Israel-Gaza live updates: Syrian scientific center targeted in airstrikes

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the latest round of cease-fire discussions appears to have reached an impasse.

Meanwhile, after six hostages were found dead in Gaza, protests erupted in Israel. Protesters have lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded the government bring the hostages home.





Sep 9, 5:46 AM

Aerial attack targets northern Israel, officials say

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported "a hostile aircraft infiltration" in the north of the country on Monday morning.



"Two suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," The IDF said in a statement. "An aerial target fell in the area of Nahariya. No injuries were reported."



The Magen David Adom (MDA) -- Israel's emergency services -- said in a social media post that its personnel "located the site of the impact, as of now no casualties have been found."



Israeli media reported that a drone detonated after crashing into an apartment block.



-ABC News' Dana Savir and David Brennan





Sep 9, 5:20 AM

Hundreds gather in Central Park for hostage vigil

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters organized twin protests in Tel Aviv and New York on Sunday, as pro-cease-fire activists look to build pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and American politicians.



Hundreds of people rallied in Central Park "to mourn six Israeli and American hostages murdered after 11 months in captivity," the Forum said in a press release.



Among the speakers were Gilad and Nitza Korngold -- the parents of hostage Tal Shoham who was abducted into Gaza on Oct. 7.



"The Red Cross has refused to help our loved ones while shamelessly requesting better conditions for the terrorists in Israel's imprisonment," they said, per the Forum's press release. "We ask everyone here to call your representatives and demand the release of our loved ones from captivity."



A woman holds a sign as people attend a protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2024.



Moran Stela Yanai -- released in November 2023 after 54 days as a hostage in Gaza -- also spoke, telling attendees: "My brothers and sisters in captivity are hungry and in pain and in constant danger."



"We must find the strength to keep fighting for them and bring them home," she added, as quoted in the Forum's press release.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and David Brennan





Sep 9, 4:59 AM

Jordanian border crossings partly reopened after shooting

Israeli and Jordanian authorities confirmed the partial reopening of border crossings on Monday following their closure due to the killing of three police officers at the Allenby Bridge.



An Israel Airport Authority spokesperson said the crossings at Yitzhak Rabin near Eilat, at the Jordan River near Beit Shean and at the Allenby Bridge would open for passenger traffic.



The media spokesman for the Jordanian Public Security Directorate said that King Hussein Bridge leading to the Allenby entry point would remain closed to freight traffic.



Meanwhile, Jordan's Interior Ministry said that its preliminary investigations into Sunday's shooting at the Allenby Bridge crossing confirmed that the alleged gunman was a Jordanian citizen named Maher Dhiyab Hussein Al-Jazi.



A man walks at a barrier, at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, following a shooting incident at the crossing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sept. 8, 2024.



The alleged shooter -- whom Israeli security forces said they shot and killed -- was a resident of the Al-Husseiniyah area in Ma'an Governorate, and was crossing the bridge as a driver of a freight vehicle carrying commercial goods.



Al-Jazi acted alone, the ministry said, noting its investigation is ongoing. Authorities are attempting to organize the return of his body so he can be buried in Jordan.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Ghazi Balkiz and David Brennan





Sep 9, 5:48 AM

Airstrikes hit Syrian scientific research center, state media says

Strikes targeted a Syrian scientific research area in the city of Masyaf in the Hama countryside on Sunday night, Syrian state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.



"Ambulance vehicles rushed towards the center of the area" amid reports of casualties, the SOHR -- a U.K.-based war monitor -- said on its website.



Both Syrian state media and the SOHR attributed the strikes to Israel. The SOHR said Syrian anti-aircraft weapons intercepted some Israeli missiles.



SYRIA-CONFLICT-ISRAEL



There was no immediate confirmation on the number of casualties. At least 14 people were killed and 43 others were wounded, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. ABC News was not able to immediately confirm the reported casualties or whether they were military personnel.



ABC News asked the Israel Defense Forces for comment. Israel typically does not confirm or deny responsibility for strikes in Syria, where it has been engaged in a "shadow war" with Iran and its allies -- including the Lebanese Hezbollah militia -- for several years.



-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz and David Brennan





Sep 8, 2:40 PM

Nearly 70% of children in Gaza vaccinated against polio, health ministry reports

The polio vaccination campaign continued today in south Gaza, Khan Younis and Rafah, after early issues in the region when vaccines could not be properly distributed to the eastern side of Gaza.

People queue with children for polio vaccinations in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Sept. 5, 2024.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Sunday that 441,647 children in Gaza have received the first dose of the polio vaccine, so far.



This accounts for about 69% of the targeted population, according to the ministry.



According to the World Health Organization, 95% of children need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease effectively.



On Monday, vaccinations will be offered in northern Gaza where daily, eight-hour pauses in fighting and airstrikes will be instituted so children can be taken to one of the roughly 33 locations across Gaza City and north Gaza where the vaccine will be administered, according to the ministry.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé





Sep 8, 8:06 AM

Israel closes Jordan border crossings after deadly shooting

Israel closed on Sunday the two land crossings between Jordan and Israel, as well as the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, the Israel Airports Authority -- which oversees the crossings -- told ABC News.



The closures followed a shooting on Sunday morning at Allenby that killed three police officers.



The gunman -- who was shot dead by security forces -- came from the Jordanian side, but it was not immediately clear if he was affiliated with any militant group. Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad issued congratulatory statements about the shooting.



Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying it was attributable to the "murderous ideology led by Iran's 'Axis of Evil'."



Israel did not say how long the closures would last. The Allenby crossing is one of the key entries through which goods destined for Gaza pass.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Nasser Atta, Victoria Beaule and David Brennan





Sep 8, 7:48 AM

Hamas rocket commander 'eliminated' in Gaza: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the killing of a Hamas rocket commander in an airstrike last week.



The IDF wrote on social media on Sunday that its Southern Command "eliminated" Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab -- the commander of the rocket unit of the eastern Khan Younis Brigade -- in an airstrike on Tuesday



The commander was "responsible for launching rocket barrages from the area of Khan Younis toward southern and central Israel since the start of the war," the IDF said.



-ABC News' David Brennan