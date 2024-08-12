Israel-Gaza live updates: US 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the U.S. military announced it is moving more forces to the Middle East.





Latest Developments





Aug 12, 8:33 AM

Israeli Air Force bans travel abroad

Amid fears that an attack from Iran may be imminent, the commander of Israel’s Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, has issued an order barring servicemembers from traveling abroad. The directive applies to career officers and non-commissioned officers, not conscripts, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

PHOTO: This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon shows an Israeli Air Force fighter flying over the border area on Aug. 11, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Aug 12, 8:40 AM

US is 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

The U.S. is "strengthening" its capabilities in the Middle East by sending an additional guided missile submarine to the region "in light of escalating regional tensions," according to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder issued on Sunday.



The update comes the same day Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.



PHOTO: The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (L), the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 19, 2019. The U.S. will bolster its military presence in the Middle East. (Zachary Pearson/US Navy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)



"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel," according to the statement.



Secretary Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Middle East, which was previously expected to get there by the end of the month.



The Lincoln was already en route to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, but will now add to the capabilities of the Roosevelt



Additionally, Austin has ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.



The statement doesn’t say how soon the Lincoln or the USS Georgia will arrive in the region.



-ABC News' Anne Flaherty





Aug 11, 8:16 PM

Israeli forces intercept 'projectiles' crossing from Lebanon, no injuries: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted approximately 30 "projectiles" that were identified as crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel early Monday morning local time, the IDF said in a statement.



No injuries were reported from the attacks, the IDF said.



"The IDF is striking the sources of fire," the IDF added.



-ABC News' Dana Savir





Aug 11, 3:45 PM

Hamas leaders decline 'new conditions' in cease-fire talks

Hamas leaders are asking mediators of the cease-fire negotiations with Israel to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new ones, according to a statement Sunday.



Hamas also appeared to decline to discuss the "new conditions" proposed to the cease-fire plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July, saying Israel then "went on to escalate its aggression against our people and commit more massacres."



The new development in the ongoing cease-fire negotiations came after a diplomatic push from the United States, Egypt and Qatar for a new round of talks to take place between Israel and Hamas on Aug. 15 in either Doha or Cairo. Israel agreed to send a delegation, but Hamas had yet to respond –- until now.



The upcoming talks were widely seen as the last, best possible chance at securing an agreement between the warring parties.



-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz, Nasser Atta