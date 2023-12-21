Israel-Hamas war: Iran 'trying to recruit Israeli spies' on social media

An Israeli soldier on operations in Gaza - @idfonline

Iran is attempting to recruit Israeli spies using social media, Israel’s Shin Bet security service has said.

The agency said Iranian operatives had offered Israeli civilians cash to take photographs of sensitive sites and verify addresses.

They posed as estate agents, people interested in marketing drones, couriers and users of online dating sites but were foiled after members of the public informed police, Shin Bet said.

Their proposed missions, while “seen as apparently not relating to security aspects ... are definitely intended to serve the Iranians and enrich the intelligence in their possession”, it added.

“Its purpose is to assist Hamas in its war and to damage Israel’s national resilience and war effort, sowing demoralisation and deepening social divisions,” Shin Bet said.

It added Iranian spies have “greatly intensified” their espionage, sabotage and disinformation efforts since the war in Gaza began.

Today’s headlines

The World Health Organisation said there are no functioning hospitals left in northern Gaza

Israeli protestors attempted to block aid going into Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing

An Israeli air strike killed Hamas-appointed official Bassam Ghaben, the terror group said

The IDF released a video of its soldiers blowing up a tunnel used by Hamas in an attack which killed three soldiers on Sunday

It released another showing a network of tunnels running underneath Gaza City from a property allegedly owned by leader Yahya Sinwar

Hamas said it would release no hostages until Israel stopped fighting and that it was not interested in a temporary truce

The IDF said it had killed four out of seven senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

Israeli police questioned 19 prison guards in an investigation into the death of a Palestinian inmate

A senior Israeli official signalled that it could be open to the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza after the war

Ivanka Trump tours October 7 kibbutz

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner toured an Israeli kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7.

The pair toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza and watched a compilation of footage from the terror attack.

Hamas not interested in new truce, says senior official

Hamas is not interested in a new truce with Israel, one of its senior officials has said.

Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera that the terror group would only release additional hostages if Israel agreed a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

“Some people are looking for a small pause – a pause here and there for one week, two weeks, three weeks,” he said. “But we want to stop the aggression.

“Because I think Israel will take the card of the hostages, and after that they will start a new round of mass killing and massacres against our people. I think we will not play this game.”

Mr Hamad has said previously that Hamas will repeat its October 7 attacks until Israel is destroyed.

Macron in Jordan for Gaza aid talks

Emmanuel Macron is visiting Jordan for talks about Gaza aid with King Abdullah II.

The pair are set to discuss “joint work on humanitarian and medical aid for the civilian population of Gaza”, according to the French presidency.

Mr Macron will also visit French troops stationed in the country

King Abdullah II welcomes Emmanuel Macron at Jordan's Aqaba airport - Ludovic Marin

UN resolution to boost Gaza aid may slow deliveries, warns US

The United States has warned that a draft United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza “could actually slow” deliveries.

“The goal of this resolution is to facilitate and help expand humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza, and we cannot lose sight of that purpose,” said Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations ahead of a likely vote on Thursday.

“We must ensure any resolution helps and doesn’t hurt the situation on the ground.”

Israel signals potential support for Palestinian Authority governing Gaza

A senior Israeli official has signalled that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government could be open to the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza after the war.

Tzachi Hanegbi, the prime minister’s national security adviser, wrote in an opinion piece in the Arabic-language news site Elaph that Israel is “ready” to help reform the authority, which governs the West Bank.

“Israel is aware of the desire of the international community and the countries of the region to integrate the Palestinian Authority the day after Hamas, and we make it clear that the matter will require a fundamental reform of the Palestinian Authority,” he wrote.

Mr Netanyahu has previously expressed hostility to the idea of the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza after the war.

In pictures: The war in Gaza today

A Palestinian man pictured in front of a ruined building in Khan Younis, southern Gaza - Said Khatib

An Israeli soldier stands as smoke rises above him

Dutch civil servants protest for Gaza ceasefire

A group of Dutch civil servants staged an unusual protest in front of the country’s foreign ministry on Thursday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 150 workers held up placards and unfurled a banner reading “Civil Servants Demand Ceasefire” at lunchtime.

“There’s concern over the fact that the Dutch government is still not calling for a permanent ceasefire and that is in essence why we’re here today,” said Angelique Eijpe, spokeswoman for the group.

The Netherlands last week abstained from voting for a ceasefire during a UN General Assembly meeting.

Hamas 'rejects' Israel ceasefire offer

Hamas has rejected a new ceasefire offered by Israel after Egyptian-brokered talks on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Egyptian intelligence officials told the newspaper that the terror group rejected an Israeli offer to stop the war in Gaza for seven days in exchange for dozens of hostages.

Hamas’s leader in Gaza Ismail Haniyeh attended the discussions with Egyptian officials on Wednesday.

Taher Al-Nono, Mr Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters that Hamas would not discuss releasing any more Israeli hostages “while Israel continues its aggression” and until inflows of aid increase.

Israel wants all remaining women and infirm men who are being held hostage to be released, a source told Reuters.

Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he was “pushing” for a new ceasefire but that he did not expect a deal to be agreed soon.

IDF launches air strikes on Hezbollah after attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon after the terror group fired rockets on northern Israel.

Israeli fighter jets hit rocket launch sites and other infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed terror group, the IDF said.

Four out of the seven senior Hamas commanders killed so far, IDF says

Of the seven senior commanders in Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, four have been eliminated so far, the IDF spokesman in Arabic has said.

Lt Col Avichay Adraee said the other three senior commanders are the Brigadier General and two Major Generals - Eaz Al-Din Haddad, Emad Aslim and Jeber Hasan Aziz.

He said: “If the remaining commanders do not surrender and lay down their weapons, we will act so that they meet their colleagues soon.”

IDF have killed the commanders of the Shati battalion (Haitham Al-Hawajri), Sabra-Tel al-Hawa battalion (Mustafa Daloul), Darj Tafah battalion (Rafat Abbas) and Shejaiya battalion (Wissam Farhat).

Israel probes prison guards over Palestinian inmate’s death

Israeli police have questioned 19 prison guards as part of an investigation into the death of a Palestinian inmate following allegations of torture, authorities have confirmed.

Thaer Abu Assab, 38, a member of the Fatah movement from the West Bank, was serving a 25-year sentence when he was found dead in his cell last month.

The Public Committee against Torture in Israel (PCATI) said the death “raises serious suspicion that the IPS (Israel Prison Service) is being transformed from a professional incarceration body to a vindictive and punitive force”.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an investigation was ongoing into a “suspected violent incident that happened about a month ago in a prison in the south of the country”.

Houthi attacks slash Israel port's traffic by 85%

The traffic of shipments through the Israeli port of Eilat has plummeted by 85 per cent since Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The port on the Gulf of Aqaba has been badly affected as global shipping firms reroute their vessels around the southern tip of Africa rather than send them through the narrow Bab al-Mandab strait.

“Unfortunately, if it continues we will reach a situation of zero ships in Eilat Port,” its chief executive Gideon Golber told Reuters.

He added that the port could be forced to furlough workers if a newly-formed international coalition does not have an impact on the Houthi militants.

Watch: IDF uncovers tunnel network under ‘Hamas leader’s property’

Rocket barrage fired on Israel from Gaza

A rocket barrage appears to have been launched on Israel from Gaza as warning sirens sound in Tel Aviv and southern and central Israel.

Hamas said it had fired rockets at Tel Aviv.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said there had been a number of strikes in the city.

The Israeli police said rocket shrapnel had landed in the city after the rockets were intercepted and that there were no known casualties.

Israeli troops accused of killing 11 unarmed Palestinians in front of families

Israeli soldiers have been accused of killing 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families, the United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) in the West Bank said on Thursday.

The body said it had received reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men” in front of their families in the Rimal area of Gaza City this week.

“The IDF then allegedly ordered the women and children into a room, and either shot at them or threw a grenade into the room, reportedly seriously injuring some of them, including an infant and a child,” it added.

The OHCHR did not say who had made the claims or when exactly the incident is said to have occurred. It released no evidence in support of the claim.

The IDF did not immediately comment. An anonymous Israeli official told AFP that the accusations were “nothing but blood libel”.

“The latest claims are yet another example of the partisan and prejudiced approach against Israel that the OHCHR has adopted for years now,” the official said.

Hamas: No hostages will be released until Israel stops fighting

Hamas has said it will release no more hostages until Israel stops fighting in Gaza.

“There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Hamas rejected a new ceasefire offered by Israel after Egyptian-brokered talks on Wednesday.

IDF blows up tunnel used in deadly attack on three soldiers

The Israel Defense Forces has released footage showing the destruction of a Hamas tunnel it says was used to attack and kill three of its soldiers.

Hamas operatives opened fire and set off explosives from the tunnel on December 17, which killed two commandos from the elite Duvdevan unit: Liav Aloush, 21 and Etan Naeh, 26.

Tal Filiba, 23, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit, was also killed in the attack.

The IDF said Duvdevan soldiers later returned to the site and, alongside combat engineers, rigged the tunnel shafts for demolition.

The IDF releases footage showing a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, used to attack and kill three soldiers several days ago, being destroyed in a large explosion. pic.twitter.com/n2Ui5cNg6R — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 21, 2023

In pictures: Lord Cameron in Egypt

Lord Cameron meets Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's foreign minister, in Cairo on Thursday morning - Mohamed Hossam

10:33 AM GMT

Senior Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike

Bassam Ghaben, the Hamas-appointed director of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, has been killed in an Israeli air strike.

The blast killed Mr Ghaben and three others near the gate of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, and was announced by Hamas officials on Thursday morning.

Human Rights Watch accuse Meta of 'silencing' pro-Palestine voices

Human Rights Watch has accused Meta and its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, of practising “systematic online censorship” against pro-Palestinian accounts and content.

“Meta’s policies and practises have been silencing voices in support of Palestine and Palestinian human rights on Instagram and Facebook in a wave of heightened censorship of social media,” the New York-based group said in a report released on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch reported more than 1,050 “takedowns and other suppression of content” from over 60 countries during October and November.

Of the 1,050 cases reviewed, 1,049 involved “peaceful content in support of Palestine that was censored or otherwise unduly suppressed, while one case involved removal of content in support of Israel,” the group said.

Pictured: Israeli pamphlet offers rewards for Hamas leadership

A pamphlet offering rewards for information on Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Sinwar, Rafah aSalame and Muhammed Deif

Greece to join anti-Houthi naval coalition

A Greek navy frigate will join the US-led naval task force protecting the Red Sea shipping lane from Houthi attacks, the Greek defence minister has said.

The task force was announced by the US defence secretary on Monday and initially included Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea will continue until the “siege” of Gaza is lifted.

Israeli protestors attempt to block Gaza aid trucks

Israeli protestors holding signs accusing the Tel Aviv government of “helping the enemy” have attempted to block a humanitarian aid convoy entering the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Israeli military is trying to quash the protest and has declared the crossing a closed military zone, protest organisers say.

The protestors were earlier stopped by police 15 miles from Kerem Shalom and are now making their way to the border on foot.

The small demonstration is organised by groups called Torat IDF, which says it aims to keep the army Jewish, and the Mothers’ March, which says it represents the parents of soldiers fighting in Gaza.

Kerem Shalom is the only open border crossing between Israel and Gaza.

In pictures: Houthi fighters on parade

Newly-recruited Houthi fighters march in Amran, Yemen - Osamah Yahya

Fighters displayed their weapons and chanted after completing training - Mohammed Hamoud

No functioning hospitals left in northern Gaza, says WHO

There are no functioning hospitals left in northern Gaza, the World Health Organisation has said.

“There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Gaza, told reporters via video link from Jerusalem.

“Al-Ahli was the last one but it is now minimally functional.”

Mr Peeperkorn said insufficient fuel, medical supplies and staff meant hospitals are no longer able to operate.

Lord Cameron to visit Egypt for hostage talks

Lord Cameron will visit Egypt on Thursday to progress talks for the release of more hostages.

Britain’s foreign secretary will visit Al Arish near the Gazan border to witness British aid efforts.

He will also attempt to progress efforts to secure the release of all hostages, step up aid to Gaza and end Hamas rocket attacks.

“No one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than necessary,” he said. “But for a ceasefire to work, it needs to be sustainable.

“If Israel is still facing Hamas in Gaza with rockets and terror tactics, not only will a ceasefire not be sustainable, a two state solution in the longer term will also not be possible.”

In pictures: IDF in Gaza

An Israeli soldier kneels behind cover next to a tank

Another soldier exits a tunnel which the IDF says Hamas used to attack Israel on October 7 - Jack Guez

Fuel and electricity shortages restricting aid efforts, says UN chief

Shortages of fuel and electricity are restricting efforts to deliver aid in Gaza, United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said.

“Intense fighting, lack of electricity, limited fuel and disrupted telecommunications severely restrict the UN’s concerted efforts to provide life-saving aid to people in Gaza,” he said.

“Conditions to allow for large-scale humanitarian operations need to be reestablished immediately.”



IDF attacks Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets launched attacks on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said.

Rescue workers told the AFP news agency that a woman in her eighties was killed by Israeli shelling in the town of Maroun al-Ras.

On Monday, Iran-backed Hezbollah had vowed that any Israeli attacks on civilians “will be reciprocated”.

