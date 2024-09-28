Israel launches huge wave of strikes on Beirut in bid to 'kill' Hezbollah leader

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building following Israeli bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on Beirut in a huge attack that targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters.

The Lebanese health ministry reports at least six dead and 91 wounded in the attacks. The strikes rocked the Lebanese capital, sending smoke billowing skyward.

A second wave of strikes followed, hitting what Israel says were Hezbollah weapons facilities and command centres in southern Beirut.

Israel claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the intended target. However, a senior Israeli official said it's too early to confirm if the strike was successful. Sources close to Hezbollah and Iran's Tasnim news agency report Nasrallah is still alive.

(AP)

Israel also struck targets in the Bekaa valley and the mountain town of Bhamdoun.

The Israeli military claims to have killed Hezbollah's missile unit commander, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy.

This marks the most intense Israeli attack on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began after Hamas' 7 October attack on Israel.

Israel says it carried out a "precise strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters, which it claims was "embedded under residential buildings" in Beirut's Dahieh area.

Dahieh, controlled by Hezbollah, has been hit four times in the past week, displacing an estimated 100,000 people.

Iran's embassy in Beirut called the strikes a "dangerous, game-changing escalation" and a "crime" deserving "appropriate punishment".