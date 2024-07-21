Israel military says it intercepts missile, Yemen’s Houti rebels confirm targeting Eilat

Israel’s military said it had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile headed for the Red Sea resort town of Eilat early on Sunday. Yemen’s Houti rebels later confirmed they had targeted the city with multiple ballistic missiles to avenge deadly Israeli air strikes a day earlier on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

“The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel,” a military statement said, two days after a Houthi drone strike killed one person in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis later confirmed they had targeted Israel’s resort city of Eilat with multiple ballistic missiles to avenge Saturday’s Israeli strike on the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The strikes on the vital port, which triggered a raging fire and plumes of black smoke, are the first claimed by Israel in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, about 2,000 kilometres away, analysts said. Israel targeted the port after one person was killed in a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv.



