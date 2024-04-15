Israel and Iran face-off at the U.N. after attack
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel. The meeting ended without any action by the council.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty ImagesIsrael’s war cabinet was due to meet Sunday to decide how to respond to Iran’s huge, failed drone and missile attack. Observers across the world fear this could be the tipping point where the current conflict could explode into a full-blown regional war.The Israeli military says it intercepted the “vast majority” of drones and missiles launched by Iran in a direct attack on Israel late Saturday. Israel used the Iron Dome and Arrow 3 defensive weapons systems to co
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) slammed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former President Trump’s joint press conference, saying it was full of “outright lies.” Clyburn was asked how he feels Friday’s press conference in Palm Beach, Fla., affects the congressional Democrats’ ability to continue working with Johnson on Capitol Hill. He said the joint showing at…
Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory Saturday, the Israeli army said, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran" following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. This blog is no longer being updated. For more coverage of the Israel-Hamas
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a “communist show trial” begins Monday. "I will be forced to sit fully gagged. I'm not allowed to talk. They want to take away my constitutional right to talk," said Trump, who has been barred from publicly discussing potential witnesses and jurors but not the judge or prosecutors. “I’m proud to do
Aircraft in Iraq and Syria have been deployed to intercept ‘any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions’, the Ministry of Defence said.
President Joe Biden is also closing the gap between himself and Trump, the New York Times/Siena College survey showed
Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the U.S. must “gird for when” his ex-boss loses in November. “I think the country has to gird for when he loses in November — and he’s gonna lose in November,” Scaramucci told anchor Abby Phillip during a “CNN NewsNight” appearance Friday a clip highlighted by…
Jerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share. Over time, as the price changed, he kept buying, amassing hundreds of shares for $25,000 - pretty much his “whole nest egg,” he said. That nest egg has lost about half its value in the past two weeks as Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price dropped from $66 after its public debut last month to $32 on F
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) went after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday for forcing a tie vote against an amendment to a controversial spy bill, upsetting some of the most conservative Republicans. Conservatives and progressives teamed up to demand an amendment the for reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) last week, which would…
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps aims to accelerate production of the DragonFire laser system for use in Ukraine.
ABCNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spent the past year criticizing his fellow Republican Donald Trump, saying repeatedly how Trump brought doom to the GOP and faced “numerous investigations and continues to peddle the conspiracy theory that he won the 2020 election,” as the governor wrote in a June 2023 column.On Sunday, however, Sununu sought to let bygones be bygones—an insurrection, a potential criminal conviction, and continued election-denying be damned.Sununu joined ABC’s This Week on Sund
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stayed silent for more than a week about the 'death to America' chants at a Dearborn pro-Palestinian protest.
Ukraine has used British cruise missiles to hit a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of the country, a military source has told Sky News. The Storm Shadow missiles - launched by Ukrainian aircraft - targeted the command base for Russian ground troops on Saturday in what the source described as a "heavy blow" for the Russian armed forces. "This strike furthers Ukraine's campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation's illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine," the source said.
The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is following the "worrying events" in the Middle East, it said on Saturday, but it did not condemn Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel earlier in the day. Venezuela is an ally of Iran, Russia and China. Its communication with the United States has somewhat improved in the past two years as Maduro's government has promised the U.S. it will allow greater participation by the political opposition in upcoming elections.
Economists and experts say they're expecting the federal government to raise taxes in Tuesday's budget to help offset billions of dollars in new spending already promised in the pre-budget announcements that have been landing almost daily since the end of March.Those announcements add up to more than $38 billion in commitments over a number of years. Because $17 billion of those commitments involve loan-based programs, about $21 billion could hit the government's bottom line directly.And that fi
NEW DELHI — Narendra Modi once looked up to China. As a business-friendly Indian state leader, he traveled there repeatedly to attract investment and see how his country could learn from its neighbor’s economic transformation. China, he said, has a “special place in my heart.” Chinese officials cheered on his march to national power as that of “a political star.” But not long after Modi became prime minister in 2014, China made clear that the relationship would not be so easy. Just as he was cel
Iran's attack on Israel was a "declaration of war", Israel's president has told Sky News. Isaac Herzog said it was "about time the world faces this empire of evil in Tehran". World leaders need to "make it clear" to the Iranian regime that its behaviour is "unacceptable", Mr Herzog added.
Donald Trump is floating ideas for his economic team much earlier than in elections past. But he is once again embracing loyalists and well-known figures from the worlds of Wall Street and Washington.