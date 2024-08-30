Israel kills a top militant in its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military is pressing ahead with what appears to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza.
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
The US Army issued a stark rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign over the incident on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, saying in a statement on Thursday that participants in the ceremony “were made aware of federal laws” regarding political activity at the cemetery, and “abruptly pushed aside” an employee of the cemetery.
Dr. Phil’s sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who’s infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were “OK” with him being shot.“I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?” he asked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited a
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
KYIV (Reuters) -An F-16 fighter jet used by Ukraine crashed on Monday, Kyiv's military said, the first such loss reported since the long-awaited arrival of the U.S.-made planes in the country was confirmed this month. The jet came down and its pilot died while it was approaching a target during a Russian airstrike, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Thursday in a statement on Facebook. The F-16s had "demonstrated high efficiency" and downed four Russian cruise missiles, it added.
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…
Ukraine said Thursday that it had used domestically manufactured drones to expand strikes against strategic Russian oil facilities overnight and target field artillery infrastructure just across the border inside Russia.
The last time Liana spoke to her husband Husain before he was captured by Ukrainian troops, he said what he always told her: "Everything is fine." Husain, a 21-year-old conscripted soldier, was dispatched with his Russian army unit in mid-July to a base in the western Kursk region that he said was nine miles (15 km) from the frontier with Ukraine. When Husain phoned his wife on Aug. 4, he said the situation there seemed calm, Liana told Reuters.
Ukraine's increased attacks on Russia have exposed and created gaps in its air-defense coverage, war experts say, reducing Russia's upper hand.
HR McMaster writes that former president’s ‘anxieties and insecurities rendered him vulnerable’
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s
The former president repeated windmills rant and went after nuclear weapons testing, as he continued his post-DNC spiral
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written a letter to his NDP counterpart asking Jagmeet Singh to pull his party's support for the Liberal government so Canadians can go to the polls this fall instead of next year as planned."Canadians can't afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power. You do not have a mandate to drag out his government another year," Poilievre wrote in his letter."Pull out of the costly coalition and vote no
NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
On the streets of the western Russian city of Kursk, dozens of concrete bomb shelters are being installed at bus stops, parks and squares as air raid sirens now routinely ring out. For two and a half years, the region of Kursk found itself mostly out of reach from the war zone, but that changed when Ukrainian forces pushed over the border earlier this month, dramatically thrusting the front line into Russia, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. "There are still quite a large number of
Perhaps never in American history has a presidential race been so beyond the control of either candidate.
A campaign spokesperson has been trying to redirect focus away from Trump's alarming reposting binge.
The U.S. army has confirmed claims that a member of Donald Trump's campaign 'pushed aside' a worker at Arlington National Cemetery who attempted to enforce rules against political activities there.