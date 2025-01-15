Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal

A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, more than 15 months into the conflict.

The Qatari prime minister is expected to speak shortly in Doha on the deal, a Qatari official told ABC News.

According to the Hamas delegation in Doha, the provisions Hamas agreed to include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi corridor, in stages, and handing over 33 Israeli prisoners, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations would be completed in stages for the release of the remaining hostages, according to the Hamas delegation.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that they resolved an issue over forces on the Philadelphi corridor, though there are several "unresolved clauses" in the deal they hope to finalize Wednesday night.

The provisions also include the opening of the Rafah crossing, according to the Hamas delegation. Coordination is currently underway to open the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of international aid into Gaza, an Egyptian security source told ABC News.

Hamas is currently advising Palestinians to remain alert until the official start of the agreement and to rely on official sources for information on the timing of the ceasefire.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the deal soon.

President-elect Donald Trump also said a hostage deal has been reached, writing in a Truth Social post, "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

Trump took credit for what he called an "EPIC" ceasefire agreement, saying it "could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November." He said his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and U.S. allies to "make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

The families of seven American hostages in Gaza said they are "deeply grateful" that an agreement for the phased release of hostages has been reached.

"The coming days and weeks will be just as painful for our families as the entirety of our loved ones' horrific ordeals," the families said in a statement. "That is why we ask all parties to stay committed to this agreement, every phase until it is fully implemented and everyone has been returned. We feel hopeful that under President Trump's leadership, every last hostage will come home."

In over a year of war between Israel and Hamas, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza and almost 110,000 injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. That figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. However, more than 14,000 children and 8,000 women have been killed, according to the health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they have killed more than 15,000 combatants throughout the course of the war, which was sparked by the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed and another 253 were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

A new round of ceasefire negotiations began on Jan. 3 in Qatar. Delegations from both Israel and Hamas were dispatched to Doha to resume the negotiations, which were brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The Biden administration also helped broker the talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously told reporters the United States wanted a ceasefire deal in Gaza and all remaining captives released before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Blinken on Jan. 6 reported "intensified engagement," including by Hamas, on reaching a deal, though he added, "We are yet to see agreement on final points."

"We need Hamas to make the final necessary decisions to complete the agreement and to fundamentally change the circumstance for the hostages, getting them out, for people in Gaza, bringing them relief, and for the region as a whole, creating an opportunity to actually move forward to something better, more secure for everyone involved," Blinken said at the time.

The deal comes after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November, weeks after Israel invaded southern Lebanon as part of an escalation of its conflict with Hezbollah.

It also follows the high-profile assassinations last year of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar -- with Sinwar being one of the key architects of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel -- as well as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has claimed responsibility for their deaths.

During a weeklong ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in late November 2023, Hamas freed more than 100 people. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Several hostages in Gaza have also been freed in the months since, while the bodies of others have been recovered.

Amid the renewed negotiations in early January, 94 abductees remained in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

