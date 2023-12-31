UK is ready to attack Houthi rebels, says Grant Shapps

Houthi troopers stand guard in Yemen. The rebels have increased their attacks on shipping - OSAMAH YAHYA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain is considering air strikes on Houthi rebels as the Defence Secretary warns that the UK will not hesitate to take “direct action” over their attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

The UK is drawing up plans with the US for potential military strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen to counter their attacks on shipping which are causing chaos on world trade routes.

Writing in The Telegraph below, Grant Shapps warns the Houthis that Britain is willing to act to deter threats.

The US and UK are preparing an unprecedented joint statement that could be issued as early as Monday giving the Houthis a final warning to stop their attacks.

The Telegraph understands that any attack would likely be led by the US. It would be a major escalation of the response to the Houthis and discussions are under way for other countries to join the US and the UK.

One option under consideration in the Ministry of Defence is to move HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 frigate operating in the Gulf region, to the Red Sea to support HMS Diamond.

In his article for The Telegraph, Mr Shapps highlights the fact that HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, shot down a Houthi attack drone in self-defence in the Red Sea earlier this month.

He says: “As HMS Diamond illustrated earlier in the month, we are willing to take direct action, and we won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.



“The Houthis should be under no misunderstanding: We are committed to holding malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.”

It comes after the US Navy destroyed three Houthi boats on Sunday, killing at least 10 rebels as they attempted to board a container ship in the Red Sea. US Navy helicopters from nearby warships opened fire on the small boats after they attacked the Maersk Hangzhou container ship.

Sources said the US-UK joint statement would be a “verbal final warning” to the Houthis. Talks were under way on Sunday evening for at least two other nations also to sign it.

Story continues

It is thought unlikely that the statement will set out any specific military action. However, speaking ahead of it being issued, Mr Shapps said: “If the Houthis continue to threaten lives and trade, we will be forced to take the necessary and appropriate action.

“Those terrorists who are disrupting trade in the Red Sea are drinking in the last chance saloon. Diplomatic efforts have been made to find a resolution but with limited success.”

Two senior US defence officials told The Telegraph that the Biden administration would not “telegraph” its military plans in advance, but they did not rule out the prospect of air strikes in the near future.

“US forces have the inherent right to self defence, and if we do decide to take any action against the Houthis, then we will do so at a time and place of our choosing,” said a US defence source.

After Sunday’s clash, Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, told his Iranian counterpart that the country shared responsibility for preventing attacks in the Red Sea given its support for the Houthis.

A Houthi spokesman issued a statement urging other countries not to join the US in their response to the attacks and warning of “negative repercussions” for those who did.

While it is thought any offensive strikes to counter the launches from Houthi strongholds would be led by the US, the UK has Typhoons stationed at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, currently carrying out missions over Iraq and Syria.

HMS Lancaster, which is being considered for a move to the Red Sea, is equipped with the Sea Ceptor missile system, which can fire at three times the speed of sound and is designed to protect an area of 500 square miles – around the size of Greater Manchester.

Unlike the Sea Viper system installed on HMS Diamond, the Sea Ceptor can also fire at small, fast-moving craft such as speedboats, which have been used by Houthi rebels in the region to attack container ships in the Red Sea.

Defence sources said the redeployment of HMS Lancaster was not “imminent” but that the ship remained on “standby” in the region to assist with future operations if necessary.

Mr Biden has been considering military strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen since mid-December and has been urged to take more aggressive action.

The Houthi rebels, who are backed by the Iranian regime, began strikes on commercial ships in the Red Sea in December in solidarity with Hamas and its war with Israel.

Attacks have escalated from three in November to 20 in the 30 days before Christmas, of which eight were on cargo ships that were either UK registered, had Britons in their crews or carried goods for the UK.

Major shipping firms such as BP and Maersk are diverting vessels away from the Red Sea to around the coast of Africa amid concerns that the crisis will drive up the price of goods and inflation.

The Houthis’ commanders have said they will not stop attacks on Western ships or direct missile strikes on Israeli ports, and will defend themselves against military strikes in Yemen.

The attacks have wreaked havoc on the international shipping industry, imposing delays on imports to Britain from Asia.

On Sunday, Maersk said that it had suspended all transits through the Red Sea for the next 48 hours to assess the security situation.

By convention, any military action would likely be put to a House of Commons vote unless the severity of attacks required strikes to be launched at short notice. MPs return from their Christmas break on Jan 8.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The situation in the Red Sea is incredibly serious, and the Houthi attacks are unacceptable and destabilising. As you would expect, while planning is under way for a range of scenarios, no decisions have yet been made and we continue to pursue all diplomatic routes.

“We call for the Iranian-backed Houthi to cease these illegal attacks and we are working with allies and partners to protect freedom of navigation.

We must protect Red Sea

By Grant Shapps, Defence Secretary

Earlier this month a British warship brought down an attack drone targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

It was the first time that our Navy had shot down an aerial target in anger in more than 30 years.

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 Destroyer that fired a Sea Viper missile to destroy the drone, had been sent to the Red Sea to bolster international efforts to keep open one of the world’s most important waterways.

The situation in the Red Sea is incredibly serious, and although it is thousands of miles away, it has an impact on everyone in Britain.

Some merchant shipping companies are being forced away from using the Red Sea route to transport goods around the world.

Twelve international companies have had to suspend passage through the Red Sea, including BP and the commercial shipping giant Maersk.

The effect is that container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, are having to take a 5,000-mile detour around Africa to reach Europe and elsewhere.

It is causing lengthy delays and disruption to global supply chains and is having an economic impact on prices in the shops – insurance costs for international shipping have already increased tenfold since early December.

Sailors’ lives at risk

The Houthi attacks – which have increased 500 per cent from November to December – put innocent sailors’ lives at risk, exacerbate the humanitarian suffering in Yemen and are destabilising the wider region.

Continued Red Sea aggression risks miscalculation and escalation which could trigger a region-wide conflict.

An international force is collecting in the region. Britain has joined the United States and others in Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure the freedom of navigation in the region.

London is host to the International Maritime Organization, meaning that we play a leading role in international maritime security and will continue to condemn in the strongest terms the illegal and unjustified attacks on commercial shipping.

There is a wider issue at risk here as well. This is a test for the international community – not least in terms of contested waterways elsewhere in the world.

If we do not protect the Red Sea, it risks emboldening those looking to threaten elsewhere including in the South China Sea and Crimea.

We need to stand firm with our allies, stand firm for our beliefs and stand firm for innocent people caught up in these events.

As HMS Diamond illustrated earlier in the month, we are willing to take direct action, and we won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The Houthis should be under no misunderstanding: we are committed to holding malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.

06:11 PM GMT

That’s all for today

Israeli prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of impersonating a soldier to join the Gaza war, of stealing munitions and, according to media, of posing for a frontline picture with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House has said it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire.

The IDF has released footage of the Oketz canine unit operating in the Gaza Strip.

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has said that Israel was “not in a position” to impose its preferences over the militant group’s presence in the border area while its war in Gaza rages, AFP has reported.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip after the war and said its Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrate.

Benjamin Netanyahu has told reporters that he will not resign from office after facing criticism for failing to anticipate the October 7 attacks.

Israelis, who still largely stand behind the war’s goals, are showing signs they are losing patience, the Associated Press has reported.

A former Palestinian Authority minister has been killed in an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency and Hamas health ministry said.

Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, Gaza hospital officials said, as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory.

Israel is prepared to let ships deliver aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip “immediately” as part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, the Israeli foreign minister said, naming four European countries as potential participants.

The Israeli government has approved the appointment of a new foreign minister to replace Eli Cohen, who will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation, a government statement said.

04:35 PM GMT

Israeli soldiers positioned by the border

Israeli soldiers clean their firearms as they sit by heavy shells and battle tanks - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

An Israeli soldier carries a heavy shell at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

04:32 PM GMT

Israeli indicted for impersonating soldier

Israeli prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of impersonating a soldier to join the Gaza war, of stealing munitions and, according to media, of posing for a frontline picture with Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the indictment served in Tel Aviv District Court, which has been reported by Reuters, defendant Roi Yifrah never served in the Israeli military but managed to make his way into the war zones by pretending to be a member of an elite Shin Bet combat unit.

This “facilitated (Yifrah’s) access to firearms, ammunition and military and police equipment”, the indictment said, adding that a purloined haul found in Yifrah’s home included an assault rifle, various kinds of bullets, smoke grenades and holsters.

Channel 12 TV aired a photograph of what it said was the 35-year-old, in full battle gear, posing with other soldiers alongside Netanyahu in a helicopter landing site.

The five counts against him, including aggravated fraud and larceny, could amount to a maximum prison sentence of 36 years. But Yifrah’s lawyer argued that the defendant should be lauded.

“My client is a medic who ... saved lives under fire, while risking his life and eliminating terrorists,” the lawyer, Eitan Sabag, said, adding that “the defendant, under the circumstances, is the State of Israel - not Roi Yifrah”.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

03:59 PM GMT

85 per cent of people in Gaza displaced

Eighty-five per cent of people in Gaza have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

"We have recorded 180 hits on @UNRWA facilities, some direct hits, & as a result at least 300 people sheltering in these facilities were killed"@JulietteTouma @BBCNews: 1.4 million people in📍#Gaza sheltering in @UNRWA facilities & many more in the vicinity, sleeping outside. pic.twitter.com/Hct4kc6nLp — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 31, 2023

03:41 PM GMT

White House says it is not seeking wider conflict in the Middle East

The White House has said it is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East after US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire.

The helicopters sank the boats and killed those aboard, marking the first occasion since tensions broke out that the US has killed members of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group, according to CNN.

A National Security Council spokesperson later said that the US would continue acting in its own self defence.

“We don’t seek a conflict wider in the region and we’re not looking for a conflict with the Houthis. The best outcome here would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear over and over again,” the spokesperson, John Kirby, said on ABC News.

03:29 PM GMT

IDF using canine unit to scan buildings

The IDF has released footage of the Oketz canine unit operating in the Gaza Strip.

The military said the unit “in a large number of cases” has sent its dogs to scan buildings before troops raid the site.

The IDF releases new footage of the Oketz canine unit operating in the Gaza Strip.



The military says the unit “in a large number of cases” have sent its dogs to scan buildings before troops raid the site. The dogs have located threats, mapped out buildings, and discovered… pic.twitter.com/2tgICwJAPb — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 31, 2023

03:11 PM GMT

Hezbollah says Israel 'not in a position' to impose Lebanon border 'options'

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has said that Israel was “not in a position” to impose its preferences over the militant group’s presence in the border area while its war in Gaza rages, AFP has reported.

The Israel-Lebanon border has been rocked by escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Iran-backed Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflict.

The army has evacuated thousands of civilians from the border area, and Israel has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the frontier.

Hezbollah number two Naim Qassem said Israel was putting forward proposals and “trying to show that it has options” to help return displaced Israeli residents and push Hezbollah from the border area.

“Israel is not in a position to impose its options,” Qassem said in a speech, warning that Israel “first must stop the Gaza war in order for the war in Lebanon to stop”.

“The persistent bombing of civilians in Lebanon means the response will be stronger and proportionate to the Israeli aggression,” Qassem added.

Since the cross-border hostilities began, more than 160 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but including more than 20 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, at least five civilians and nine soldiers have been killed, according to the military.

Hezbollah has claimed repeated attacks on Israeli troops and positions, saying its actions are in support of its ally Hamas, while Israel has been striking south Lebanon.

02:49 PM GMT

Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip after the war and said its Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrate.

“To have security we must control the territory,” Smotrich told Israel’s Army Radio in response to a question about the prospect of re-establishing settlements in Gaza.

“In order to control the territory militarily for a long time, we need a civilian presence.”

The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not officially suggested plans to evict Gazans or to send Jewish settlers back to the territory since the war broke out on October 7.

02:26 PM GMT

Netanyahu says he will not resign

Benjamin Netanyahu has told reporters that he will not resign from office after facing criticism for failing to anticipate the October 7 attacks.

“Your question about the willingness to resign – that comes back again and again ... The only thing I intend to resign from is Hamas. That’s what I’m going to resign from. That’s what I’m dealing with and nothing else,” Mr Netanyahu said.

02:15 PM GMT

Large demonstrations in Israel

Israelis, who still largely stand behind the war’s goals, are showing signs they are losing patience, the Associated Press has reported.

On Saturday night, thousands took part in one of the largest demonstrations against Netanyahu since the war began. The country, which is sharply divided over the long-serving leader and a judicial overhaul plan he set in motion before the war, has remained mostly united since Oct 7.

“It is true that the state of Israel has many enemies and threats, but unfortunately today Prime Minister Netanyahu and his continued rule is the most significant existential threat to our country and our society,” protester Gal Tzur told AP.

A separate protest Saturday called for the release of the estimated 129 remaining hostages held by Hamas. Families of hostages and their supporters have demanded that the government prioritise over other war objectives, and have staged large protests every weekend.

01:41 PM GMT

Pictures from Dec 31

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors following an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Palestinian boy visits the Shifa Hospital cemetery - Mohammed Hajjar/AP

A woman is evacuated from the rubble of her destroyed family house - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:19 PM GMT

Israeli strike kills former Palestinian minister

A former Palestinian Authority minister has been killed in an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency and Hamas health ministry said.

Youssef Salama, the 68-year-old former minister of religious affairs in the Palestinian Authority, was killed in a strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency and the ministry reported.

Considered close to Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas, Salama served as minister between February 2005 and March 2006.

He also served as a preacher at Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

There was no immediate comment on his killing from the Israeli army.

12:53 PM GMT

At least 35 killed on Sunday

Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, Gaza hospital officials said, as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory.

The military said Israeli forces were operating in Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, and residents reported strikes in the central part of the tiny enclave, after Israel this week made that region the new focus of its war.

11:46 AM GMT

Toddler pulled alive from rubble

11:32 AM GMT

Israel ready to let ships bring aid to Gaza's shores

Israel is prepared to let ships deliver aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip “immediately” as part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, the Israeli foreign minister said, naming four European countries as potential participants.

Under the arrangement first suggested by Nicosia in November, cargo would undergo security inspection in the Cypriot port of Larnaca before being ferried to the Gaza coast, 370 km (230 miles) away, rather than through neighbouring Egypt or Israel.

If the plan goes ahead, it would mark the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after militant Hamas Islamists seized control of the Palestinian enclave.

“It can start immediately,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM when asked about the Mediterranean corridor.

He said Britain, France, Greece and the Netherlands were among countries with vessels able to land directly on the shores of Gaza, which lacks a deep-water port. There was no immediate response from London, Paris, Athens or Amsterdam.

11:15 AM GMT

Death toll in Gaza reaches 21,822, says health ministry

A total of 21,822 Palestinian people have been killed and 56,451 have been injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza since 7 October, the health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday.

The figures include 150 Palestinians killed and 286 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

11:01 AM GMT

Israeli government approves appointment of new foreign minister

The Israeli government has approved the appointment of a new foreign minister to replace Eli Cohen, who will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation, a government statement said.

The appointments are subject to Israeli parliamentary approval.

Cohen will continue to serve as a member of the security cabinet while Yisrael Katz will serve as foreign affairs minister, the statement said as Israel enters its 86th day of war.

The Israeli government also gave the green light for postponed municipal elections to take place in February, subject to parliamentary approval.

“We usually do not hold elections in wartime but these elections have been determined in advance,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said. “They have already been postponed once.”

10:50 AM GMT

Israeli soldiers operating on Dec 31

Israeli soldiers arrest a man during a raid in the Askar refugee camp - JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip - ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES

10:40 AM GMT

Netanyahu defends Israel's unparalleled 'morality' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel displayed unparalleled “morality” in the Gaza war and rejected South Africa’s charge that it was committing “genocidal” acts in the Palestinian territory.

“We will continue our defensive war, the justice and morality of which is without peer,” Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv.

10:34 AM GMT

Cameron: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Red Sea attacks

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had made clear in a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that Iran shared responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks, given their long-standing support to the Houthis,” he said in a post on social media site X, adding that the attacks “threaten innocent lives and the global economy”.

10:26 AM GMT

Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

Maersk has paused sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours after Houthi militants attacked one of the company’s container vessels.

The attack was the latest by Houthi militants in Yemen, who have been targeting vessels in The Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

US Navy helicopters sank the boats used by the militants to attack the Maersk Hangzhou vessel, the US military said.

The crew aboard the Maersk ship reported a flash on deck on Dec 30, when the vessel was 55 nautical miles southwest of Al Hodeidah.

Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responding to distress calls from Maersk Hangzhou, returned fire on the Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels, with no survivors, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The Maersk Hangzhou crew was safe and there was no indication of fire onboard the vessel. The ship continued its journey north to Port Suez.

10:21 AM GMT

Netanyahu vows to retake control of Gaza Strip's border with Egypt

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt.

The Israeli Prime Minister said the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone that runs along Gaza’s border with Egypt must be in Israeli hands.

“It must be shut,” Netanyahu said. “It is clear that any other arrangement would not ensure the demilitarisation that we seek.”

Such a move by Israel would be a de facto reversal of its 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, placing the enclave under exclusive Israeli control after years being run by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s comments about the buffer zone came as Israeli military forces pressed ahead with an offensive that the prime minister reiterated will last “for many more months.”

“The war is at its height,” Netanyahu said.

10:05 AM GMT

Negotiations continue

International mediators – who last month brokered a one-week truce that saw more than 100 hostages released and some aid enter Gaza – are continuing in their efforts to secure a new pause in fighting.

US news outlet Axios and Israeli website Ynet, both citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported that Qatari mediators had told Israel that Hamas was prepared to resume talks on new hostage releases in exchange for a ceasefire.

A Hamas delegation was in Cairo on Friday to discuss an Egyptian plan proposing renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and ultimately an end to the war, sources close to Hamas said.

Islamic Jihad, another armed group fighting alongside Hamas, said on Saturday that Palestinian factions were “in the process” of evaluating the Egyptian proposal.

A response will come “within days”, the group’s chief negotiator, Muhammad al-Hindi, said.

Asked about the negotiations on Saturday, Netanyahu said Hamas had been “giving all kinds of ultimatums that we didn’t accept”.

“We are seeing a certain shift (but) I don’t want to create an expectation.”

09:41 AM GMT

Senior Hamas member killed

Hamas media reported that Abdel-Fattah Maali, a senior member of the group’s armed wing, was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Abdel Fattah Ma'ali has been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza

It said Maali, originally from the West Bank, was freed during a 2011 prisoner swap and expelled to Gaza.

The reports did not specify when he was killed.

09:31 AM GMT

Israel says progress made in destroying Hamas infrastructure

Residents and medics said Saturday’s fighting was focused in al-Bureij, Nuseirat, Maghazi and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza.

Israel said it made progress in destroying Hamas infrastructure, including a tunnel complex in the basement of one of the houses of the Hamas leader for Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, in Gaza City.

Troops also raided the Hamas military intelligence headquarters and an Islamic Jihad command centre in Khan Younis, and destroyed targets including a weapons foundry, a military statement said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.