Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF approaching point of dismantling Hamas' Rafah Brigade

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, negotiations have stalled to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization, and Israeli forces continue to launch incursions in the southern Gazan town of Rafah ahead of a possible large-scale invasion.





Latest Developments





Jun 24, 4:38 PM

Netanyahu says he’s committed to Israeli deal proposal that Biden presented

While addressing Israel's parliament on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he remains "committed" to the Israeli hostage/cease-fire proposal that President Joe Biden had presented.



"Will not end the war until we return all the abductees -- 120 abductees -- both the living and the dead. We are committed to the Israeli proposal that President Biden welcomed. Our position has not changed," Netanyahu said.

PHOTO: A Palestinian child walks with a stuffed bear recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, June 21, 2024. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

He added, "We will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas and until we return the residents of the south and the north safely to their homes. … [And] we will thwart Iran's intentions to destroy us."

Senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Monday evening that "Netanyahu's statements confirmed our view that he does not want a cease-fire or the return of [Israeli] prisoners. … Netanyahu's real stance is that he wants to retrieve his prisoners and continue the war."

"We are ready for genuine negotiations if Netanyahu adheres to the principles outlined by President Biden," he said. "We are ready for negotiations that achieve a cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."

PHOTO: A Palestinian walks among the rubble of damaged buildings, which were destroyed during Israel's military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2024. (Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky





Jun 24, 4:25 PM

Number of children missing, separated from families in Gaza may be as high as 21,000: Report

The number of children who are missing or separated from their families in Gaza may be as many as 21,000, according to humanitarian aid group Save the Children.

PHOTO: A Palestinian boy carrying his prayer mat, walks to join the morning the Eid al-Adha prayer in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on the first day of the Muslim holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, on June 16, 2024. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

This organization -- which has been providing support for Palestinian children in the region since 1953 -- reports that likely 17,000 children are unaccompanied and separated, and another 4,000 children are likely buried under the rubble based on data from the United Nations and the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

"Children who are missing but living are vulnerable, face grave protection risks and must be found. They must be protected and reunited with their families," said Save the Children’s Regional Director for the Middle East Jeremy Stoner. "For the children who have been killed, their deaths must be formally marked, their families informed, burial rites respected, and accountability sought."

Click here to read more.

PHOTO: A Palestinian boy sits as people search the rubble of the Harb family home destroyed in overnight Israeli strikes in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 18, 2024. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News’ Kiara Alfonseca





Jun 24, 4:13 PM

Blinken meets with Israel’s defense minister

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken is emphasizing several points in his ongoing meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday afternoon.

PHOTO: Israeli medics attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Omer Smadja, 25, killed amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at a military cemetery in Netanya, June 21, 2024. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

"No. 1, our ongoing commitment to Israel's security," Miller said. "No. 2, the importance of Israel developing robust, realistic plans for the day after the conflict, plans that include a path towards governance, towards security, towards reconstruction."

"He's going to emphasize the need to avoid further escalation of the conflict, and then he will, as always, emphasize the need to improve humanitarian access [in Gaza], where we have seen somewhat of a slowdown in access in the south," Miller continued, adding that Blinken hoped to hear "concrete commitments from [Gallant] to work on that problem."

PHOTO: Palestinians ride in the back of a pickup truck in a displacement area the al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, June 20, 2024. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News’ Shannon Crawford





Jun 24, 2:28 PM

Pentagon: Only the 1 shipment of 2,000-pound bombs has been delayed

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments alleging a U.S. slowdown in military aid to Israel, the Pentagon continues to say that only the one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs has been suspended.



"Again, just to clarify, we have paused one shipment to Israel," Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Monday.

PHOTO: An Israeli military armored vehicle rolls in an area bordering the Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

"Everything else continues to flow on schedule as normal. It is not diminished," he said.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is in Washington, D.C., for meetings with U.S. officials, will meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Ryder said.



-ABC News’ Luis Martinez





Jun 24, 12:09 PM

IDF 'approaching the point' of dismantling Hamas' Rafah Brigade

The Israeli military said it is winding down the intensity of fighting in the Rafah area of Gaza.



"We are clearly approaching the point where we can say we have dismantled [Hamas’] Rafah Brigade, that it is defeated not in the sense that there are no more terrorists, but in the sense that it can no longer function as a fighting unit," the IDF chief of the general staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said Sunday night. "It has suffered many casualties, and you will ensure until the completion of the mission here, to eliminate as many terrorists and destroy as much terrorist infrastructure as possible going forward."



-ABC News’ Will Gretsky





Jun 24, 11:32 AM

Looting, smuggling hindering delivery of aid in Gaza: UNRWA chief

"Gaza has been decimated" and life there is a "living hell," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in an address to other U.N. officials on Monday.

PHOTO: A Palestinian woman stands near the damaged windows of a classroom in a UNRWA school, after the air strike on a neighboring house to the school in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2024. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

He said the breakdown of civil order and "catastrophic levels of hunger" have caused looting and smuggling that are hindering the delivery of aid.

"Children are dying of malnutrition and dehydration, while food and clean water wait in trucks," he said.

PHOTO: A woman and a girl react following an Israeli strike that hit a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Al-Mawasi area in western Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2024. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Lazzarini also provided an update on the allegations that UNRWA staff members were involved in Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.



He said out of 19 cases assigned to be investigated: one has been closed and the staffer was reinstated; four were suspended due to insufficient evidence; and 14 investigations are ongoing.



-ABC News’ Guy Davies





Jun 23, 6:41 PM

Israeli airstrike kills 8 people in Gaza City: Gaza Ministry of Health

Eight people were killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.



The IDF said they were targeting Hamas infrastructure and took measures to reduce risk to civilians.



Witnesses told Reuters that the site was used to distribute coupons for aid and distribute water. Video shows a destroyed building and people moving bodies away from the rubble.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaule, Jordana Miller and Sami Zyara





Jun 23, 9:22 AM

Netanyahu claims there was 'dramatic decrease' in US weapons shipments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Sunday claiming there was a "dramatic decrease" in munitions from the United States starting some four months ago, and said he decided to talk about it publicly because of lack of change behind closed doors.



"Since the start of the war, the U.S. has given us support in spirit and in materiel -- defensive and offensive means. But four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the U.S.," Netanyahu said in the statement. "For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited. We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize -- we did so behind closed doors.



"We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change. Certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind," Netanyahu continued.



"After months in which there was no change in this situation, I decided to give this public expression," he said. "We did so out of years of experience and the knowledge that this step was vital to opening the bottleneck."

PHOTO: Military vehicles maneuver near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, as seen from Israel, June 20, 2024. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

"In light of what I have heard over the past 24 hours, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future," Netanyahu said, in part.

Last week, Netanyahu publicly claimed the Biden administration is broadly withholding military support for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas. Biden administration officials flatly denied the allegations.

Netanyahu, referring to a recent meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, had said he told Blinken, "It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

PHOTO: Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, June 10, 2024. (Chuck Kennedy/State Department/AFP via Getty Images)

Blinken had later declined to relate exactly what was said in private diplomatic conversations and did not deny that he had assured Netanyahu the U.S. was working to remove bottlenecks inhibiting the supply of American arms and ammunition to Israel.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Shannon K. Crawford





Jun 22, 12:03 PM

42 killed in strikes in north Gaza

Strikes in multiple neighborhoods across northern Gaza today have killed 42 people according to Gaza's Civil Defense. Videos from the immediate aftermath of the strike show an entire building leveled, children covered in dust.



A bombing of Al-Shati camp killed 24 people, a bombing in Al-Tufaah killed 18 people -- the number of casualties is likely to increase -- and a bombing in Al-Zaytoun killed 7 people, according to Civil Defense.



Fifty others were injured in the attacks, according to the Hamas media office.



Several others are still trapped under the rubble.



The Israel Defense Forces told ABC News they struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in Gaza City.