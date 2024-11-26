Israel-Lebanon latest: Netanyahu backs US ceasefire plan and vows to ‘strike decisively’ over any violations

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in a significant breakthrough to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu said he would present the plan - widely expected to include a 60-day truce - to his full cabinet for approval tonight after recommending it to his security cabinet earlier today.

“I will bring to the cabinet approval an outline for a ceasefire in Lebanon [tonight] - the duration of the ceasefire will depend of what is happening,” Netanyahu said.

“We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory.

“In full coordination with the United States, we retain complete military freedom of action. Should Hezbollah violate the agreement or attempt to rearm, we will strike decisively.”

It comes after more than a year of near-daily rocket fire, airstrikes and on-the-ground skirmishes between Israeli forces and the militant group across Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would come into effect, and the exact terms of the deal were not released.

But previous reports have suggested the plan would see the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and the removal of Hezbollah fighters and weapons from south of the Litani River.

18:53 , Alexander Butler

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would “respond forcefully to any violation” by Hezbollah.

In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening. Israeli TV reported that the more restricted security cabinet had earlier approved the deal.

“We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory,” he said.

“In full coordination with the United States, we retain complete military freedom of action. Should Hezbollah violate the agreement or attempt to rearm, we will strike decisively.”

He added that there were three reasons to pursue a ceasefire -- to focus on Iran, replenish depleted arms supplies and give the army a rest, and finally to isolate Hamas, the militant group that triggered war in the region when it launched an attack on Israel from Gaza last year.

He said Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and allied to Hamas, was considerably weaker than it had been at the start of the conflict.

“We have set it back decades, eliminated ... its top leaders, destroyed most of its rockets and missiles, neutralised thousands of fighters, and obliterated years of terror infrastructure near our border,” he said.

Netanyahu to present ceasefire plan to cabinet

18:22 , Alexander Butler

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in a significant breakthrough to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu said he would present the plan - widely expected to include a 60-day ceasefire - to his full cabinet for approval tonight.

Addressing Israel, he said: “Hezbollah is no longer the same it has gone back dozens of years - we have killed Nasrallah, we have killed all senior commanders in the organisation we have destroyed many missiles and rockets.

We also destroyed the infrastructure of terror that has been built for many years near our borders. The ground is trembling in Lebanon

“That is why tonight I will bring to the cabinet approval an outline for a ceasefire in Lebanon - the duration of the ceasefire will depend of what is happening.”

Antony Blinken defends Beirut attack, says ‘missiles going in both directions’ daily

17:29 , Angus Thompson

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said both sides in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict were exchanging daily missile fire when asked about Israel’s bombardment of Beirut at the G7 meeting.

“[It] only underscores how urgent it is to get the ceasefire, and it’s why we’ve been working so intensely on bringing it to a conclusion,” Mr Blinken said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken (AP)

“That’s the single most important thing to make an immediate difference, to stop the rockets and missiles flying in both directions.”

He acknowledged that Israel was attacking Beirut, “but every single day, Hezbollah has been launching projectiles into Israel and northern Israel, as it’s done virtually every day since October 7 [2023], which is how this problem started.”

Benjamin Netanyahu set to speak at 6pm

16:20 , Angus Thompson

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to deliver a national address at 6pm UK time following a meeting with his national security cabinet.

Mr Netanyahu is widely expected to announce a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah after terms were brokered by the US government to end one conflict engulfing the Middle East after the 7 October, 2023, Hamas attacks against Israeli communities plunged the region into a multi-front war.

Benjamin Netanyahu is set to speak at 6pm, UK time (AP)

According to reports, the ceasefire would see Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon, and Lebanese troops would move into the area, a Hezbollah stronghold.

However Israel has warned that it reserves the right to strike Hezbollah should it breach the terms of a deal.

Footage of Israel’s largescale assault on Beirut

16:15 , Angus Thompson

Israel is undertaking a massive, deadly bombardment of Beirut ahead of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

Seven killed and dozens injured in central Beirut strike, Lebanon says

15:59 , Reuters, Angus Thompson

Lebanon’s ministry of public health says seven people have been killed and 37 others have been injured in an Israeli strike in the Nuwairi area in Beirut.

The update comes as the Israeli Defence Force continues to pummel the Lebanese capital, issueing several evacuation orders for sections of the city over the past few hours ahead of a ceasefire agreement expected to be secured later today.

Meanwhile, an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 Palestinians at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, medics said on Tuesday.

They said that dozens of people were also wounded in the Israeli strike that hit the Al-Hurreya School in the Zeitoun neighborhood, one of the oldest suburbs of Gaza City.

Israeli troops reach Litani River in southern Lebanon

15:30 , Angus Thompson

Israeli troops have reached the Litani River area of southern Lebanon, according to the IDF.

In a statement released earlier today, Israeli forces said their 91st Division pursued Hezbollah sites and weapons hauls “in complicated, built-up and mountainous areas in southern Lebanon from which terrorist plots were taken towards the northern settlements.”

“In the area of ​​the Litani river, the battle team of the Alexandroni brigade, including the reserve forces of the 769th brigade, the Golani patrol and the Sheldag unit raided following intelligence indications of many terrorist infrastructures that were hidden along the route of the complex terrain,” the statement said.

Israeli troops in the Litani River area of southern Lebanon (Israeli Defence Forces)

Israeli defence minister approves continued operations amid ceasefire talks

15:00 , Angus Thompson

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has approved the continuation of the military offensive on the northern front of the conflict as Israeli forces carry out a major bombardment of Beirut and southern Lebanon while facing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire.

Israel earlier said it was carrying out “large scale” airstrikes on Beirut in a major bombardment of the Lebanese capital, releasing footage of its airforce striking 20 targets it said were Hezbollah strongholds.

The IDF also released a lengthy statement in which it claimed to have “eliminated” a Hezbollah commander who had carried out attacks against Israel’s northern settlements.

G7 countries up pressure on Israel to accept ceasefire

14:40 , Reuters

Foreign Ministers from the G7 democracies have upped the pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying “now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement.”

In a draft statement at the end of a two-day meeting in Italy, the G7 ministers urged Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians, and condemned increasing settler violence in the West Bank.

The ministers also condemned recent attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and expressed their support for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, saying it plays a “vital role.”

Israeli soldiers outside UNWRA headquarters in Gaza earlier this year (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Large-scale strikes over Beirut and Hezbollah commander ‘eliminated’

14:13 , Angus Thompson

Israel says it is carrying out “large scale” airstrikes on Beirut in a major bombardment of the Lebanese capital ahead of critical ceasefire talks.

The Israeli Defence Force has posted a statement on social media platform X accompanied by black-and-white, aerial footage of explosions across a large area of Beirut.

“20 terrorist targets in 120 seconds,” part of the statement said, adding that Hezbollah’s money management and storage facilities were attacked in the air raid.

20 מטרות טרור ב-120 שניות: צה"ל תקף מטרות טרור בביירות, בין המטרות שהותקפו גם מטרות ניהול ואחסנת כספים של חיזבאללה.

לכל הפרטים >> https://t.co/BrjMJR7rUZ pic.twitter.com/H7yYQsueEj

The IDF also released a lengthy statement in which it claimed to have “eliminated” a Hezbollah commander who had carried out attacks against Israel’s northern settlements.

“In the last week and in a precise activity, the commando fighters identified a squad of armed terrorists with the help of observation devices. Directing fire from the air and from the ground, a number of terrorists were killed, including the commander of the sector in the area where the forces operate,” the statement said.

“The commander of the sector in Hezbollah led terrorists and shooting towards the settlements of the north, including the city of Matula.”

The IDF statement said anti-tank missiles and a rock launcher were found following the operation.

Analysis: Israel poised for ceasefire with Lebanon - but anger remains over ‘surrender’

14:01 , Bel Trew

Massive explosions from Israeli warplanes set Beirut’s skies ablaze again on Tuesday, as the UN warned of an “unprecedented humanitarian crisis”.

But amid the escalating violence a glimmer of hope emerged: the potential end to a devastating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has claimed thousands of lives since it erupted 14 months ago in the wake of the devastating Gaza war.

Smoke plumes from the site of an Israeli airstrike carried out in Beirut on Monday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Israeli government sources told The Independent that Israel was poised to approve a US-France plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Reports suggested Israel’s security cabinet was expected to convene as early as Tuesday evening to sign off on the proposal in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It seems very positive,” one official told The Independent.

The pressure is mounting - the European Union’s top diplomat Joseph Borrell said on Tuesday that there were “no excuses” for Israel to refuse the ceasefire, adding that all its security concerns had been addressed and that Lebanon would “fall apart” if it was not pushed through.

But in northern Israel, news of the proposal sparked outrage among hardline local mayors whose populations have been evacuated further south. Concerns have also risen about resistance from far-right members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, who may also attempt to block the deal.

Read Bel’s full analysis here

Seven injured in strikes in Tyre, Lebanese health ministry says

13:46 , Angus Thompson, Reuters

Lebanon’s ministry of public health says seven people have been injured following Israeli strikes on the towns of Srifa and Bazourieh in the coastal area of Tyre, in the country’s south.

The update was made on X as Israel continues is bombardment of Beirut and dozens of targets in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed hope at a conference in Rome that a deal to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could be sealed by Tuesday night.

He said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Fresh evacuation orders as Beirut strikes continue

13:26 , Angus Thompson

Israeli forces are not letting up on their attack on the Lebanese capital, issuing another evacuation alert for the southern Beirut area of Ghobeiry a short time ago.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that residents in buildings specified on an aerial map accompanying the warning should evacuate immediately.

“You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, and the IDF will work against them forcefully in the near future for your safety and the safety of your family members,” Mr Adraee said.

#عاجل 6/6 إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في الغبيري



⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع بقوة على المدى الزمني القريب



⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة… pic.twitter.com/UxXlDhBOVX

The latest pictures from Beirut airstrikes

13:09 , Angus Thompson

A building has been demolished and a cemetery damaged in imagery that shows the destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

The bombardments are the latest in a series of strikes as Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire ahead of the discussion of a ceasefire in Israel’s national security cabinet later today.

People stand next to a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Chiyah area in southern Beirut (EPA)

This image shows a damaged cemetery at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the Beirut (AFP via Getty Images)

The cemetery was struck in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah sites (AFP/Getty)

Airstrikes hit dozens of Hezbollah targets this morning, IDF says

12:48 , Angus Thompson

Israeli fighter jets have bombed dozens of Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon, according to the IDF, as fighting intensifies in the lead-up to a ceasefire deal being struck between the sides later today.

In a series of statements posted on social media platform X, the Israeli Defence Force said it acted on intelligence to attack buildings used by Hezbollah’s coastal missile unit, military headquarters, and other infrastructure this morning.

Smoking pluming from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Monday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“All of the targets that were attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population, another example of the terrorist organization Hezbollah’s cynical use of Lebanese citizens as a human shield,” the IDF said, adding it took steps to warn the civilian population ahead of the strikes.

Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including early intelligence gathering, accurate observation, and advance warnings for the evacuation of the population in the area.

The IDF said it also targeted weapons, anti-tank missile, and air-defence depots in the Bint Jabal area in the country’s south, and in the early morning attacked 30 sites in the south that included Hezbollah weapons caches and military headquarters.

“Additional weapons depots associated with the ‘Nasser’ unit, which is responsible for many terrorist attacks against the northern settlements and the IDF forces, were also attacked,” the IDF statement said of the unit operating on the conflict’s southern front.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister says ICC warrant encourages evil

12:24 , Angus Thompson

Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel has slammed the recent arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a political decision that only serves the interests of Israel’s enemies.

In a broadcast speech, Ms Haskel said the warrant “deprived the most threatened country in the world” of its right to defend itself.

Sharren Haskel unfurls an Israeli flag at a demonstration by students of Oxford University earlier this year (New Hope)

“Israel has been attak from six different fronts from a few countries that are surrounding it and are far away,” she said, adding the ICC has made itself a “vessel” at the disposal of extremist groups.

“From a political perspective, it actually encourages the axis of evil.”

She said the fact that both Hamas and Iran congratulated the issuing of the warrant, which also targeted Mr Netanyahu’s former defence minister Yoav Gallant, over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu can secure majority needed for ceasefire deal: former Israel justice minister

12:03 , Angus Thompson

Israel’s former justice minister Yossi Beilin has told news broadcaster Al Jazeera prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to secure the majority needed to land the ceasefire deal when he meets with the national security cabinet later today.

“There are some ministers, especially the lunatic ones, who will be against any ceasefire anywhere in the world, but they are not threatening neither the decision nor even the government,” Al Jazeera has reported Mr Beilin as saying during an interview from Tel Aviv.

CNN is also reporting Mr Netanyahu has agreed in-principle to the deal.

It comes after Israel’s national security minister and far-right party leader Itamar Ben Gvir warned a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah is a “big mistake”.

Al Jazeera has reported Beilin as saying many Israelis opposed a ceasefire. “This is understandable, because as long as Hezbollah is an armed militia in Lebanon, it takes hostage the government of Lebanon ... and is a threat on Israel,” he said.

‘No support, no mercy’: Gazans fear greater onslaught without similar deal

11:44 , Nidal al-Mughrabi

The prospect of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon‘s Hezbollah without a similar deal with Hamas in Gaza has left Palestinians feeling abandoned and fearful that Israel will focus squarely on its onslaught in the enclave.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel in October of 2023, triggering the Gaza war.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Al-Farooq mosque, in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

But while diplomacy focuses on Lebanon, Palestinians say they feel let down by the world after 14 months of conflict which has devastated the Gaza Strip and killed more than 44,000 people.

“It showed Gaza is an orphan, with no support and no mercy from the unjust world,” said Abdel-Ghani, a father of five who only gave a first name.

“I am angry against the world that has failed to bring one solution to the two regions ... maybe, there will be another deal for Gaza, maybe.”

Tamer Al-Burai, a Gaza City businessman, said he and others had “high hopes that Hezbollah would remain steadfast until the end, but it seems they couldn’t.”

An Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire without a deal for Gaza would be a blow to Hamas, whose leaders had hoped the expansion of the war into Lebanon would pressure Israel to reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

IDF soldier injured in border region drone attack

11:34

The Times of Israel is reporting rocket and drone fire into border communities in the country’s north has seen two elderly people and a soldier injured.

According to the national news oulet, the Israeli Defence Force reported shooting down a Hezbollah drone that went into Golan Heights, near the Israel-Lebanon-Syria border, early on Tuesday morning.

However, a female IDF soldier was taken to hospital after being seriously wounded in a drone attack on the Mount Hermon area hours later.

Imagery of Beirut airstrikes emerging

11:17 , Angus Thompson

Imagery has emerged of the Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut this morning ahead of an impending ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

The photo shows sections of the city up in smoke, after the Israeli Defence Force issued an evacuation warning ahead of the targeted strikes.

Hezbollah has kept up rocket fire into Israel as pressure mounts on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the terms of a deal that could pave the way for greater piece in the region.

Imagery of the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes ahead of an impending ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah (AFP/Getty)

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs ahead of ceasefire deal

10:59 , Angus Thompson

Israel airstrikes in southern Beirut have demolished sections of Hezbollah-controlled suburbs, as the militant group also kept up rocket fire into Israel.

The IDF issued an evacuation warning on social media platform X earlier this morning, telling all residents in some southern suburbs, “you are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future.”

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters,” the post said.

The IDF released a map, telling residents it was targeting Burj Al-Barajneh and the pond enclosure.

#عاجل انذار آخر إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية:

🔸برج البراجنة

🔸تحويطة الغدير



⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على… pic.twitter.com/8rw4zjAnj2

Israel’s UN ambassador says nation could still strike Lebanon under deal

10:47 , Reuters, Angus Thompson

On Monday, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, asserted Israel would maintain an ability to strike southern Lebanon under any agreement.

Lebanon has previously objected to Israel being granted such a right, and Lebanese officials have said such language is not included in the draft proposal.

However, two Israeli officials told Reuters news agency Israel had a side agreement with the US allowing it to take action in Lebanon against “imminent threats.”

Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Force has this morning continued its warnings of the threats it says Hezbollah poses, posting on social media platform X the militant political group “endangers UN peacekeepers, Israeli and Lebanese civilians alike.”

The IDF has reported Hezbollah fired rockets toward the northern Golan Heights, near the Israel-Syria-Lebanon border, damaging a UN outpost.

“A message was sent to the UN prior to the event, advising that all UN personnel enter/stay near protected areas,” the post this morning said, adding the IDF conducted an inspect after the strike.

“It was concluded that the damage was in fact caused by the fallout from Hezbollah’s rockets which were launched toward northern Israel.”

Israel will have ‘zero tolerance’ towards breaches of deal

10:30 , Angus Thompson

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, says the nation will show “zero tolerance” towards any infraction of an impending ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, as Israel demands the UN enforce the terms of the agreement.

“Any house in southern Lebanon that is rebuilt and established as a terrorist base will be destroyed, every armament and terrorist regrouping will be struck, every attempt to smuggle weapons will be thwarted and any threat to our forces or to Israeli citizens will be destroyed immediately,” Katz has reportedly told the U.N.’s special co-ordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, according to Reuters.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will chair a security council meeting later today, where the deal will be considered, but Katz’ rhetoric in the lead-up to the discussion signals it is likely to be approved.

Israel says any deal with Lebanon will maintain its ability to act to remove the threat of Hezbollah, while Lebanon has said it will send 5,000 troops into the border region to maintain piece.

Israeli minister and far-right leader Ben Gvir urges against ceasefire deal

10:11 , Angus Thompson

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir has warned a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah is a “big mistake” and that the agreement would be a “missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah”.

The leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit took to X yesterday to announce his grievances over the impending deal as the international community ramps up pressure for Israel to agree to the terms, which would see Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon, and Lebanese troops to move into the border region, a Hezbollah stronghold.

“An agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake. A historic missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah,” he said.

“I understand all the constraints and reasons, and it is still a grave mistake. You have to listen to the commanders fighting in the field, listen to the heads of the authorities.”

He said it was “forbidden to stop” when Hezbollah was beaten and longing for a ceasefire. “As I warned before in Gaza, I warn now as well: Mr. Prime Minister - it is not too late to stop this agreement! We must continue until the absolute victory!”

הסכם עם לבנון הוא טעות גדולה. החמצה היסטורית של הזדמנות למגר את החיזבאללה. אני מבין את כל האילוצים והנימוקים, ועדיין מדובר בטעות חמורה. צריך להקשיב למפקדים הלוחמים בשטח, להקשיב לראשי הרשויות. דווקא כעת, כשחיזבאללה מוכה ומשתוקק להפסקת אש, אסור לעצור.



כפי שהזהרתי בעבר בעזה אני…

‘No excuse,’ warns EU foreign policy chief

09:52 , Reuters

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is urging Israel to back the ceasefire deal, which he says has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel.

Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, Mr Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it immediately.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is urging Israel to back the ceasefire agreement (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All right reserved)

“No more excuses. No more additional requests,” Mr Borrell said.

He said he discussed prospects for a deal in a recent trip to Lebanon and one of the sticking points was whether France should be included in a committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, which the US is due to chair.

He said the Lebanese have specifically asked for France’s involvement, but the Israelis have misgivings. “This is one of the points that are still missing,” he said.

Chronology of events in the conflict

09:43 , Angus Thompson

If successful, the ceasefire deal would represent a significant milestone in the Middle Eastern conflict that has rocked global politics since Hamas launched its terror attack against Israeli communities on October 7 last year.

Last month the Independent compiled a timeline marking major events in the conflict after Israel launched its ground offensive in Lebanon, which at the time ballooned fears of an all-out war with Hezbollah.

In light of today’s impending development, you can read that chronology here.

The site of an Israeli strike at a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip last week (AFP via Getty Images)

Hostilities intensifying in lead-up to deal

09:19 , Angus Thompson

In Beirut, Israeli airstrikes levelled more of the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Monday, sending clouds of debris billowing over the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks killed 31 people and wounded 62 across the country on Monday.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Monday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Over the past year, more than 3,750 people have been killed and over one million have been forced from their homes, according to the ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures.

Israel has dealt major blows to Hezbollah, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders, and inflicting massive destruction in Lebanon in areas where the group holds sway.

Israel says its military offensive is aimed at enabling tens of thousands of Israelis to return to homes they evacuated when Hezbollah began firing across the Lebanese border into Israel more than a year ago.

What is the deal being discussed?

09:12 , Reuters, Angus Thompson

The plan before Mr Netanyahu requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon, and Lebanese army troops to deploy in the border region - a Hezbollah stronghold - within 60 days.

The impending agreement has been accompanied by Israeli airstrikes demolishing more of Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs on Monday.

Israel also carried out powerful airstrikes over the weekend, one of which killed at least 29 people in central Beirut, while Hezbollah unleashed one of its biggest rocket salvos yet on Sunday, firing 250 missiles into Israel.

In Israel, a ceasefire will pave the way for 60,000 people to return to homes in the north, which they evacuated as Hezbollah began firing rockets in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas a day after that group’s attack on 7 October, 2023.

A sticking point over who would monitor compliance with the ceasefire was resolved on Monday with an agreement to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States.

Israel security cabinet to meet later today

09:07 , Angus Thompson

Israel is poised to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, a senior Israeli official has told Reuters news agency.

If agreed to, the deal would mark a significant breakthrough in bringing peace to the region following the breakout of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene later on Tuesday to discuss and likely approve the text at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.

This would pave the way for a ceasefire declaration by US president Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports.

Lebanon backs the agreement, while Hezbollah, seen as a terrorist group by the US and UK, has endorsed negotiations.