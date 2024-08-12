Israel-Gaza live updates: US 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

LEAH SARNOFF
·3 min read

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the U.S. military announced it is moving more forces to the Middle East.


Latest Developments


Aug 12, 8:33 AM

Israeli Air Force bans travel abroad

Amid fears that an attack from Iran may be imminent, the commander of Israel’s Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, has issued an order barring servicemembers from traveling abroad. The directive applies to career officers and non-commissioned officers, not conscripts, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

PHOTO: This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon shows an Israeli Air Force fighter flying over the border area on Aug. 11, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: This picture taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon shows an Israeli Air Force fighter flying over the border area on Aug. 11, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News' Jordana Miller


Aug 12, 8:40 AM

US is 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

The U.S. is "strengthening" its capabilities in the Middle East by sending an additional guided missile submarine to the region "in light of escalating regional tensions," according to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder issued on Sunday.

The update comes the same day Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

PHOTO: The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (L), the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 19, 2019. The U.S. will bolster its military presence in the Middle East. (Zachary Pearson/US Navy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (L), the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 19, 2019. The U.S. will bolster its military presence in the Middle East. (Zachary Pearson/US Navy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)


"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel," according to the statement.

Secretary Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Middle East, which was previously expected to get there by the end of the month.

The Lincoln was already en route to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, but will now add to the capabilities of the Roosevelt

Additionally, Austin has ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

The statement doesn’t say how soon the Lincoln or the USS Georgia will arrive in the region.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty


Aug 11, 8:16 PM

Israeli forces intercept 'projectiles' crossing from Lebanon, no injuries: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted approximately 30 "projectiles" that were identified as crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel early Monday morning local time, the IDF said in a statement.

No injuries were reported from the attacks, the IDF said.

"The IDF is striking the sources of fire," the IDF added.

-ABC News' Dana Savir


Aug 11, 3:45 PM

Hamas leaders decline 'new conditions' in cease-fire talks

Hamas leaders are asking mediators of the cease-fire negotiations with Israel to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new ones, according to a statement Sunday.

Hamas also appeared to decline to discuss the "new conditions" proposed to the cease-fire plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July, saying Israel then "went on to escalate its aggression against our people and commit more massacres."

The new development in the ongoing cease-fire negotiations came after a diplomatic push from the United States, Egypt and Qatar for a new round of talks to take place between Israel and Hamas on Aug. 15 in either Doha or Cairo. Israel agreed to send a delegation, but Hamas had yet to respond –- until now.

The upcoming talks were widely seen as the last, best possible chance at securing an agreement between the warring parties.

-ABC News' Ghazi Balkiz, Nasser Atta

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • US beefs up security and orders a missile submarine to the Middle East

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defense Department said Sunday.

  • Trump Marks Olympic Closing Ceremony by Taking Credit for 2028 Games in Los Angeles

    With the Paris Olympics coming to an end in a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday night, Donald Trump had something else on his mind: himself.The former president specifically posted on his Truth Social platform to take credit for the fact that the next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles. “As President-Elect, I worked with the Olympic Organizing Committee of Los Angeles in getting the 2028 Olympics to come to the United States,” he wrote. “There was tremendous competition from other

  • Ukrainian troops now up to 30km inside Russia, Moscow says

    Russia's defence ministry said it had engaged in fighting near two villages, some 25-30km inside Russia.

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • 'Thousands' of troops part of incursion aiming to 'destabilise' Russia, says top Ukrainian official

    Thousands of Ukrainian troops are participating in an incursion into Russia that entered its sixth day on Sunday, a top Ukrainian official told AFP. The official said that Ukrainian troops would respect international humanitarian law while on Russian territory and that there were no plans to annex areas they currently hold. Ukraine has deployed thousands of troops in a major incursion into Russia's western Kursk region, in a bid to "stretch" and "destabilise" Russia, a senior Ukrainian security

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…