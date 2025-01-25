Israel and Hamas begin second hostage-prisoner exchange

Four Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza have been handed over to the Red Cross.

Hostages Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, all aged 20, and 19-year-old Liri Albag, were all serving with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) when they were captured.

They are being freed by Hamas in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 who are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis.

The fragile ceasefire deal - mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt - has so far held, winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group.

Its first six-week phase includes the release of 33 out of 94 hostages - women, children, men over 50, the ill and wounded - in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Among the roughly 250 people taken from Israel during Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack which ignited the conflict, some have died in captivity in Gaza, while others have been released or rescued.

The pause in fighting - which started last Sunday and saw three hostages released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners - is also supposed to enable humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged territory.

What happens after the initial stage of the deal is uncertain.

In Gaza, Palestinians have been both celebrating the relief from the bombing and grieving the loss of loved ones and livelihoods.

Two-thirds of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or obliterated.

Thousands of returning displaced Palestinians have found their homes reduced to rubble.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Hamas-run authorities in Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

