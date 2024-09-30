Israel-Gaza-Lebanon updates: IDF confirms new attacks on Hezbollah targets

Israel is firing strikes into Lebanon as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Israel believes it has eliminated around 30 top Hezbollah leaders over the last several weeks, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, U.S. and Israeli officials said.





Latest Developments





Sep 30, 7:20 AM

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in airstrike, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it killed Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine, the head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, in an overnight airstrike.



"Sharif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives," the IDF said in a statement.



"He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons."



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti





Sep 30, 5:58 AM

Deadly strike hits central Beirut for first time in 18 years

An overnight precision strike on an apartment building in the Cola neighborhood was the first such strike in central Beirut for 18 years.



Four people were killed, including three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group.



Israel did not immediately claim the strike but is widely assumed to have carried it out.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti





Sep 30, 5:53 AM

Hezbollah deputy gives first statement since Nasrallah assassination

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy secretary general, addressed followers Monday in the first leadership statement since Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.



"The mujahadeen will continue," Qassem said of the militant group's fighters, their work informed by "what [Nasrallah] designed."



Qassem did not announce a replacement for Nasrallah, but said Hezbollah's next leader will be chosen "sooner rather than later."



Details of Nasrallah's funeral are still unconfirmed. A three-day mourning period in Lebanon began on Monday.



-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz and Joe Simonetti





Sep 29, 9:19 PM

IDF confirms new attacks on Hezbollah targets

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out an operation against more Hezbollah targets early Monday morning local time.



The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the Bekaa region of Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement.



Targets included launchers and buildings where the IDF said weapons were held.



The Israeli Air Force also attacked what it said were military buildings in southern Lebanon.



-ABC News Will Gretsky





Sep 29, 5:51 PM

At least 105 people killed Sunday in Lebanon: Ministry of Health

The death toll in Lebanon as a result of Israeli airstrikes Sunday rose to 105, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.



Nearly 360 individuals were wounded in the strikes, the ministry reported.



The strikes occurred in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel and the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahieh), according to the ministry.





Sep 29, 5:19 PM

Netanyahu announces former rival Gideon Sa'ar joined Israeli cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed opposition lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar to rejoin his cabinet, the politicians announced in a joint statement Sunday.



Sa'ar will serve in the Security Cabinet, according to Netanyahu.



"I appreciate the fact that Gideon Sa'ar responded to my request and agreed today to return to the government," Netanyahu said, noting how the leaders have put aside their disagreements.



"We will work together, and I intend to use him in the forums that influence the conduct of the war," Netanyahu added.



Sa'ar was once a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party but defected after an unsuccessful bid for party leadership. He formed his own party in 2020 called New Hope.



"I am joining the government at this stage without a coalition agreement - but with an orderly worldview and with a strong patriotic attitude for our people," Sa'ar said in the joint statement.