Israel-Gaza live updates: Funeral underway for slain American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the latest round of cease-fire discussions appears to have reached an impasse.

Meanwhile, after six hostages were found dead in Gaza, protests erupted in Israel. Protesters have demanded its government bring the hostages home.





Latest Developments





Sep 2, 8:31 AM

Funeral underway for slain American hostage

A funeral procession is underway in Jerusalem for slain Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The 23-year-old was one of six murdered hostages recovered this weekend.



The Israeli Ministry of Health said the six hostages were killed “in a number of short-range shots” between Thursday and Friday morning.

PHOTO: People pay their respects on the street on the day of the funeral of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six Israeli hostages whose body was recovered from Hamas captivity in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Sept. 2, 2024. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

The funeral comes one day after thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the deaths of the six hostages.





Sep 2, 6:17 AM

Tel Aviv braces for fresh protests

More than 1,000 people have gathered in the northern Israeli city of Tel Aviv for continued anti-government protests, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conclude a cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Hamas.



Other marches are taking place elsewhere in Israel. A general strike -- called by Histadrut, Israel's largest trade union -- also began on Monday morning in protest of the government's failure to free those still held hostage inside Gaza.



Police reported violent clashes with anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, saying officers had arrested 29 people.



The current wave of demonstrations was sparked by the recovery of the bodies of six of Hamas' hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and David Brennan





Sep 2, 4:50 AM

Israel Police accuses Tel Aviv marchers of 'brutal' vandalism, violence

The Israel Police has condemned what it called "brutal vandalism" during a night of anti-government demonstrations in Tel Aviv, sparked by the deaths in captivity of six of Hamas' Gaza hostages.



In a statement, the Police Spokesperson's Unit said officers arrested 29 suspects for a range of offenses including disorderly conduct, assaulting officers and vandalism.



PHOTO: Protesters set wooden pallets on fire as they block Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway during an anti-government rally on September 1, 2024, after Israel announced its troops had found six dead hostages in a Gaza tunnel. (Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images)



The violence followed a planned protest at the Kaplan Junction in Tel Aviv, the statement said, after which "hundreds of protesters" left the approved demonstration area and moved to the Ayalon Highway, "with the intent to disrupt traffic and public order."



Some marchers "violently pushed against barricades and officers, leading to a confrontation during which a policewoman was injured and lost consciousness," the statement said. The officer was evacuated for medical treatment.



As officers attempted to clear the area, some protesters "breached security perimeters, blocked the Ayalon Highway, and set fires, while firing fireworks that nearly hit officers," police said.



"The Israel Police strongly condemns the acts of vandalism and violence directed at officers," the statement read. "We will pursue legal action against those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."



The protesters were demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government agree to a cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Hamas.



A general strike called by Israel's largest trade union -- Histadrut -- began on Monday morning in a bid to pressure the government into reaching an accord with the militant group.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and David Brennan





Sep 1, 8:12 PM

Harris calls parents of slain Oct. 7 hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli hostage who was found dead in Gaza on Saturday along with five other Oct. 7 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces.



The vice president and her husband called parents Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin on Sunday to "express our condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists," Harris said in a statement on X.



"My heart breaks for their pain and anguish," Harris continued.



"I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them," Harris said.





Sep 1, 4:59 PM

Protest erupts in Tel Aviv as demonstrators demand cease-fire deal

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv Sunday night, demanding a cease-fire agreement and the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas terrorists.

PHOTO: People take part in a protest calling for a deal for immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sep. 1, 2024. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The demonstration came a day after Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages in tunnels under the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

PHOTO: Protesters gather to demand a Gaza hostages deal on Sep. 1, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Protesters were seen waving Israeli flags as they demanded a cease-fire agreement, chanting "Deal. Now."



-ABC News' Victoria Beaule





Sep 1, 3:25 PM

6 killed in IDF strike on Gaza school, says Gaza Civil Defense

At least six people were killed on Sunday when Israel Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a school in Gaza City, according to Gaza Civil Defense.



The IDF said in a statement that the strike was aimed at Hamas terrorists they allege were operating a command-and-control center inside the Safad school to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against the IDF and Israel.



"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF said in a statement.



The Gaza Civil Defense confirmed the Safad school was hit in the IDF strike, but said the school houses displaced people from the Al-Zeitoun area east of Gaza City.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé