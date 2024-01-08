Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli air strike

Wissam Hassan Tawil belonged to the Iran-backed group’s elite Radwan Forces - Hezbollah Military Media, via AP

Israel has killed a senior Hezbollah commander in one of the most significant assassinations since the war began.

Wissam Hassan al-Tawil, of the Iran-backed group’s elite Radwan Forces, was Hezbollah’s first senior military leader to be eliminated in three months of cross-border clashes with Israeli forces, adding to fears of a wider conflict in the region.

He was reportedly killed alongside another Hezbollah fighter when their car was hit by a strike on the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm, some 3.7 miles from the Israel border.

“This is a very painful strike,” an unnamed security official told Reuters. “Things will flare up now.”

Footage posted on Telegram by an Iranian news agency with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to show the burnt-out car in which he was killed.

Tawil, known by his nickname Al-Hajj Jawad, was said to have played a leading role in managing Hezbollah’s operations in the south.

In a statement, the group said he had “risen as a martyr on the path to Jerusalem”.

Hezbollah has used the same description for the 130-plus members of its ranks that have been killed since it began exchanging fire with Israeli troops in October, after the war broke out, in a show of support for Hamas.

Born in 1970 in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, Tawil joined Hezbollah at an early age and rose through the ranks to a senior role in the Radwan units, which Israel says aims to infiltrate its northern border.

Hezbollah-affiliated media published pictures of him with leader Hassan Nasrallah, and with former IRGC commander Qassim Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq four years ago.

The images point to Tawil’s seniority in the network of Iranian-supported militant groups.

Lebanese Hezbollah commanders have played a major role in training and advising other Iran-backed fighters in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict has intensified in recent days after Hezbollah vowed to avenge the assassination of Hamas’s deputy political leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in a Beirut drone strike widely attributed to Israeli forces.

US officials are touring the Middle East in an attempt to calm tensions, with all sides wishing to avoid another war that could lead to major losses.

As part of any de-escalation, Israel wants Hezbollah to move further from its border. It fears that the militants could commit in the country’s north a wider-scale version of Hamas’ Oct 7 rampage across the south.

‘We will do whatever is necessary’

Visiting north Israel on Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, told troops he would allow residents of the area to return once it was safe.

“We will do whatever is necessary,” he said. “Of course, we prefer that this be done without a wide-ranging campaign, but that will not stop us.”

The group claimed an attack on an Israeli observation post the following day, on January 3.

The strike on Tawil raised fears of another full-fronted conflict between Hezbollah-Israel, which last went to war in 2006.

US officials are attempting to de-escalate tensions to avoid such a scenario, which would likely lead to major losses on both sides.

Israel wants further assurances that Hezbollah will move further from its border. It fears that the group could commit in the country’s north a wider-scale version of Hamas’s Oct 7 rampage across the south.

Israeli officials have said there is a narrow window for a diplomatic solution and are demanding that Hezbollah comply with a long-standing UN resolution that requires its fighters to pull back 18 miles from the border.

“We do not want to fight a war on two fronts - if Hezbollah drags us into another war we will hold the Lebanese state responsible,” Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, said in a press briefing. “Either Hezbollah backs off as part of a diplomatic solution, or we push them back.”

Some analysts are urging that Tawil’s killing does not necessarily mean war is around the corner.

“Hezbollah is aware that the status quo suits them but not Israel and they are at pains not to escalate in a way that would draw them into a full-blown war,” Firas Maksad, senior fellow at the Washington DC-based Middle East Institute, told The Telegraph.

The Lebanese are also afraid of another wider-scale war that would devastate a country already rocked by economic collapse.

“I cannot emphasise how terrified the Lebanese are right now,” Chris Doyle, director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border come as a senior IDF official said the campaign in Gaza has begun the shift to a phase of fighting involving fewer ground troops and airstrikes. Some troops deployed to the enclave have been redirected to Israel’s northern border in anticipation of more fighting there.

“The war shifted a stage,” Rear Admiral Hagari, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told The New York Times. “But the transition will be with no ceremony. It’s not about dramatic announcements.”

The Israeli military will continue to reduce the number of troops in Gaza - a process that began last month, Hagari said.

As the civilian death toll in the enclave has continued to rise, Israel has come under increasing international pressure to reduce the scale of bombings on densely populated areas and allow in more humanitarian aid. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry announced that the number of people killed passed 23,000, including around 10,000 children.

Israel has degraded Hamas’ war machine partly by killing its senior military commanders, officials say.

One that continues to elude them is Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the October 7 terror attacks.

The IDF knows where he is but is prevented from taking him out because he has surrounded himself with a large number of living Israeli hostages, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

The Israeli government spokesperson Levy said that he was unable to comment on Israeli intelligence. “Hamas terrorists have two options: surrender or die in battle,” he said.

