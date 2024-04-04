Israel to open three humanitarian routes into Gaza

[BBC]

Israel says it has approved the opening of three humanitarian routes into Gaza, to allow more aid into the territory.

The Erez Gate in northern Gaza will be temporarily re-opened for the first time since the start of the war.

Ashdod Port will be opened for humanitarian deliveries and more aid from Jordan will be allowed to enter via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

It comes hours after US President Joe Biden told Israel's prime minister the situation in Gaza is "unacceptable".

According to a readout of a phone call between Mr Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, the president warned that Israel must take steps to prevent civilian harm and humanitarian suffering, if it wants to maintain US support.

It is understood that the re-opening of the corridors were specifically requested by Mr Biden in the phone call.

The pair held the call in the wake of the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers on Monday.

