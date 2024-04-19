Israel’s measured strike on Iran sends a deliberately mixed message to the world

Iranians waved the flag of Palestine alongside their own country's in a demonstration against Israel in Tehran on Friday - ATTA KENARE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The message sent by Israel’s limited military strike on Iran depends entirely on where you sit – and that “ambiguity” is very much intentional.

The good news is that both sides appear to have stepped back from the brink. The bad news is that the ongoing fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen means we remain “on the edge of the abyss”, according to a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) head of strategy.

All the more so given that the decades-long taboo of direct confrontation between Israel and Iran has been broken.

Brigadier General (Res.) Assaf Orion, now a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, described Friday’s Israeli strike on Iran as a “nimble signalling exercise”.

From Israel’s standpoint, he said, it sent the broad message “you are vulnerable. We can get through your defences and hit you directly… when we want”.

He added that it was likely there was a more specific - but hidden - military message communicated by the choice of targets or other aspects of the action that remain unknown.

For example, it may have pinpointed something the Iranians believed remained entirely secret. A wake-up call or a “knock on the roof”, as the IDF sometimes puts it.

“The true effectiveness [of the strike] only the Israelis and the Iranians will know,” said Brig Gen Orion.

On the street and over the airwaves in Israel and Iran, the ambiguity of the action seemed to be doing its job.

Iranians at noon prayers in Tehran on Friday as the world appealed for calm in the confrontation with Israel - ATA KENARE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The taxi driver who took me from Ben Gurion airport into central Tel Aviv, just as the Iranian air defence systems lit up, approvingly predicted “a night of action”.

“They say we’ve hit their nuclear facilities,” he said, translating a macho-sounding late night radio talk show for me as we drove.

In Iran, the information fog surrounding the strike allowed the authorities to shrug it off and cast doubt on whether Israel was even behind it.

“The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed,” an Iranian official told The Times of Israel on condition of anonymity.

“We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more toward infiltration than attack.”

The source added that Iran had no plan to strike back immediately.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose description of the Israeli strike as 'lame' drew condemnation and scorn - ATEF SAFADI/POOL PHOTO VIA AP

Only Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s extremist minister of national security, seemed intent on breaking the spell.

Early on Friday morning, he posted a single word of Hebrew slang, which roughly translates as “lame”, on social media.

Mr Ben-Gvir had previously called on the IDF to “go berserk” on Iran.

The minister, who is viewed as a thug and a clown by the Israeli intelligentsia but lauded by many working-class Jewish Israelis, was roundly condemned for his outburst.

“Never before has a minister done such heavy damage to the country’s security, its image, and its international status,” Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, said.

Iranian state media jubilantly joined in, saying: “The Israeli authorities are mocking themselves!”

Escalation threat contained ‘for the moment’

The broad view of the Israeli defence establishment is that the threat of further escalation between Iran and Israel has been contained for the moment.

Sima Shine, an Iran specialist at INSS who served as head of research at the intelligence division of Mossad, described the Israeli action as “smart” and said it reflected the global diplomacy efforts of the past week.

“There was pressure on Iran as well as Israel not to enlarge the conflict and I think what you see is a compromise,” she said. “It is not too much but, listen, it says, ‘We can do it, we can penetrate your air space, we can send the missiles, we can hit your bases.’”

Ms Shine said that although Israel had misjudged Iran’s response to its original attack on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Damascus last month, it now had the world focused on Iran, something it should use “strategically”.

“Iran has revealed itself not just to be a threat to Israel but a danger throughout the region and the world. We should now build alliances around that,” she added.

Proxy war convention has been breached

Brig Gen Orion cautioned, however, that the longer term trend in the conflict between Israel and Iran was one of escalation, and the convention of the two sides acting through proxies or undeclared actions had been breached.

He said the IDF strike on the consulate in Damascus, and others before on Iranian assets in Syria and Iraq, had been a way of signalling to Tehran that it could no longer fight Israel through proxies without itself “paying a cost”.

But that - and Iran’s subsequent direct strike on Israel - had rewritten the long held “algebra of deterrence” in the region, making the future much more difficult to judge.

“Iran is traditionally risk averse,” he said. “It prefers fighting indirectly, from other people’s lands by other people’s hands… but now I think we need to leave the door open to the fact that we may be at an inflection point, that it could change.”

Meanwhile, there are those in Iran who see its strike on Israel last Saturday as a success, although the view is rejected by Israeli analysts.

On the one hand, those who see it as a success say, it demonstrated the strength of Western support for Israel, but it also revealed that Israel is reliant - in part at least - on the West for its forward military protection.

That in turn gives the US greater clout over Israeli actions – something that Israel’s limited strikeback will no doubt confirm to some in Iran.

The ongoing conflict sparked by the Oct 7 massacre also means things could yet spiral out of control.

“We still have Gaza and an unresolved situation with the hostages. We have displaced people of the north and we have an exchange of fire daily and escalating with Hezbollah,” said Brig Gen Orion.

“So in this sense, we still have quite a high probability of instability and volatility. It’s still very, very close to the abyss.”