Israel hits Beirut suburb as US delivers truce proposal

STORY: An Israeli strike leveled this building near one of Beirut's busiest traffic junctions on Friday.

It happened in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs in the Lebanese capital.

Israel has stepped up its bombardment of the area this week.

But, as that unfolds, there are signs of movement in U.S.-led diplomacy aiming to end the conflict.

:: November 14, 2024

:: File

On Thursday, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon handed over a draft ceasefire proposal to Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, two sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah has endorsed Berri to negotiate.

The group is armed and financed by Iran and Berri met with senior Iranian official Ali Larijani on Friday.

"We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems," Larijani said, a sign that Tehran is keen to see the conflict end.

:: October 28, 2024

On the Israeli side, the Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rushing to advance a ceasefire.

:: File

The aim being to deliver an early foreign policy win to President-elect Donald Trump.

He's expected to be strongly pro-Israel.

Israel launched its offensive against Hezbollah after almost a year of cross-border hostilities ignited by the Gaza war.

:: Maalot-Tarshiha, Israel

:: November 13, 2024

Hezbollah has kept up rocket attacks into Israel and its fighters have been battling Israeli troops.

:: October 27, 2024

Israel's campaign has forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes in Lebanon and has ignited a humanitarian crisis.