Israel-Hamas war - latest: Progress made in talks over Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of ‘pivotal 24 hours’

An Israeli soldier operates as smoke billows in the Gaza Strip (Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image)

A peace deal between Israel and Hamas after more than a year of all-out war is “on the brink … of finally coming to fruition”, US president Joe Biden has said.

In a rare State Department speech, the outgoing US president said: “We’re on the brink of the proposal that I laid out in detail months ago, finally coming to fruition.”

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly. But on Monday mediators presented the final draft of a peace deal to Israel and Hamas after a midnight breakthrough in talks

Officials said Qatar had handed both sides a text for a ceasefire and the release of hostages during talks in the capital, Doha. Both Israel and Hamas later said the draft had made significant “progress”.

Steve Witkoff, the incoming US envoy to the Middle East for Donald Trump, reportedly attended the talks, as did the outgoing Biden administration’s envoy Brett McGurk.

Discussing the possible peace deal in his speech, Mr Biden said he had “learned from many years of public service to never, never, never, ever give up”.

20:43 , Tom Watling

President Joe Biden has said a deal that will secure the release of hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza was on the brink of coming to fruition, adding that his administration was working urgently to close the agreement.

In a rare State Department speech, the outgoing US president said: “We’re on the brink of the proposal that I laid out in detail months ago, finally coming to fruition.”

20:33 , Tom Watling

Israel and Hamas on brink of peace as official reveals final ceasefire deal draft

19:34 , Tom Watling

Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

A Palestinian looks at a damaged residential building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Smoke rises from a building destroyed in Israeli airstrike at the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza ceasefire talks to be held in Doha on Tuesday with deal 'closer than it's ever been', official says

18:37 , Tom Watling

A round of Gaza ceasefire talks will be held in Doha on Tuesday morning to finalise remaining details related to the deal, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

A deal to end the Gaza war is “closer than it’s ever been”, the official said, adding that US president-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, outgoing Biden administration envoy Brett McGurk and Israel‘s Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar were expected to attend.

Gaza ceasefire talks in advanced stages for release of 33 hostages, Israeli official say

18:36 , Tom Watling

Negotiations are in advanced stages for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, an Israeli official said on Monday.

“We are not sure if it is hours or days or more,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about the timing of a potential deal.

Turkey's intelligence chief, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Turkish source says

18:05 , Tom Watling

Turkey’s intelligence chief discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza in a phone call on Monday with officials from the political wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Turkish security source said.

The source said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas officials had agreed to continue efforts to reach a truce. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed the efforts in a call with a Hamas official on Saturday as well, a Turkish diplomatic source said at the weekend.

Biden speaks to Qatari leader

18:04 , Tom Watling

US president Joe Biden has spoken with the leader of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss a possible peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

“The two leaders discussed the negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the May 27, 2024 arrangement described by the President last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council,” a readout said.

“Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a deal to be implemented to return the hostages to their families and bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by the ceasefire and called for in the deal.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams at this critical point in the negotiations.”

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gaza war talks on are on cup of an agreement, White House says

18:01 , Tom Watling

Negotiators for a truce in the Gaza war are on the cusp of reaching an agreement and the White House is in touch with President-elect Donald Trump’s team on the talks, said a top aide to President Joe Biden.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the US president would soon speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations.

Sullivan said it remained to be seen whether a deal would actually be reached.

What are the main obstacles to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages?