branches in Lebanon -- including in Beirut and Bekaa, officials said. At least one strike was reported Sunday evening in the Chyah neighborhood of Beirut.



"The 'Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association' is involved in financing the terrorist activities of the Hezbollah organization against Israel, and therefore the IDF has decided to attack this terrorist infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement Sunday. "The IDF continues to work forcefully to destroy Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure. Therefore, we call on people inside buildings used by Hezbollah to stay at least 500 meters away from them for the next few hours."



-ABC News' Victoria Beaule