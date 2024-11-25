Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF conducts Beirut strikes despite cease-fire push

The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut.

The strikes continue despite a cease-fire push fronted by President Joe Biden's White House as it prepares to hand power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.





Latest Developments





Nov 25, 1:58 PM

No indication Netanyahu will call in cabinet and vote to approve Lebanon cease-fire

There are no indications that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to call in his cabinet and vote to approve the Lebanon cease-fire Monday night, Israeli officials told ABC News.



Netanyahu is planning a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss the Lebanon cease-fire deal, including talks with his minister of strategic affairs, former American ambassador Ron Dermer, along with his most senior defense officials.



Later in the afternoon, Netanyahu will hold a larger cabinet meeting that includes the far-right. That meeting may lead to a final vote to approve a deal, though that remains unclear. A deal can pass even if one of the two far-right leaders opposes it.



The cease-fire would last for 60 days, but would not require the Israel Defense Forces to withdraw right away.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Jordana Miller





Nov 25, 1:58 PM

White House says deal is close but nothing is final

A cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah was close, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby reiterated in a briefing Tuesday, but he would not give details about the deal or specific timing, saying he had to be careful not to get in the way of the tenuous diplomacy.



"We believe that the trajectory of this is going in a very positive direction. But again, nothing is done until everything is done. Nothing's all negotiated till everything is negotiated. And you know, we need to keep at the work to see it through so that we can actually get the ceasefire for which we've been working for for so long and so hard," Kirby said.



Kirby declined to say if any announcement from President Joe Biden and French President Emanuel Macron should be expected over the next few days.



-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett





Nov 25, 8:27 AM

Far-right Israeli minister says Lebanon cease-fire would be a 'big mistake'

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Monday that a potential cease-fire agreement to end the fighting in Lebanon would be "a big mistake."



Ending the war would be a "missed opportunity" to "eradicate Hezbollah," Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

PHOTO: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is pictured during the opening of the 25th parliament session in Jerusalem on Oct. 28, 2024. (Debbie Hill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben-Gvir has previously pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject any cease-fire deal in Gaza, where fighting continues with Hamas and other militant groups.



"We must continue until the absolute victory," Ben-Gvir said of both the Gaza and Lebanon fronts.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Nov 25, 7:56 AM

Khamenei calls for 'death sentence' for Netanyahu, Israeli leaders

In an address to thousands of Basij militia members on Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued last week for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were insufficient.

PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of the Basij militia in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Office Of The Iranian Supreme Le/via Reuters)

"What [they have] done in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime," Khamenei said.



"Now they have issued arrest warrants for them; this is not enough," he added of the ICC decision. "A death sentence must be issued for Netanyahu and the criminal leaders of this regime."



The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, who the Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July.

Netanyahu's office expressed its "disgust" at the decision and dismissed the ICC warrant as "absurd."



-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian and Joe Simonetti





Nov 25, 7:17 AM

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs

The Israel Defense Forces said its warplanes "conducted intelligence-based strikes on several Hezbollah command centers" in southern Beirut on Monday.

PHOTO: Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiya, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 25, 2024. (Bilal Hussein/AP)

The strikes again focused on the Dahiya area in the south of the Lebanese capital, which is known as a Hezbollah stronghold.



Monday's bombings followed an intense day of strikes on Sunday, as diplomats continued to push for a cease-fire agreement to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti





Nov 25, 7:03 AM

UAE arrests 3 people accused of rabbi's killing

The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry said Monday it arrested three Uzbek nationals suspected of the kidnapping and killing of Moldovan-Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan.



Kogan, 28, was an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who went missing on Nov. 21. He managed a kosher grocery store in Dubai.



The ministry identified the three detained men as Olimpi Tohirovic, 28, Mahmoud John Abdul Rahim, 28, and Azizi Kamilovic, 33. It did not say whether charges had been filed and did not suggest a motive.



Israeli leaders have framed the killing as an antisemitic terror operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his nation would "act by all means" to "bring justice to the murderers and their senders."



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti





Nov 25, 3:30 AM

IDF issues new Beirut airstrike warnings

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Monday morning that Israeli warplanes would soon begin new airstrikes in Beirut, following 24 hours of intense bombing of the city's southern suburbs.



Adraee ordered residents of the Haret Hreik area of the southern Dahiya suburbs -- known as a Hezbollah stronghold -- to flee their homes and stay at least 500 meters from target buildings identified on an IDF map.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Nov 25, 3:46 AM

More strikes on southern Beirut suburbs

There were more strikes Sunday night in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which have been pounded by dozens of Israeli strikes in the last few days.



The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday night's strikes in Dahieh were on "12 Hezbollah command centers."



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé





Nov 25, 3:46 AM

29 dead in central Beirut after Saturday's airstrike

The death toll from an Israeli strike Saturday in central Beirut has risen to 29, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.



PHOTO: Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 (Hassan Ammar/AP)



The update on casualties came as emergency workers continued to search collapsed buildings for survivors of the strike, an official said.



At least 67 people were also injured in the Israeli strike, according to the Ministry of Health.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaule





Nov 25, 3:46 AM

Israeli official confirms Netanyahu holding meeting on Lebanon cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a meeting with security officials on Sunday night regarding ongoing Lebanon cease-fire talks, an Israeli official told ABC News.



The development comes after Netanyahu met last week in Israel with U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein and discussed a possible cease-fire in Lebanon. Hochstein also traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss a cease-deal between Hezbollah and Israel.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller