Israel intercepts missile from Lebanon after Tel Aviv sirens

STORY: :: Sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and a white streak was seen in the sky early Wednesday

:: The Israeli military said it had intercepted a rocket and Hezbollah said it was targeting Mossad HQ

:: September 25, 2024

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

Warning sirens sounded in Israel's economic capital Tel Aviv as a single surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by air defense systems after it was detected crossing from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

There were no reports of damage or casualties and the military said there was no change to civil defense instructions for central Israel.

Warning sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.

The Israeli military said a drone crossing into Israeli territory from Syria was intercepted by fighter jets south of the Sea of Galilee.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon fired hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel in recent days as months of conflict across the border with southern Lebanon has intensified sharply.

The Israeli military has been conducting its heaviest air strikes of the war this week, targeting Hezbollah leaders and hitting hundreds of targets deep inside Lebanon.