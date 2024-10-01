Israel-Hezbollah latest: 'Heavy fighting' in southern Lebanon as Israel targets Hezbollah in ground raids

Israel has announced it is carrying out “limited” and “targeted” ground raids on Hezbollah in Lebanon in a major escalation of a conflict in the Middle East that now threatens to suck in the US and Iran.

The Israeli military said the operations in Lebanon began on Monday night and involved paratroops and commandos from the elite 98th division, which was deployed to the northern front two weeks ago from Gaza where they had been fighting for months.

It said its air force and artillery supported ground troops engaged in “limited, localised, and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon villages that posed “an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”.

Local residents in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab reported heavy shelling and the sound of helicopters and drones overhead. Flares were repeatedly launched over the Lebanese border town of Rmeish, lighting up the night sky.

Iran-backed Hezbollah later said it had targeted Israeli troops across the border in Metula twice with artillery and rocket fire.

An Israeli strike in Lebanon early on Tuesday targeted Mounir Maqdah, commander of the Lebanese branch of the Palestinian Fatah movement's military wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, according to two Palestinian security officials. His fate was unknown.

Meanwhile the UK Government has chartered a flight out of Lebanon Britons wanting to leave.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation in Lebanon as “volatile” and with the “potential to deteriorate quickly” as the flight, due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday, was confirmed.

Earlier, Mr Lammy reiterated calls for Britons in Lebanon to leave and said the Government will do “all that we can” to assist people in fleeing.

Key Points

Israeli ground forces begin 'targeted raids' on Hezbollah

Foreign Secretary urges Brits to leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground operation

Heavy fighting taking place in Southern Lebanon, IDF says

Drone boat loaded with explosives strikes ship in the red sea

09:49 , Jacob Phillips

A drone boat loaded with explosives has crashed into a ship in the Red Sea, the British military and private security officials said, the latest suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Houthis threatened "escalating military operations" targeting Israel on Monday after they apparently shot down a US military drone flying over Yemen.

The first attack took place some 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the port city of Hodeida. A captain on a ship saw four "splashes" near his vessel, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in a warning.

The UKMTO later reported a second attack north of the first. The private intelligence firm Ambrey similarly reported two separate attacks.

The UKMTO later said the first ship it reported on was later damaged by a drone that punctured one of its ballast tanks in another attack.

Those tanks control a ship's buoyancy.

In a further update the UKMTO said that all crew on board the ship were safe.

Ambrey identified the drone as a drone boat, which have been increasingly used by the Houthis.

The ship had been heading north to the Suez Canal with armed private security guards aboard, the firm said.

Explosion and sirens heard in Tel Aviv

09:31 , Jacob Phillips

Sirens have been sounded in central Israel following the launch of projectiles which then crossed the border from Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

An explosion was heard in Tel Aviv and air raid sirens went off, a witness told Reuters.

United Nations appeal launched to raise $426 million for civilians in Lebanon

09:23 , Jacob Phillips

A $426 million appeal has been launched by the United Nations to help civilians affected by the escalating conflict in Lebanon.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza launched the appeal on Tuesday, the UN said in a statement.

'We can't allow the October 7 scenario to ever happen again' says IDF

09:12 , Jacob Phillips

Israel does not plan to occupy southern Lebanon but wants to prevent further attacks on the country, the Israeli military has said.

IDF spokesperson Lt Col Peter Lerne told the BBC’s Today programme: “Our goal is to dismantle the infrastructure that has been established to penetrate into Israel and kill Israelis.

“That is what we are trying to do. There is no plan to occupy.”

He added: “We can’t allow the October 7 scenario ever to happen again from any of our borders that would be unacceptable from anywhere in the world and that is what we are out there to stop.”

Around 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage when Hamas bust in Israel on October 7.

The attack has been described as the in "the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust".

Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border (AP)

Ground offensive in Lebanon a 'catastrophic situation for children' says UNICEF

08:52

At least 80 children have reportedly been killed in attacks in Lebanon while hundreds more have been injured over the last week, UNICEF has warned.

The charity’s executive director said on Monday that “any ground offensive or further escalation in Lebanon would make a catastrophic situation for children even worse” and that it must be avoided at all costs.

Catherine Russell said: “The number of people internally displaced by the violence has spiked to more than one million – including over 300,000 children.

“Thousands of children and families are now living in the streets or in shelters; many having fled their homes without essential supplies and belongings. Humanitarian conditions are growing worse by the hour.

“UNICEF and our partners are on the ground in Lebanon, reaching children and families with essential support. Our teams are delivering drinking water, medical supplies, mattresses and blankets, as well as hygiene, dignity and baby kits.”

Smoke seeps out from building rubble following an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Drone strikes ship in the Red Sea in suspected Houthi attack

08:21 , Jacob Phillips

A drone has struck a ship in the Red sea in a suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the British military said.

The drone attack and an earlier attempted attack on Tuesday are likely the rebels' first assault on commercial shipping in weeks as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a regional conflict.

The Houthis had threatened "escalating military operations" targeting Israel on Monday after they apparently shot down a US military drone flying over the country.

The first attack took place some 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the port city of Hodeida.

A captain on a ship saw four "splashes" near his vessel, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in a warning.

The UKMTO later reported a second attack north of the first. The private intelligence firm Ambrey similarly reported two separate attacks.

The UKMTO later said a ship had been damaged by a drone that had punctured one of its ballast tanks, which control a ship's buoyancy.

James Cleverly says he supports Israel's incursion into Lebanon

08:07 , Jacob Phillips

Tory leadership contender James Cleverly has said he supports Israel’s military incursion into Lebanon.

Asked on Sky News if he supports Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon, the former foreign secretary said: “I do, and the reason why is what I have always said, Israel has the right to defend itself.

“Israel has been at the receiving end of rockets from Hamas, who are embedded within Lebanese society. I love Lebanon. I’ve been to Beirut.

“I’ve spoken with representatives of many of the parts of Lebanese society on a very, very regular basis.

“But Hezbollah are doing huge damage, not just to Israel, but to the Lebanese people.

“Those rockets have been raining down for months, and Israel has now taken action.

“My support has always come with the caveat that Israel must continue to adhere to international humanitarian law. They absolutely have the right to defend themselves.”

James Cleverly told Sky News ‘Hezbollah are doing huge damage, not just to Israel, but to the Lebanese people.’ (PA Wire)

Pictures reveal scale of destruction in Beirut

08:00 , Jacob Phillips

The scale of destruction from overnight Israeli airstrikes is beginning to become clear in Beirut.

Pictures show buildings have been completely destroyed in the Laylaki neighbourhood of the Lebanese capital.

Elsewhere residents in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab reported heavy shelling and the sound of helicopters and drones overhead.

Flares were repeatedly launched over the Lebanese border town of Rmeish, lighting up the night sky.

A picture shows a view of the destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks amid building rubble at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Heavy fighting taking place in Southern Lebanon, IDF says

07:53 , Jacob Phillips

The Israeli military has said that intense fighting with Hezbollah was taking place in southern Lebanon, spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X.

The military issued a warning to citizens not to move in their vehicles from the northern area to the southern area of the Litani river.

Mr Adraee said that Hezbollah was using the the population as human shields to launch attacks.

Lammy urges Brits to leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground operation

07:46 , Jacob Phillips

Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Britons to leave Lebanon hours before a ground incursion was launched by Israeli forces.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Lammy said the situation in Lebanon is "fast-moving" and ministers can't guarantee help "if things escalate in a major way over the coming hours and days".

He told reporters: "I have been urging since coming to office in July for British nationals to leave Lebanon. And indeed the previous government from October 2023 was urging UK nationals not to travel to Lebanon.

"Notwithstanding that we sent a rapid response team. 700 troops are in Cyprus. We will do all we can to assist people to get out. We have secured places on commercial flights that are flying tomorrow so that UK nationals can get out."

Read the full story here.

(AP)

'There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach' warns Netanyahu

07:42 , Jacob Phillips

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Iranians on Monday that there was nowhere in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, three days after Israel's military killed the leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Netanyahu, speaking in English in a three-minute-long video released by his office in which he said he was addressing the Iranian people, blamed the Iranian government for plunging the Middle East "deeper into war" at the cost of its own people.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.

He said the Iranian government was bringing Iranians "closer to the abyss".

Iran and Israel would be at peace when Iran is "finally free", which he said would "come a lot sooner than people think".

Referring to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Netanyahu said that "puppets" of the Iranian "regime" were eliminated every day.

Israel has ramped up attacks on militant targets in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the best armed of militant groups across the Middle East aligned with Iran.

Suspected Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea

07:35 , Jacob Phillips

Suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels have targeted at least one ship in the Red Sea, likely marking their first assault on commercial shipping in weeks as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a regional conflict.

The Houthis had threatened "escalating military operations" targeting Israel on Monday after they apparently shot down a US military drone flying over the country.

The first attack on Tuesday morning took place some 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the port city of Hodeida in the Red Sea, which has become a battlefield for shippers since the Houthis began their campaign targeting ships travelling through a waterway that once saw $1 trillion a year of cargo pass through it.

Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They have seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors.

Israeli troops enter southern Lebanon in 'targeted' raids

07:27 , Jacob Phillips

Israeli ground forces crossed into southern Lebanon early on Tuesday in a dramatic escalation of the offensive against Hezbollah - as the UK government chartered a flight to help Britons trapped in the country escape.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that it began “limited, localised and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

“These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel,” it said.

The incursion follows weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Hezbollah - including an airstrike that killed its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah - and seeks to step up the pressure on the group, which began firing rockets into northern Israel after the start of the war in Gaza.

The last time Israel and Hezbollah engaged in ground combat was in 2006.