WHO head in Yemen airport during Israeli air strikes on Houthi targets

Israel's military said it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday, including Sanaa International Airport and three ports along the western coast.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was in Sanaa airport at the time of the attack, and that a crew member was among those injured.

Attacks hit Yemen's Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations as well as military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel's military added.

Two people were killed in Israeli strikes on the airport and another person was killed in Ras Issa port, Houthi al Masirah TV reported on Thursday.

Eleven others were injured as a result of the Israeli strikes, it added.

The Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

WHO head Mr Ghebreyesus said the airport came under “bombardment” as he was about to board his flight.

"One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport,” he said.

"The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged."

He added he and his colleagues were safe.

More than a year of Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Houthis designated as a terrorist organisation.

Israeli officials have described the Houthis as a "central part of the Iranian axis of terror” and say their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes “continue to destabilise the region and the wider world”.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Houthi attacks against Israel, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Israel's military failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

In the wake of that attack, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed retaliation.

"I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Houthis because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force," he told the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

"We will continue to crush the forces of evil with strength and ingenuity, even if it takes time."