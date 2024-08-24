Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks set to resume in Cairo as fighting rages in Gaza

Egypt, Qatar and the United States continued to try to broker a truce in the Israel-Hamas war amid ongoing Israeli artillery fire and air strikes across the Gaza Strip. An overnight strike Friday to Saturday on a house west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza killed 11 people, a doctor at Nasser Hospital said.

Negotiators geared up for a crucial weekend of Gaza ceasefire talks Saturday, as Hamas said it was sending delegates to Cairo but would not participate in the discussions, and fighting raged in the Palestinian territory.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to broker an end to the war in Gaza between Hamas Palestinian militants and Israel.

The war, sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated Gaza, displaced nearly all of its population at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The White House said progress had been made at the latest round this week, although the possible permanent presence of Israeli troops along the Gaza-Egypt border has emerged as a major sticking point.

The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

