Israel-Gaza live updates: Blinken to travel to Egypt for fresh talks

BILL HUTCHINSON, NADINE EL-BAWAB, DAVID BRENNAN and MEREDITH DELISO
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Wednesday for fresh talks on an Israel-Hamas cease-fire, and as tension with Hezbollah persists at the Israel-Lebanon border.


Latest Developments


Sep 17, 3:24 PM

Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways cancel all flights to Israel

Three major European airlines have canceled all flights to Israel hours after a deadly attack on Hezbollah left at least nine people dead and over 2,700 people injured.

Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv for Sept. 18 and 19, according to the flight status board on their website. Lufthansa has canceled flights to Israel through Sept. 19 and British Airways has canceled flights to Israel through Sept. 27.

-ABC News' Sam Sweeney


Sep 17, 8:14 AM

Netanyahu undermining security with 'petty politics,' political rival alleges

Benny Gantz -- the leader of the centrist National Unity coalition -- on Tuesday accused rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of endangering Israeli security "in the most tangible way that I can remember being done by a prime minister during a war, and in general."

In a public statement -- later also published on his X page -- Gantz accused the prime minister of "security recklessness" over reports that Netanyahu is preparing to replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is a major critic of the prime minister's approach to cease-fire negotiations in Gaza.

Gantz said the alleged political maneuvering is particularly dangerous ahead of a potential expansion of the conflict in the north of the country, where the Israel Defense Forces has been engaged in cross-border fighting with the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia since Oct. 8.

"Human lives and the future of the nation are at stake," Gantz said, describing the situation as the "dictionary definition of petty politics, at the expense of national security."

-ABC News' Jordana Miller


Sep 17, 7:14 AM

11,000 students killed in Gaza, education ministry says

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said Tuesday that some 11,000 students have been killed and more than 17,000 others have been injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel's campaign there started on Oct. 7.

The ministry also said 500 schools and universities have been bombed across the territory in almost one year of war.

-ABC News' Samy Zyara, Nasser Atta and Joe Simonetti


Sep 17, 4:36 AM

Islamic Jihad rocket commander 'eliminated' in Gaza, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it "eliminated" the head of the Islamic Jihad militia group's southern rocket and missile unit in a Monday airstrike on a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.

Ahmed Aish Salame al-Hashash was the commander of the Islamic Jihad's rocket forces in the southern Rafah area, the IDF said in a statement. He was "an important source of knowledge of rocket fire within the Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza," the IDF added.

PHOTO: Palestinians, seen through a torn tent, ride a motorized vehicle past the rubble, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 16, 2024. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)


Al-Hashash was killed while "operating inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis," the IDF said, referring to one of the areas designated by the Israeli military as safer locations for civilians amid the devastating campaign in Gaza.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

The IDF often launches strikes

MORE: Israel continues strikes on humanitarian area in Gaza despite official designation

" target="_blank">inside Gaza humanitarian zones in pursuit of militant leaders.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller


Sep 17, 3:32 AM

Gaza Health Ministry identifies more than 34,300 people killed

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry published a 649-page document identifying 34,344 people killed in the strip between Oct.7, 2023 and Aug. 31, 2024.

The document includes the name, age, gender and identification number of each person killed.

PHOTO: A woman walks with an infant past the rubble of a collapsed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 16, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)


The first thirteen pages of the document include names of people all under 1 year old.

The document only includes the names of those the Health Ministry said it has been able to identify. Thousands more who are a part of the overall death toll are considered missing, the ministry said.

The current death toll in Gaza is 41,226 as of Sept. 16, according to the Hamas-run ministry.

-ABC News' Sami Zyara, Camilla Alcini and Ellie Kaufman


Sep 16, 7:17 PM

Blinken to travel to Egypt

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt this week to discuss efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, the State Department said.

Blinken will travel to Egypt Wednesday through Friday to co-chair the opening of the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the department said.

He will also meet with Egyptian officials "to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security," the State Department said in a statement.

-ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston


Sep 16, 7:03 PM

State Department doesn't have timeline on new cease-fire proposal

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller declined to predict when a new Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal proposal might be ready.

"We continue to engage with our partners in the region, most specifically with Egypt and Qatar, about what that proposal will contain, and making sure -- or trying to see that it’s a proposal that can get the parties to an ultimate agreement," Miller told reporters Monday.

"I don't have a timetable for you other than to say that we are working expeditiously to try to develop that proposal, try to find something that would bring both the parties to say yes and to formally submit it," Miller added

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously said more than a week ago that a proposal would be presented to both Israel and Hamas "in the coming days."

Miller said Monday that -- just like in the negotiations overall -- the main hurdles for creating the new proposal were the security situation in the Philadelphi corridor and the number of hostages and Palestinian prisoners that would be released.

-ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston


Sep 16, 7:10 AM

'Trajectory is clear' at Israel-Lebanon border: Gallant

Time is running out for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict at the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in an overnight phone call.

"Hezbollah continues to 'tie itself' to Hamas -- the trajectory is clear," Gallant told Austin per a readout from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Gallant "reiterated Israel's commitment to the removal of Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon, and to enabling the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes," the defense ministry said.

Cross-border fighting between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah -- which is aligned with Iran and Hamas through the so-called "Axis of Resistance" -- has been near-constant since Oct. 8.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have left their homes in the north of the country amid the fighting, with Israeli leaders repeatedly threatening a significant military operation to pacify Hezbollah forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Sunday statement that the "current situation will not continue. This requires a change in the balance of forces on our northern border. We will do whatever is necessary to return our residents securely to their homes."

-ABC News' Jordana Miller


Sep 15, 1:07 PM

Israel now says Houthi missile was hit by interceptor

A missile described by the Houthis as a "new hypersonic ballistic missile” was hit by an Israeli interceptor, Israeli military officials said Sunday, after initially saying it got through its defenses and fell in an open area.

An Israeli interceptor hit the missile fired into central Israel from Yemen, causing it to fragment, according to Israeli officials. The missile was not destroyed, but caused no damage, the Israeli officials said.

"The conclusion into the review of the surface-to-surface missile that was fired this morning is that there was a hit on the target from an interceptor, as a result of which the target fragmented but was not destroyed," an Israeli military official said in a statement.

The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the missile attack, claiming in a statement that it was aimed at an "important military target" in the Tel Aviv region. The Houthis claimed the missile flew some 1,267 miles in less than 12 minutes and that Israeli anti-missile defenses "failed to intercept" the weapon.

The Israel Defense Forces initially confirmed to ABC News that its defenses failed to intercept the missile but changed its conclusions upon further investigation.

-ABC News' Victoria Beaule


Sep 15, 10:59 AM

IDF: 'High probability' 3 hostages were killed by Israeli airstrike in November

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces released the results of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three hostages, whose bodies were recovered from Gaza by IDF forces in December.

The three hostages -- two soldiers, Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer, and civilian Elia Toledano -- were killed "as a byproduct" of an Israeli airstrike on the compound where they were being held, according to the investigation. The IDF said the strike was targeting a Hamas commander, and that they believed the hostages were being held elsewhere.

"The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023," the IDF said Sunday in a statement.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

