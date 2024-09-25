Israel and Hezbollah are on the brink of all-out war. Here’s how we got here.

As the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza nears its one-year anniversary, Israel finds itself edging closer to a second all-out war with the Israeli military and Hezbollah engaging in escalating attacks across the Israel-Lebanon border. Yahoo News presents a brief timeline of the events that are pushing the two sides toward what could be their first major conflict in nearly two decades.

Video Transcript

The Middle East is on the verge of all out war as Israel begins fighting on a second front, targeting Hezbollah to the north in Lebanon while maintaining military operations against Hamas to the west in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know.

Israel and Hezbollah have fought intermittently since the early 19 nineties with the latest series of clashes beginning on October 8th, 2023 the day after the Hamas attack that killed an estimated 1200 people in Israel and sparked the ongoing war in Gaza which has reportedly left more than 40,000 people dead.

Between then in July 5th, 2024 Israel and Hezbollah exchanged more than 7000 cross border attacks.

According to data analysis by the BBC.

On August 1st, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah announced that the conflict with Israel had quote entered a new phase following the assassination of two senior Hezbollah leaders.

Then on September 17th, thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah operatives exploded across Lebanon.

It was later reported that the Israeli military was behind the attack having covertly rigged the pagers with explosions before they were sold the next day.

A similar attack using walkie talkies occurred since then.

The violence has spiraled with retaliatory attacks pushing deeper into Israel.

And Monday marked the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly two decades.

With Israeli airstrikes killing more than 550 people according to Lebanese health officials.

And as peace talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled Israel and Hezbollah appear to be heading toward what could be their first war since 2006.

As this story develops, Yahoo news will have the latest.