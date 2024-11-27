Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire unlikely to last, says former UK spy chief Richard Dearlove
The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is unlikely to last in the long term, according to a former British spy chief.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is unlikely to last in the long term, according to a former British spy chief.
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.
Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration closely apprised of its efforts to broker the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that took effect early Wednesday, according to the outgoing Democratic administration.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested Tuesday that Mexico could retaliate with tariffs of its own, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% import duties on Mexican goods if the country doesn’t stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB
TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.
The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.
(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough
Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.
President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in
Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.
In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be
The former president also reacted to Trump's Cabinet picks.
President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b
The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.