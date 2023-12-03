Israel Hamas war: Israel widens evacuation orders as offensive shifts to southern Gaza
The latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.
The latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.
The Kremlin is worried about the political impact of war disaffection leading up to the 2024 presidential election, according to a US think tank.
It's a trap. But Trump set himself up for another bruising lesson over trying to repeal Obamacare.
A Ukrainian official told the BBC they had preempted the China train diversion, and Russians fell into the sabotage "trap."
A video circulating online, captured by a reconnaissance drone, allegedly shows Russian troops shooting two unarmed Ukrainian military personnel who were attempting to surrender near Stepove on the Avdiivka front.
TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie has been declared the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The Mississauga mayor and former Liberal MP won after three rounds of ballots, defeating Nate Erskine-Smith, Yasir Naqvi and Ted Hsu. Crombie has served three terms as the mayor of Mississauga, and has boasted that she seems to “rankle” Premier Doug Ford. Polling suggests that of all the Liberal leadership candidates, the party will perform best against the Progressive Conservatives in the next election with
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went after Republicans who voted to expel former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday but still support former President Trump, arguing Trump is much worse than Santos. Santos was expelled in a 311-114-2 vote early Friday, the third such attempt against the New York congressman over a series of alleged ethics…
The recent attempt by China’s President Xi Jinping to halt worsening relations with the US in San Francisco – and so help his ever-downward-spiraling economy – was widely celebrated by the financial press, which noted the standing ovation American business elites gave Xi in San Francisco, after he told them that China is a “big market” and a willing “partner and friend” of the US.
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were reportedly using SIM cards from Kyivstar "to control Shahed drones."
The former president went in on the 2020 election during a swing through Iowa on Saturday, even claiming that he still wants to "redo" it
Europe is not ready for war with an aggressive Russia and risks being “washed away” in a conflict, like how Napoleon dismantled the Holy Roman Empire, warns Germany’s pre-eminent military historian Sönke Neitzel, The Times reported on Nov. 30.
The disgraced congressman fired off a series of tweets promising to file ethics complaints against some of the House members who voted him out.
The talk show host found a veep possibility for Trump that we should have seen coming.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has a poster hanging on a wall of his office in Tel Aviv, in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. At the bottom are Hamas' junior field commanders. At the top is its high command, including Mohammed Deif, the shadowy mastermind of last month's assault.
But a Ukrainian commander insisted the country's military was "firmly holding the lines".
Guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, carried out a successful attack against Russian invasion forces around lunchtime on Dec. 1, the press service of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence or HUR has said.
A transgender refugee who carried a placard that said “Israel burn in hell” at a pro-Palestine rally claimed it had been “picked up from a bench” and she did not understand it because it was written in English.
In a recent interview with Radio NV, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Researches, shed light on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call for Ukraine to fortify its defenses.
A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen has been ramping up attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets in retaliation for Israel’s strikes in Gaza. WSJ’s Shelby Holliday reports on the group’s rise in Yemen, and the threats it’s currently posing in the Middle East. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
The Republican presidential primary calendar won’t officially kick off until the Jan. 15, 2024, Iowa caucuses, but former President Trump’s dominant position in the polls has already sparked chatter about who could join him on a general election ticket. Trump is leading his primary rivals by an average of 60 percent at the national level…