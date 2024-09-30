Israel-Gaza-Lebanon updates: IDF confirms new attacks on Hezbollah targets

Israel is firing strikes into Lebanon as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Israel believes it has eliminated around 30 top Hezbollah leaders over the last several weeks, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, U.S. and Israeli officials said.


Latest Developments


Sep 30, 7:20 AM

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in airstrike, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it killed Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine, the head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, in an overnight airstrike.

"Sharif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives," the IDF said in a statement.

"He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons."

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti


Sep 30, 5:58 AM

Deadly strike hits central Beirut for first time in 18 years

An overnight precision strike on an apartment building in the Cola neighborhood was the first such strike in central Beirut for 18 years.

Four people were killed, including three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group.

Israel did not immediately claim the strike but is widely assumed to have carried it out.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti


Sep 30, 5:53 AM

Hezbollah deputy gives first statement since Nasrallah assassination

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy secretary general, addressed followers Monday in the first leadership statement since Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

"The mujahadeen will continue," Qassem said of the militant group's fighters, their work informed by "what [Nasrallah] designed."

Qassem did not announce a replacement for Nasrallah, but said Hezbollah's next leader will be chosen "sooner rather than later."

Details of Nasrallah's funeral are still unconfirmed. A three-day mourning period in Lebanon began on Monday.

-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz and Joe Simonetti


Sep 29, 9:19 PM

IDF confirms new attacks on Hezbollah targets

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out an operation against more Hezbollah targets early Monday morning local time.

The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the Bekaa region of Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement.

Targets included launchers and buildings where the IDF said weapons were held.

The Israeli Air Force also attacked what it said were military buildings in southern Lebanon.

-ABC News Will Gretsky


Sep 29, 5:51 PM

At least 105 people killed Sunday in Lebanon: Ministry of Health

The death toll in Lebanon as a result of Israeli airstrikes Sunday rose to 105, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Nearly 360 individuals were wounded in the strikes, the ministry reported.

The strikes occurred in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel and the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh), according to the ministry.


Sep 29, 5:19 PM

Netanyahu announces former rival Gideon Sa'ar joined Israeli cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed opposition lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar to rejoin his cabinet, the politicians announced in a joint statement Sunday.

Sa'ar will serve in the Security Cabinet, according to Netanyahu.

"I appreciate the fact that Gideon Sa'ar responded to my request and agreed today to return to the government," Netanyahu said, noting how the leaders have put aside their disagreements.

"We will work together, and I intend to use him in the forums that influence the conduct of the war," Netanyahu added.

Sa'ar was once a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party but defected after an unsuccessful bid for party leadership. He formed his own party in 2020 called New Hope.

"I am joining the government at this stage without a coalition agreement - but with an orderly worldview and with a strong patriotic attitude for our people," Sa'ar said in the joint statement.

  • Israel deploys troops to border as fears of ground offensive in Lebanon grow

    Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike on northeast Lebanon killed 11 people on Sunday morning and airstrikes in Deir-al-Balah in Gaza killed four people.

  • Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike

    Hamas' leader in Lebanon was killed in an airstrike, the militia said Monday, as Israel over the weekend targeted Iran-backed proxies in two countries and Gaza.

  • Does Hezbollah represent Lebanon? And what impact will the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah have?

    Israeli strikes have wiped out much of the leadership of a group that has huge influence – if not popularity – within Lebanon.

  • Key developments amid fears of Israeli three-front war

    Israeli tanks have reportedly gathered at the country's border with Lebanon as fears loom of an all-out war in the Middle East.

  • Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill Hamas and Palestinian leaders

    STORY: Hamas announced that an Israeli strike killed its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, on Monday (September 29).Meanwhile - the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) reported that three of its leaders were killed in a strike on Beirut's Kola district.It marks the first attack within Beirut's city limits.The strike hit the upper floor of an apartment building, Reuters witnesses said.Lebanon's Health Ministry has reported over 1,000 deaths and 6,000 injuries among the Lebanese population - with one million people displaced by the fighting.Israel has vowed to keep up the assault and says it wants to make its northern areas secure again for residents who have been forced to flee Hezbollah rocket attacks.Israeli drones hovered over Beirut for much of Sunday, with the loud blasts of new airstrikes echoing around the Lebanese capital.Israel on Sunday also launched airstrikes against the Houthi militia in Yemen and dozens of Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon after earlier killing the Hezbollah leader.The Houthi-run health ministry said at least four people were killed and 29 wounded in airstrikes on Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

  • What is Hezbollah and why is Israel attacking Lebanon?

    Escalating cross-border hostilities have heightened fears of an all-out conflict.

  • Israel Bombs Yemen Port, Power Stations After Houthi Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli fighter jets bombed a seaport and several power stations in Yemen, its military said Sunday, following a string of attacks this month on central Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

    Hezbollah on Sunday confirmed the death of high-ranking official Nabil Kaouk in an Israeli airstrike, a day after the Lebanese militant group acknowledged the killings of multiple commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

  • What happens now that Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed?

    -The following comments were made to Reuters after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israeli military in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how. Collapse is especially unlikely when the targeted organization is old, entrenched, and far-reaching, as in the case of Hezbollah.

  • Israel kills Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in targeted strike on Beirut

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes, which leveled six apartment buildings. Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front and other commanders were also killed, the Israeli military said.

  • Tanks gather near Israeli-Lebanon border - as defence minister holds talks over 'expansion' of IDF activity

    Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has held talks over the possibility of expanding Israel's military offensive - as tanks were pictured on the country's border with Lebanon. In a statement on Saturday, Mr Gallant's office said he was conducting "an operational situation assessment" regarding what it called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena". Israeli tanks and troops were later pictured near the border, in what Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said is the "clearest sign yet" that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is "about to expand even further".

  • Clear up after Israeli strikes hit buildings in southern Lebanese city of Sidon

    At least 24 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings east of the southern city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said.

