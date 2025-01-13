Israel-Hamas war - latest: Progress made in talks over Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of ‘pivotal 24 hours’

Tom Watling
·4 min read
An Israeli soldier operates as smoke billows in the Gaza Strip (Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image)
An Israeli soldier operates as smoke billows in the Gaza Strip (Israeli Army/AFP via Getty Image)

A peace deal between Israel and Hamas after more than a year of all-out war is “on the brink … of finally coming to fruition”, US president Joe Biden has said.

In a rare State Department speech, the outgoing US president said: “We’re on the brink of the proposal that I laid out in detail months ago, finally coming to fruition.”

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly. But on Monday mediators presented the final draft of a peace deal to Israel and Hamas after a midnight breakthrough in talks

Officials said Qatar had handed both sides a text for a ceasefire and the release of hostages during talks in the capital, Doha. Both Israel and Hamas later said the draft had made significant “progress”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Witkoff, the incoming US envoy to the Middle East for Donald Trump, reportedly attended the talks, as did the outgoing Biden administration’s envoy Brett McGurk.

Discussing the possible peace deal in his speech, Mr Biden said he had “learned from many years of public service to never, never, never, ever give up”.

Key Points

  • Biden: Israel, Hamas peace deal on the brink of coming to fruition

  • Gaza ceasefire talks to be held in Doha on Tuesday

  • Israel says advanced talks ongoing over release of 33 hostages

Biden: Israel, Hamas peace deal on the brink of coming to fruition

20:43 , Tom Watling

President Joe Biden has said a deal that will secure the release of hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza was on the brink of coming to fruition, adding that his administration was working urgently to close the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rare State Department speech, the outgoing US president said: “We’re on the brink of the proposal that I laid out in detail months ago, finally coming to fruition.”

Israel and Hamas on brink of peace as official reveals draft truce

20:33 , Tom Watling

Israel and Hamas on brink of peace as official reveals final ceasefire deal draft

In pictures: Israel and Hamas’ war in Gaza

19:34 , Tom Watling

Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)
Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)
A Palestinian looks at a damaged residential building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
A Palestinian looks at a damaged residential building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Smoke rises from a building destroyed in Israeli airstrike at the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)
Smoke rises from a building destroyed in Israeli airstrike at the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza ceasefire talks to be held in Doha on Tuesday with deal 'closer than it's ever been', official says

18:37 , Tom Watling

A round of Gaza ceasefire talks will be held in Doha on Tuesday morning to finalise remaining details related to the deal, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

A deal to end the Gaza war is “closer than it’s ever been”, the official said, adding that US president-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, outgoing Biden administration envoy Brett McGurk and Israel‘s Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar were expected to attend.

Gaza ceasefire talks in advanced stages for release of 33 hostages, Israeli official say

18:36 , Tom Watling

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations are in advanced stages for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, an Israeli official said on Monday.

“We are not sure if it is hours or days or more,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about the timing of a potential deal.

Turkey's intelligence chief, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Turkish source says

18:05 , Tom Watling

Turkey’s intelligence chief discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza in a phone call on Monday with officials from the political wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Turkish security source said.

The source said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas officials had agreed to continue efforts to reach a truce. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed the efforts in a call with a Hamas official on Saturday as well, a Turkish diplomatic source said at the weekend.

Biden speaks to Qatari leader

18:04 , Tom Watling

ADVERTISEMENT

US president Joe Biden has spoken with the leader of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss a possible peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

“The two leaders discussed the negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the May 27, 2024 arrangement described by the President last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council,” a readout said.

“Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a deal to be implemented to return the hostages to their families and bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by the ceasefire and called for in the deal.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams at this critical point in the negotiations.”

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gaza war talks on are on cup of an agreement, White House says

18:01 , Tom Watling

Negotiators for a truce in the Gaza war are on the cusp of reaching an agreement and the White House is in touch with President-elect Donald Trump’s team on the talks, said a top aide to President Joe Biden.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the US president would soon speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations.

Sullivan said it remained to be seen whether a deal would actually be reached.

What are the main obstacles to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages?

18:47 , Tom Watling

What are the main obstacles to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages?

Latest Stories

  • Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say

    US and regional mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn't been reached yet, officials said Monday.View on euronews

  • Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, Israeli FM says

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says “progress was made” in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. U.S. and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward a ceasefire and hostage release in the Israel-Hamas war, but no deal has been reached yet, officials said. (AP video: Shlomo Mor)

  • 'Breakthrough' in Gaza truce talks as final draft presented -official

    STORY: :: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT"We also discussed a possible hostage deal..."Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said negotiations toward a possible release of hostages in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza had progressed.That comes as an official briefed on the negotiations described to Reuters a midnight "breakthrough" in talks between the sides in Doha.The official said the text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar. The session included envoys of both outgoing U.S. president Joe Biden and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. Others present included representatives of Israel's Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence agencies.Officials on both sides stopped short of saying a final draft had been reached, but confirmed progress at the talks.SAAR: "Israel wants a hostage deal. Israel is working with our American friends in order to achieve a hostage deal, and soon we will know whether the other side wants the same thing."A Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters on Monday that discussions over some core issues for a ceasefire deal in Gaza had advanced.The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly.Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration is now widely seen in the region as a de facto deadline. The president-elect has said there would be "hell to pay" unless hostages held by Hamas are freed before he takes office, while Biden has also pushed hard for a deal before he leaves.The warring sides have agreed for months broadly on the principle of halting the fighting in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian detainees held by Israel. But Hamas has always insisted a deal must lead to a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel has said it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a hardline nationalist who has opposed previous attempts to reach a deal, denounced the latest proposals as a "surrender" and a "catastrophe".Angry family members of Israeli hostages confronted him at a Knesset session on Monday, accusing him of abandoning their loved ones.Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and most of its population displaced.Bloodshed continued in Gaza on Monday, where medics said Israeli military strikes killed at least 21 people.That number includes five killed in an Israeli strike at a Gaza City school sheltering displaced families.

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ‘Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • Opinion - Trump’s impending downfall: The promises he will never be able to keep

    Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • In the news today: Field narrows among big-name Liberal leader hopefuls

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • U.S. benefits from Canadian trade at least as much as Canada: report

    VANCOUVER — A new report says the U.S. benefits at least as much from trade with Canada as Canada benefits.

  • House Republicans face massive debt problem

    House Republicans have a problem. They want to pass a massive agenda for President-elect Trump, preferably in his first 100 days of office. And they don’t want to add to the federal deficit. That looks impossible. Trump’s agenda includes an extension of his 2017 tax cuts, with possible plus-ups that include no taxes on tips…

  • Canada fights California wildfires despite Trump threats

    Canada and Mexico have stepped up to aid in combating the flames threatening Los Angeles. This co-operation comes against a backdrop of heightened political tensions, particularly with the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's approach, which includes discussions of tariffs and potential "takeovers." Global's Nathaniel Dove reports on the significant role Canada is playing in this crisis and the positive diplomatic message it sends amidst the ongoing political strife.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.