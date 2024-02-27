Israel - Hamas war: Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners swap proposal sent to Hamas after Paris talks

A proposal to swap Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners has been sent to Hamas, according to reports.

It follows several days of multinational talks in Paris involving representatives from Israel, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar which have tried to map out the basic contours of a deal for a temporary ceasefire.

The proposal states that all Israeli women, children under 19, elderly and sick hostages should be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, a senior source has told the Reuters news agency.

The proposal includes a commitment to allow the entry of 500 aid trucks daily into Gaza and the provision of thousands of tents and caravans.

It follows comments by US President Joe Biden, who said on Monday, he hoped a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be secured "by the end of the weekend.

Mr Biden made the remarks during an unannounced visit to the Van Leeuwen ice cream parlour, next door to 30 Rock in New York.

Flanked by late night TV show host Seth Meyers, Mr Biden was asked by reporters when he thought a ceasefire in Gaza could start.

In a surprise turn, he said that he hopes it will take place "by the end of the weekend.

"My national security adviser (Jake Sullivan) tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet," he said.

Man who set himself on fire in front of Israeli embassy in Washington DC has died

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

