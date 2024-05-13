Israel marks Memorial Day for fallen soliders
STORY: ::Israel marks Memorial Day for fallen
soldiers and victims of militant attacks
:: Jerusalem
:: Tel Aviv, Israel
:: May 12, 2024
::Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza hold a
silent protest to mark the occasion in Tel Aviv
Israel's President Isaac Herzog led a ceremony in Jerusalem at the Western Wall, where a crowd stood still while a siren sounded.
Israel mark the Memorial Day this year amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian.