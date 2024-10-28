Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Iranian president responds to Israel's retaliation

The Israel Defense Forces conducted what it called "precise strikes on military targets" in Iran on Friday in response to the Iranian missile strikes earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes and ground fighting continued in Gaza -- particularly in the north of the strip -- and in Lebanon, with renewed Israeli attacks on Beirut.





Latest Developments





Oct 28, 7:23 AM

Israeli operation in Kamal Adwan Hospital concludes, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it completed its raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip where IDF troops have been waging a major campaign.

PHOTO: This picture shows the damage to an ambulance at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza Strip on Oct. 26, 2024. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

The IDF claimed that "a number of terrorists -- including Hamas terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre -- had barricaded themselves inside the hospital."



The IDF said its troops arrested around 100 fighters from within the hospital compound, "including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians."



The IDF said it found "weapons, terror funds and intelligence documents" in the hospital and in the surrounding area.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Oct 28, 7:23 AM

Iran will not back off in the face of Israeli aggression, Iranian president says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday his country would stand firm following Israel's attack on Iran.



"Definitely the free people will not back off in the face of this criminal, blood-thirsty regime. We have always defended the rights of our people and will continue to do so," Pezeshkian told cabinet members, according to The Associated Press.



Earlier, Iranian state TV reported that Pezeshkian said Iran would respond to Israel "appropriately.”



Israel attacked military targets in Iran on Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles Iran fired on Israel earlier this month, marking the first time the IDF has openly attacked Iran.



Pezeshkian also warned tensions will escalate if Israel’s aggressions and crimes continue.



-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman





Oct 28, 7:23 AM

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Israel's retaliatory attack

The U.N. Security Council will meet Monday at Iran's request after Israel’s retaliatory attack against the country, a spokesperson for the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. confirmed to ABC News.



The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Israel’s retaliatory attack a "serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a flagrant breach of international law," in a letter requesting the U.N. Security Council meeting.



The letter from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was sent to the UNSC’s current president and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.



-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman